West Windsor Township, NJ

thenjsentinel.com

ARREST MADE IN WOODBURY HOMICIDE

On Wednesday, January 4th at approximately 2:41 P.M., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to the area of Franklin and Wallace Streets for the report of a male who had been shot. Upon arrival, they discovered a victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Immediate medical attention was rendered, and the victim was transported to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
WOODBURY, NJ
NJ.com

Man charged in daylight killing on Gloucester County street

Authorities have charged a Philadelphia man in the shooting death of a Woodbury resident last week. Tyler L. McKinney, 22, shot Brandon L. Blanton, 21, multiple times in the area of Franklin and Wallace streets in Woodbury around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to investigators with the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
WOODBURY, NJ
Daily Voice

Wheelchair-Bound Shooting Victim From Paterson Shot Again

A 35-year-old man confined to a wheelchair from a previous shooting was critically wounded by gunfire in Paterson, authorities confirmed. The victim was shot multiple times at the five corners where Park Avenue and East 22nd Street meet shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said in a joint release.
PATERSON, NJ
Shore News Network

East Orange man charged after stabbing two Newark cops

NEWARK, NJ – Two Newark police officers are recovering after being stabbed by a suspect on Thursday. On Thursday, January 5, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé announced the arrest of Michael D. Cherry, 32, of East Orange. Police responded to a call of domestic violence and a stabbing in progress at approximately 4:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to an apartment building. As a result of the assault on a woman within a condominium, a male neighbor intervened and was stabbed by the suspect after the The post East Orange man charged after stabbing two Newark cops appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

UPDATE: Centenary University president’s wife has died following hit-and-run crash in Hackettstown, driver charged

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Centenary University First Lady Jeanne Murphy, wife of President Bruce Murphy, Ed.D., passed away on Sunday after a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Saturday, Jan. 7 while on her morning walk in Hackettstown, according to Centenary University. Jeanne (Picariello) Murphy, 70, from Hackettstown was...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Shore News Network

NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is asking the public today for assistance in identifying and finding a couple wanted for performing a lewd act aboard a New York City MTA bus in December. Police are once again asking the public to assist in identifying them. The couple who were aboard an MTA bus in New York City last engaging in a lewd kast month is now being sought by detectives with the NYPD’s 104th Precinct after it was learned a juvenile witness observed them. According to police, on December 16th, the couple engaged in a The post NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Dead In Double Camden Shooting

A 31-year-old South Jersey man was killed and a 20-year-old injured in a shooting on Saturday, Jan. 7, authorities said.Eric Cecilia, of Leesburg, and the other victim were shot on the 3200 block of Saunders Avenue in Camden around 8:45 p.m., Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camd…
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

