Rutgers will put its airtight defense to the test against a high-scoring visitor when it faces pesky Iowa on Sunday afternoon in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten), on a five-game winning streak, allows 54.9 points per game, which ranks fourth in Division I. Iowa (9-6, 1-3) leads the Big Ten with 81.7 points per game.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO