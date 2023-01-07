Read full article on original website
Search is over: Middletown, NJ bank robber who looted eight-grand is charged
The search has ended for a New Jersey man accused of robbing a bank in Middletown Township late last month. Middletown Police were first on the scene on December 28 around 10:43 am after an alarm went off at the Valley Bank on Route 35 South between Twin Brooks Avenue and Woodland Drive.
Man who robbed NJ bank of nearly $8K arrested: officials
Police arrested a 42-year-old man they said robbed a New Jersey bank for almost $8,000 last month, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday.
Homeowner fires shot after man breaks into New Jersey home to steal car: officials
A homeowner in New Jersey turned the tables on a home intruder that broke into his home.
ARREST MADE IN WOODBURY HOMICIDE
On Wednesday, January 4th at approximately 2:41 P.M., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to the area of Franklin and Wallace Streets for the report of a male who had been shot. Upon arrival, they discovered a victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Immediate medical attention was rendered, and the victim was transported to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
Police investigating reports of car crash into Newark home
There are reports of a car crash into a home at 24 11th Ave. W. in Newark this morning.
fox29.com
NJ woman in $400K GoFundMe scam sentenced to prison again
MOUNT HOLLY — The woman who admitted to her role in spreading a fake GoFundMe fundraiser about a homeless veteran that raked in over $400,000 has been sentenced to more time behind bars. On Friday, 32-year-old Katelyn McClure received three years in state prison. The Bordentown woman did not...
East Orange man charged after stabbing two Newark cops
NEWARK, NJ – Two Newark police officers are recovering after being stabbed by a suspect on Thursday. On Thursday, January 5, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé announced the arrest of Michael D. Cherry, 32, of East Orange. Police responded to a call of domestic violence and a stabbing in progress at approximately 4:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to an apartment building. As a result of the assault on a woman within a condominium, a male neighbor intervened and was stabbed by the suspect after the The post East Orange man charged after stabbing two Newark cops appeared first on Shore News Network.
wrnjradio.com
UPDATE: Centenary University president’s wife has died following hit-and-run crash in Hackettstown, driver charged
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Centenary University First Lady Jeanne Murphy, wife of President Bruce Murphy, Ed.D., passed away on Sunday after a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Saturday, Jan. 7 while on her morning walk in Hackettstown, according to Centenary University. Jeanne (Picariello) Murphy, 70, from Hackettstown was...
Police: Man in custody after firing shot outside Philadelphia City Hall
Witnesses told police and Action News that a male driver got out of the car and fired at least one shot into the air.
NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is asking the public today for assistance in identifying and finding a couple wanted for performing a lewd act aboard a New York City MTA bus in December. Police are once again asking the public to assist in identifying them. The couple who were aboard an MTA bus in New York City last engaging in a lewd kast month is now being sought by detectives with the NYPD’s 104th Precinct after it was learned a juvenile witness observed them. According to police, on December 16th, the couple engaged in a The post NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man sought after $30K stolen in Brooklyn burglary spree: police
The NYPD is on the hunt for a suspect who has been on a Brooklyn burglary spree since late December, stealing more than $30,000 in cash.
Man collapses, dies while being chased by NJ police, AG investigating
A man died while police chased him on foot through Newark on Thursday, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced Friday night. Officers were pursuing a man they suspected of an unspecified crime.
Man Dead In Double Camden Shooting
A 31-year-old South Jersey man was killed and a 20-year-old injured in a shooting on Saturday, Jan. 7, authorities said.Eric Cecilia, of Leesburg, and the other victim were shot on the 3200 block of Saunders Avenue in Camden around 8:45 p.m., Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camd…
fox29.com
Police: Man in custody after shooting erupts near Philadelphia City Hall during morning commute
PHILADELPHIA - Chaotic scenes in Center City Monday morning after a shooting completely shutdown several areas surrounding Philadelphia's City Hall. Multiple squad cars responded to the intersection of 15th and Market near Dilworth Park around 8 a.m. as commuters tried to make their way into work. Witnesses told police a...
Man beaten in midday robbery at Financial District subway station; 2 sought
Two thieves beat and robbed a man in the middle of the afternoon at a Lower Manhattan subway station, police said Monday as they released images of the suspects.
