Adam Engel Signs with San Diego Padres

Adam Engel and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a one-year deal . The former White Sox heads to San Diego to join Juan Soto, Trent Grisham, José Azocar and potentially Fernando Tatis Jr. in the Padres outfield .

Engel offers good speed on the basepaths and an above-average glove that can play at all three outfield positions. However, in his six seasons with the White Sox, Engel never truly settled in as an everyday starter. He was non-tendered by the White Sox earlier this offseason. In 2022, Engel slashed .224/.269/.310 with 12 stolen bases while appearing in 119 games.

Engel joins a Padres team that is fresh off an NLCS appearance and poised to make a return to the NL Playoffs in 2023.