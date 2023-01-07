ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

New York Post

Richard Gere angers wealthy residents of Bedford, NY, for greenlighting cell tower at his hotel

Richard Gere has backed the building of a new cell tower in the town of tony Bedford, riling wealthy residents — including Jerry Seinfeld’s sister and the parents of actresses Rooney and Kate Mara, The Post has learned. Gere, who co-owns the Bedford Post Inn in Westchester County with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, is offering up land on their 14-acre estate for a 130-foot cellphone tower to fill service gaps and communications for emergency responders in one of America’s richest enclaves. If approved, the site would settle a Verizon lawsuit filed by the telecom giant after the Bedford Planning Board rejected...
BEDFORD, NY
iheart.com

Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop

You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
FRESNO, CA
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Reveals Details of Upcoming New Year’s Eve Performance With Miley Cyrus

With Christmas in the rearview, folks everywhere are preparing to ring in another new year. But country music fans are getting a special treat as we celebrate the start of 2023 with one of the genre’s living legends, Dolly Parton. With days until New Year’s Eve, Parton is preparing for her evening performance alongside her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus. Ahead of the event, the “Two Doors Down” singer teased a few more details about her and Cyrus’s performance.
CBS New York

Tolls increase Sunday for New York-New Jersey crossings

NEW YORK -- Higher tolls go into effect this weekend for drivers commuting between New York City and New Jersey.The increase impacts Port Authority crossings, including the George Washington Bridge, the Lincoln and Holland tunnels, the Outerbridge Crossing and the Goethals and Bayonne bridges.Beginning Sunday, both peak and off-peak E-ZPass tolls rise $1.For those who don't have E-ZPass, tolls delivered by mail also increase by $1.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Fans spike lawsuit demanding Jets, Giants drop ‘NY’ from their name

A pair of New York football fans have spiked a $6 billion lawsuit against the Jets, Giants, and NFL after fumbling their pie-in-the-sky drive to have “New York” removed from the team’s names. Lawyers for plaintiffs Abdiell Suero and Maggie Wilkins and the defendants filed legal papers last week agreeing to the voluntary dismissal in Manhattan Federal Court. Suero and Wilkins’ class-action suit claimed they did not realize the teams played in New Jersey because the teams “fraudulently” use NY in their names. The dismissal came after federal Magistrate Judge Barbara Ross delivered a scorching Dec. 16 opinion. “A reasonable consumer would necessarily realize – before stepping on the train at Penn Station or driving through the Lincoln Tunnel – that he was, in fact, heading to New Jersey. Therefore, [the teams] could not have ‘caused’ plaintiffs to attend a football game at MetLife Stadium,” Ross wrote.  The suit, filed last January, initially demanded both teams pack their pads and leave the Garden State for the Big Apple, but was amended in April to a slightly manageable request: the teams can stay in New Jersey but must dump “New York” from their names. 
NEW JERSEY STATE
Perceptions of L. Chestnut

Fiance threatens to call off wedding if bride lets her father walk her down the aisle

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. On a beautiful star-filled night, Joshua knelt to propose to his high school sweetheart Chloe and prayed she would say yes. Chloe was still looking up at the sky while hugging her tulips to her chest. When she turned around, Joshua had the sweetest smile as he held a box with a ring glittering brighter than any star in the sky and held out his other hand for hers.

