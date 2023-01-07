Read full article on original website
KUTV
Salt Lake County mayor welcomes Outdoor Retailer show back to Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson is welcoming the Outdoor Retailer show back to Utah this week. In a video shared with 2News, Wilson said Outdoor Retailer is an "ideal partner for Salt Lake County." The trade show first left Utah and moved to...
KUTV
Man identified after being pulled under TRAX in downtown Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 61-year-old man from Salt Lake City has been identified after he was killed by a TRAX train at the City Center station. Utah Transit Authority officials said Blair Provstgaard was the victim in the incident. Officials responded to the scene at the stop...
KUTV
Pedestrian killed by TRAX train at City Creek Center station
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A pedestrian has died after they were run over by a TRAX train in downtown Salt Lake City, officials said. Police responded to the scene at the stop outside City Creek Center at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Saturday. They said a man in his 60s exited a northbound blue line train with his bike before he lost his balance and fell onto the tracks as the train was departing.
KUTV
Avalanche control results in long waits getting to Alta, Snowbird
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The road in Little Cottonwood Canyon closed for hours on Friday, leaving skiers and snowboarders with long waits to get to Snowbird and Alta. UDOT avalanche control teams worked from 11 a.m. until close to 4:30 p.m. shooting cannons in the canyon to break loose snow and then clearing it from the road.
KUTV
Suspect arrested in bull rider's death after initial release in Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The suspect in the shooting death of a professional bull rider killed in Utah has been arrested by police in Texas. She was initially released after her arrest in Salt Lake City. Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department reported that the suspect...
KUTV
Utah attorney expected Jen Shah to receive less time in prison
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah attorney expected "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jennifer Shah to receive less time in prison. “I expected it to be somewhere in the three to five range,” said Skye Lazaro, a criminal defense attorney who had no involvement in the case.
KUTV
WATCH: Several agencies, community members respond to lengthy Taylorsville goat chase
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Residents of a private Taylorsville community were given a scare Sunday afternoon when they noticed police vehicles patrolling the area, only to find out that multiple agencies had been dispatched on reports of a goat on the go. Community members told 2News that the chase...
KUTV
Lockdown lifted after police confirm bomb threat at Corner Canyon High School
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Draper Police on Monday confirmed a bomb threat was made against Corner Canyon High School. The school was briefly put on lockdown while authorities investigated. Initially, students were asked to stay inside their classrooms while police followed up on a message that "could be construed...
KUTV
Person rescued after getting stuck inside funicular at Deer Valley
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A person was rescued after officials said they got stuck inside a funicular. The cable railway system was stopped as firefighters responded to the scene at St. Regis Deer Valley on Friday just after 5:50 a.m. More from 2News. Officials said they were able...
KUTV
Mobile home fully engulfed by fire after suspected arson in Weber County
RIVERDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Officials are investigating a possible arson after a mobile home was on fire in Weber County. Riverdale police and fire officials responded to the fire at Leslie’s Mobile Home Park just before 4 a.m. on Sunday. Witnesses reported hearing an explosion and that a...
KUTV
Ogden police investigating fatal shooting
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that was reported in Ogden Sunday morning. Representatives of the Ogden City Police Department said that officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue just before 6 a.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police said...
KUTV
Little Cottonwood Canyon reopened, SR 210, SR 190 traction laws lifted
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials have reported that State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon was reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday following avalanche mitigation. While travelers are welcome, representatives of the Utah Department of Transportation said they should continue to expect uphill travel delays for both canyons...
KUTV
Two killed, one injured when car speeds through Ogden intersection, slams into building
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A vehicle that was traveling through Ogden City streets at a high speed crashed into a building Sunday morning, killing the driver of the car and front seat passenger as well as injuring the back seat passenger. Representatives of the Ogden City Police Department said...
KUTV
'Large number' of I-15 crashes prompted by 'extremely icy conditions,' says UDOT
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities have warned of severely slick road conditions Saturday morning. Colonel Michael Rapich with the Utah Highway Patrol reported that Troopers had already responded to a large number of vehicle crashes on Salt Lake County freeways before 7:30 a.m. Colonel Rapich shared these crashes were...
KUTV
Arson suspect reportedly admits to torching his own Taylorsville apartment unit
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested Friday after police said he intentionally set the Taylorsville apartment complex he was living in on fire. Representatives of Unified Fire Authority said that crews were dispatched to the Bridgeside Landing Apartments on South Bay Bridge Road on reports of an apartment fire.
KUTV
Traffic congestion up Cottonwood Canyons, police ticketing those parked illegally
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Traffic congestion up Big and Little Cottonwood Canyon is reportedly high Sunday morning, and law enforcement is ticketing those parked illegally. Representatives of the Utah Department of Transportation reported that State Route 190 through Big Cottonwood is seeing a high volume of traffic, and that Unified Police officers are ticketing those parked illegally anywhere from $150 to $300 and towing their vehicles. Agency officials added that State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood is experiencing "a steady stream of uphill traffic" that will likely cause delays and impact evening travel.
KUTV
Off-road vehicle causes thousands of dollars worth of damage at new West Jordan park
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A new park in West Jordan sustained thousands of dollars worth of damage after officials said an off-road vehicle drove on the grass. Officials with the city said on Dec. 19 that tire marks were spotted in the grass at Maple Hills Park. "It...
KUTV
Salt Lake police recover gun, knives, methamphetamine during traffic stop
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man is facing several charges after Salt Lake police reportedly recovered a gun, knives and illegal drugs from his vehicle during a traffic stop. Representative of the Salt Lake City Police Department said that this investigation began Tuesday at 8 p.m. when an officer with the Central Division Bike Squad stopped a car for a moving violation near the area of 160 West 600 South.
KUTV
Police: Murder suspect reportedly shot woman after she 'refused to leave' Ogden residence
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect accused in the death of a 24-year-old woman in Ogden reportedly told police he shot the victim after she wouldn't leave the residence, according to an arrest affidavit. Garrett Gorsch, 21, was arrested Jan. 8 after officers responded to a call of a...
KUTV
13 juveniles arrested in assault at The Gateway mall
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Thirteen minors have been identified and charged after an assault of an employee at The Gateway mall. The investigation began on Nov. 25, 2022, when Salt Lake City police officers responded to a fight at the mall. "During the investigation, officers learned an employee...
