Freeport, NY

tbrnewsmedia.com

Ridge man arrested for hit-and-run crash

Suffolk County Police arrested a Ridge man for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a bicyclist in East Islip on Jan. 7. Aaron Kudla was riding his bicycle eastbound on Union Boulevard when he was struck by an eastbound Chrysler Concorde, near the intersection of Carleton Avenue, at 9:25 a.m. The vehicle fled the scene.
RIDGE, NY
norwoodnews.org

On-Duty NYCHA Employee Arrested in The Bronx on Assault Charges

A 28-year-old city employee was arrested following an incident that took place in The Bronx, police said. An NYPD spokesperson said that following The Bronx incident on Saturday, Jan. 7, an on-duty New York City employee was arrested at around 10.01 p.m. in the 47th Precinct which covers the neighborhoods of Woodlawn, Wakefield, Williamsbridge, Baychester, Edenwald, Olinville and Fishbay, as well as Woodlawn Cemetery.
BRONX, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Thieves Rob Brink’s Truck And Get Away With $300,000 In New York State

Thieves in New York State robbed a Brink's armored truck, getting away with $300,000. The heist took place around 1 pm on Friday, January 6, 2023. The truck was making a money drop in Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. There were three suspects involved in the robbery. Two suspects approached the Brink's employees and asked for directions, according to UPI. While the employees were distracted, a third suspect, seen above, grabbed a bag of money that had been left unattended. All three of the suspects fled the scene.
BROOKLYN, NY
New Haven Independent

West Haven Man Shot Dead On Pond Lily

A 41-year-old West Haven man named Charles Miller was shot and killed on Pond Lily Avenue on the far west side of town Friday night, becoming the city’s second homicide victim of the year — and the third in the past week. New Haven Police Department spokesperson Officer...
NEW HAVEN, CT
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny

A man and woman allegedly stole assorted items, including a kitchen aid mixer and a 50-inch television from Walmart, located at 85 Crooked Hill Road on November 19. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
norwoodnews.org

New York Lottery Top-Prize Winning Tickets Sold in The Bronx

Representatives from the New York Lottery announced on Sunday, Jan. 8, that there was one $1 million-winning ticket for the Jan. 7 Powerball drawing, and four $50,000 winning tickets, including one ticket which was sold in The Bronx. Officials said the winning tickets were sold at the following locations:. Shop...
BRONX, NY

