Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Sen. Manchin gets backlash for saying January 6 ‘joined the ranks of Pearl Harbor’
Sen. Joe Manchin (D, WV) received some backlash on Twitter over an official statement on Friday, Jan. 6.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments over past statements that she said were part of getting sucked into QAnon online.
Manchin leads group of Senators on Clarksburg FBI facility tour
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) hosted two federal employees and a group of Senators for a tour of the FBI facility in Clarksburg. Sen. Manchin was joined by FBI Director Christopher Wray, DOJ Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and four bipartisan Senators for a tour of the Criminal Justice Information Services Division of the FBI in Clarksburg on Thursday.
Samuel Huntington, the first President of the United States, dies – Today in History: January 5
On January 5, 1796, Samuel Huntington, the man who arguably served as the first president of the United States, died. Born in Scotland Parish (known today as Scotland, Connecticut), Huntington was a cooper’s apprentice before reading law and pursuing a career in public service. In 1768, he received an appointment as King’s Attorney for the Colony of Connecticut though he soon resigned his royal appointment—due in part to the imposition of the Intolerable Acts. A patriot of the American Revolution, Huntington served as a delegate to the Continental Congress, becoming one of the three Connecticut signers of the Declaration of Independence.
West Virginia Transgender ruling: Federal Court rules against West Virginia student in transgender sports law case
A state law that requires athletes to participate in sports based on their biological sex has been upheld in the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of West Virginia.
Former West Virginia lawmaker jailed for Jan. 6 riot is running for Congress
Former West Virginia state lawmaker Derrick Evans, who spent three months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, announced a bid for Congress on the second anniversary of the riot.
Ohio native Ulysses S. Grant granted posthumous promotion
Ohio native, President and Civil War general, Ulysses S. Grant, gains a new rank thanks to 2023 spending bill.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Mother, daughter who were Fulton County election workers awarded presidential medal
ATLANTA — President Joe Biden has decided to turn the violent uprising that took over to nation's capitol into a day of recognition. Friday marks two years since the historic insurrection hit the capitol's steps. Those all around the nation felt its impact, including two Fulton County election workers who will be recognized at the event.
From Convict to Congress: Former Capitol Rioter Announces Run for Congress
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A former West Virginia legislator, who was sentenced to prison time for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection, officially announced his bid for Congress on the two-year anniversary of the riot. Former Delegate Derrick Evans joins Tasmin Mahfuz on Capitol Review to talk about the statements he […]
Former NFL player running for Virginia seat previously trashed United States, bashed police
Aaron Rouse, a former NFL player who's now running for state senate in Virginia, previously bashed the United States and law enforcement officers, comparing them to 'slave patrols.'
Brown sworn in as Maryland's first Black attorney general
MARYLAND, USA — Anthony Brown was sworn in as Maryland's first Black attorney general Tuesday, pledging to work to increase equity and dismantle barriers to opportunities for all of the state's citizens. Brown — a Democrat who is a former congressman, lieutenant governor and state legislator — noted the...
US military starts removing base names, items related to Confederacy
The Pentagon on Thursday ordered a Defense Department-wide effort to begin removing the names and items associated with the Confederacy, as per last year’s recommendations from the congressional Naming Commission. Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante directed all Defense Department (DOD) organizations to “begin full implementation” of the Naming Commission’s recommendations, three months after…
Becomes president of the Confederate States of America
Davis and the other Southern lawmakers resigned their seats in the U.S. Congress in January 1861. Then Davis went home to his plantation in Mississippi. He told his family and friends that he did not want to play a role in the political leadership of the Confederacy, but that he would accept a military command if the North and South went to war. In February 1861, however, a messenger arrived at Davis's home and informed him that he had been selected as president of the new nation. He was stunned by the news, but felt it was his duty to accept the position. Davis became provisional (temporary) president of the Confederacy on February 9,
At-risk children focus of W.Va. Senate letter
WSAZ speaks with family amid teenage death investigation. A NEW YEAR MARKS THE START OF A NEW SESSION OF CHARLESTON CITY COUNCIL. Emergency crews respond after an accident sends vehicle into Fourpole Creek in Huntington Tuesday afternoon.
