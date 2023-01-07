ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
The Center Square

29 killed in battle after El Chapo's son arrested, ahead of Biden's Mexico visit

(The Center Square) – Gunfire erupted between the Mexican Defense Forces and the Sinaloa Cartel after the cartel leader's son was arrested and shortly after President Joe Biden announced he was meeting with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador next week. On Thursday, Ovidio Guzman, the son of Sinaloa Cartel kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, was arrested by Mexican authorities, El Universal first reported. El Chapo is currently incarcerated in a maximum security federal prison in Colorado. ...
The Center Square

Mayorkas says border is closed ahead of Biden trip to El Paso

(The Center Square) – Ahead of President Biden’s first trip to the southern border on Sunday in El Paso, Texas, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas again said the U.S. southern border is closed. His comments came despite thousands of illegal border crossers pouring into the city, filling the airport, sidewalks, homeless shelters. Over the past few days, many were bused out of town and otherwise cleared out ahead of the president’s visit. ...
KVIA

WATCH: President Biden to visit El Paso Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit El Paso on Sunday. According to ABC News, the president will make a stop before his tip to Mexico City Monday for the North American Leaders' Summit. This will be his first trip to the border since taking...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Biden inspects US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism

EL PASO, Texas — (AP) — President Joe Biden walked a muddy stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border and inspected a busy port of entry Sunday on his first trip to the region after two years in office, a visit shadowed by the fraught politics of immigration as Republicans blame him for record numbers of migrants crossing into the country.
KTSM

A look into Biden’s immigration plan ahead of his visit to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — President Biden is expected to be in El Paso this Sunday, to see what’s happening on the border firsthand and meet with local leaders. Ahead of the visit President Biden told migrants from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba and Haiti to not show up at the U.S.-Mexico Border as he announced a […]
