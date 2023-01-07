Thieves in New York State robbed a Brink's armored truck, getting away with $300,000. The heist took place around 1 pm on Friday, January 6, 2023. The truck was making a money drop in Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. There were three suspects involved in the robbery. Two suspects approached the Brink's employees and asked for directions, according to UPI. While the employees were distracted, a third suspect, seen above, grabbed a bag of money that had been left unattended. All three of the suspects fled the scene.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO