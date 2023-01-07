Climate Pledge Arena offering free transit passes for all publicly ticketed events

The Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena have announced that anyone going to a publicly ticketed event at the arena via King County Metro, Sound Transit, the Seattle Streetcar or Seattle Monorail can receive a free transit pass to and from the event.

The transit passes are valid for two hours before doors open and two hours after the event.

To access the transit passes, customers have to:

Download the Seattle Kraken/Climate Pledge App.

Visit the app’s Travel Hub and redeem your transit pass.

Select your transit pass.

Choose your mode of travel.

Select which public transit option you’ll use.

Choose your route.

Select the transit route option.

Submit to receive your transit pass.

Show/scan your successfully redeemed transit pass.

For multi-leg trips, a transit pass will need to be redeemed for each leg, such as when taking transit like the bus or light rail to Westlake and then getting on the Monorail to Seattle Center.

