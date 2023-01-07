ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 3

Old Luke
2d ago

I don't feel bad, we were the most mostly peaceful of that year. I am proud our Oklahoma House Reps are standing up to the NeoLib/NeoCon Swamp of Democrats and RINOs at the start of this year.

Reply(1)
2
 

okcfox.com

Oklahoma governor, elected leaders sworn into office

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and other statewide elected officials took their oaths of office on Monday ahead of a legislative session in which lawmakers are expected to consider cutting taxes amid record revenue collections. Stitt, a wealthy mortgage company owner and political newcomer when he...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma’s All-Black Towns: A Short & Storied History

There's a new exhibit at a museum in Tulsa that just opened, highlighting the history and retelling the stories of Oklahoma's all-black towns. Founded in freedom, dwindled by racism, yet some survive still. While you would expect the story to begin after the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation, the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Gov. Stitt says he plans to prioritize education in second term

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — While Governor Kevin Stitt campaigned on the premise of making Oklahoma a “top ten state,” many metrics suggest there’s still a way to go. The governor kicks off his second term Monday with an inaugural ball in Oklahoma City. However, he outlined his priorities for the next four years at Friday’s ball in Tulsa.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Ranked Among the Lowest in the US for Life Expectancy

There are many things that contribute to a person's overall life expectancy like health, lifestyle, occupation, diet, genetics, and bad habits. But did you know where you live could also determine you're life expectancy?. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHERE OKLAHOMA RANKED IN LIFE EXPECTANCY. A new study that NiceRX.com conducted...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Oklahoma Representative Nominated For House Speaker

Oklahoma Rep. Kevin Hern (R) was nominated for the House Speaker position in two separate votes on Thursday. "Who can unify the party? Who can deliver results? Representative Kevin Hern can do just that," Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) said during Hern's nomination. "I am proud to enter his name into the nomination."
OKLAHOMA STATE
tulsatoday.com

OK AG agreement with St. John Health System

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has announced a conciliation agreement with St. John Health System resolving allegations that St. John Health System violated the Oklahoma Anti-Discrimination Act and the Civil Rights Act. “In defending the religious freedoms of our healthcare heroes, our job is to ensure that Oklahomans’ civil...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Gov. Stitt celebrates second term at Tulsa's Inaugural Ball

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was a black tie affair at the BOK, with the floor transformed into an elegant dining room. The first of three inaugural balls across the state was held Friday, celebrating Governor Kevin Stitt's new term. "It's just fun celebrating with your family and your...
TULSA, OK
readfrontier.org

Ryan Walters steps down from nonprofit role that drew scrutiny

Incoming State Superintendent of Schools Ryan Walters has tendered his resignation from the helm of a nonprofit whose donors include advocates for education privatization and charter schools. Lee Denney, former state representative and current board member of Every Kid Counts Oklahoma, confirmed in a text message Sunday that Walters had...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

New bill would ban gender-confirming care for anyone under 26 in Oklahoma

NEW YORK — A new bill would make it a felony for anyone under the age of 26 to access gender-confirming care in the state of Oklahoma. Senate Bill 129, sponsored by Republican state Sen. David Bullard, is the most recent anti-transgender care bill to be introduced in an ongoing push against gender-confirming care by Republican legislators across the country.
OKLAHOMA STATE
magnoliareporter.com

What is the minimum wage in Arkansas?

For several years in a row, Arkansas’ minimum wage rose on New Year’s Day as part of a gradual increase approved by voters in two statewide elections. Minimum hourly pay rose incrementally from $6.25 in 2014 to $11 per hour in 2021 as a result of two citizen-initiated state laws. And that’s where the hourly rate will stay without an increase from legislators or another statewide ballot issue.
ARKANSAS STATE
KREM2

Idaho group opposes Greene as Lincoln Day speaker

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A coalition that says it is committed to defending Idaho values is calling on the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee to rescind its invitation to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, to be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner next month, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
IDAHO STATE
okcfox.com

Law enforcement searching for missing teenager

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Le Flore County Sheriff's Office and the Choctaw Nation Tribal Police are searching for 16-year-old Aryiana Godsby, who went missing while visiting family in Talihina on Jan. 6. Godsby is from Red Oak, Tex. and law enforcement says she could be in the Oklahoma/...
TULSA, OK
JudyD

Small Towns in Oklahoma: Kosoma

Small communities built by Choctaw heritage and early white settlers. Between Antlers and Clayton on Highway 2, Kosoma is a small community in southeastern Oklahoma. Marked now only by a cemetery and a church, Kosoma was once a thriving lumber town along the Kiamichi Railroad line.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTBS

A new Texas bill could extend gun-carrying privileges to public schools

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas Senate Bill 354 allowing gun-carrying privileges onto public school campuses was filed at the state capital in Austin this week, causing some controversy. The bill offers an expansion from the original 2015 Bill 354 which was passed as the “Campus Carry” law introduced by Sen....
TEXAS STATE
WIBW

Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiland Dairy will pay $140,000 to an Oklahoma man after they withdrew a job offer because he was “legally blind” which is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Equal Employment and Opportunity Commission says on Friday, Jan. 6, that Hiland Dairy...
TOPEKA, KS

