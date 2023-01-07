ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police hunt burglar using e-fit which looks uncannily like Take That superstar Gary Barlow

By James Callery For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Police want a balaclava-wearing burglar who people have said looks uncannily like Take That singer Gary Barlow back for good.

An e-fit resembling the former boy band member was released by patient investigators in the hunt for a man who broke into a home in Deal, Kent.

It's not how Christmas is supposed to be, as the would-be thief entered the house in the early hours of December 17.

It wasn't the greatest day for the homeowners, who were woken up by the raid and confronted the burglar. He then threatened them - demanding their house keys.

The suspect grappled with one of the victims and punched a woman. He then fled in shame empty-handed by climbing out of a window.

Everything changed during the struggle, as the suspect's dark balaclava was pulled off, revealing his face.

The offender was also said to be wearing a light-coloured coat and trousers, as well as a dark fleece.

Desperate to shine a light one what happened, Kent Police on Thursday released a computer-generated image of the suspect and pray anyone who saw him never forgets his face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yHpez_0k6Kue8000

A spokesman for the force said: 'Kent Police was called to a property in Cannon Street following a report of a burglary which had taken place between 4.15am and 4.25am on December 17, 2022.

'Officers would like to speak to anyone who has information regarding the burglary, or recognises the man depicted in the e-fit.'

The spokesman added that nothing had been reported stolen.

Witnesses can call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/240384/22 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or through the online form on their website.

