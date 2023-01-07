Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Greeted President Biden and Gave Him this Letter Blaming Him for the Border CrisisTom HandyTexas State
Democrats commend Biden for addressing the immigration situation and asylum seekers before his US-Mexico border visitMalek SherifEl Paso, TX
President Biden Visits US-Mexico Border, Stresses Need for Additional ResourcesLarry LeaseEl Paso, TX
President Joe Biden Announced His Plan For Migrants to Enter the Country LegallyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Agent Shot & Survived 12 Smuggling Schemes Averted El Paso Station Encompassing Otero County, AlamogordoAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
