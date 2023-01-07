Read full article on original website
4th car stolen from Nassau gas station while victim was pumping gas
In more than one instance the owner was standing just on the other side of the vehicle pumping gas.
Nassau PD: Car stolen as driver filled up tank at Westbury gas station
Police say the suspect stole the high-end car, ripping the hose right off at the Shell station on Carmen Avenue.
Intoxicated Driver Strikes Parked Vehicle On Montauk Highway In Hampton Bays, Police Say
A 35-year-old man was charged with driving while intoxicated after police said he crashed his vehicle into a parked car on Montauk Highway. Officers received a report of a crash in Hampton Bays at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Southampton Town Police Department reported. Police determined that Pedro...
Long Island Expressway westbound lanes reopened following crash in Plainview
Authorities say the accident happened on the westbound lanes between Washington Avenue and Old Country/Round Swamp Road.
Stamford police expand search for Errol Whyte to tri-state area over 1 week after his disappearance
The Stamford police are widening their search for Errol Whyte to include the tri-state area after his red 2020 Ford Explorer was found on I-95 last Monday.
33-Year-Old Accused Of Leaving Scene After Striking Man With Car In East Islip
A 33-year-old man was charged after police said he left the scene of a crash that seriously injured a bicyclist on Long Island.A 30-year-old Islip man was struck by a car in East Islip at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Suffolk County Police Department said.He was traveling east on Union B…
Police: Man arrested for running around Lake Ronkonkoma park with gun; AR-15 found in home
Officers say a caller reported a man with a gun at Raynor Park Saturday around 4:30 p.m.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Ridge man arrested for hit-and-run crash
Suffolk County Police arrested a Ridge man for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a bicyclist in East Islip on Jan. 7. Aaron Kudla was riding his bicycle eastbound on Union Boulevard when he was struck by an eastbound Chrysler Concorde, near the intersection of Carleton Avenue, at 9:25 a.m. The vehicle fled the scene.
Intoxicated driver crashes into 3 people unloading car in Brooklyn
The three victims were unloading a parked car at Fort Hamilton Parkway and 39th Street in Borough Park around 1:15 a.m. when an oncoming 2021 Hyundai sedan crashed into the back of their car.
Man beaten in midday robbery at Financial District subway station; 2 sought
Two thieves beat and robbed a man in the middle of the afternoon at a Lower Manhattan subway station, police said Monday as they released images of the suspects.
NASSAU CAR THEFT EPIDEMIC: Thief steals Mercedes with gas pump nozzle still attached
A 43-year-old man was fueling up his 2022 Mercedes-Benz at the Shell gas station on Carman Avenue in Westbury around 8:50 a.m. when a thief in a gray mask targeted the vehicle, Nassau County Police said Monday.
Peeping Tom planted cellphone in Long Island gym to record women: police
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A Queens man was busted for recording women in a Long Island gym on Saturday, police said. A 20-year-old woman had just finished a tanning session at Planet Fitness on Great Neck Road at around 6 p.m. when she noticed a cellphone recording in the ceiling panels, police said. The victim […]
norwoodnews.org
On-Duty NYCHA Employee Arrested in The Bronx on Assault Charges
A 28-year-old city employee was arrested following an incident that took place in The Bronx, police said. An NYPD spokesperson said that following The Bronx incident on Saturday, Jan. 7, an on-duty New York City employee was arrested at around 10.01 p.m. in the 47th Precinct which covers the neighborhoods of Woodlawn, Wakefield, Williamsbridge, Baychester, Edenwald, Olinville and Fishbay, as well as Woodlawn Cemetery.
Thieves Rob Brink’s Truck And Get Away With $300,000 In New York State
Thieves in New York State robbed a Brink's armored truck, getting away with $300,000. The heist took place around 1 pm on Friday, January 6, 2023. The truck was making a money drop in Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. There were three suspects involved in the robbery. Two suspects approached the Brink's employees and asked for directions, according to UPI. While the employees were distracted, a third suspect, seen above, grabbed a bag of money that had been left unattended. All three of the suspects fled the scene.
NYPD: 3 suspects wanted for stealing bag with $300,000 from Brinks truck in Sunset Park
The NYPD says a Brinks security truck was parked in front of the Chase Bank on Eighth Avenue, ready to bring money bags inside.
West Haven Man Shot Dead On Pond Lily
A 41-year-old West Haven man named Charles Miller was shot and killed on Pond Lily Avenue on the far west side of town Friday night, becoming the city’s second homicide victim of the year — and the third in the past week. New Haven Police Department spokesperson Officer...
Woman, 35, arrested for arson after fire at LI residence: officials
A woman was arrested following an investigation over a fire at a Long Island residence early Sunday morning, authorities said.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny
A man and woman allegedly stole assorted items, including a kitchen aid mixer and a 50-inch television from Walmart, located at 85 Crooked Hill Road on November 19. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.
Serious Crash Shuts Down Long Island Expressway Stretch In Plainview
A stretch of the Long Island Expressway is closed after a serious crash. The closure, reported at around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, is in Nassau County, on the westbound side in Plainview at Exit 46. All three lanes are expected to remain closed for an undetermined period of time...
norwoodnews.org
New York Lottery Top-Prize Winning Tickets Sold in The Bronx
Representatives from the New York Lottery announced on Sunday, Jan. 8, that there was one $1 million-winning ticket for the Jan. 7 Powerball drawing, and four $50,000 winning tickets, including one ticket which was sold in The Bronx. Officials said the winning tickets were sold at the following locations:. Shop...
