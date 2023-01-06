ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
WDTV

Manchin leads group of Senators on Clarksburg FBI facility tour

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) hosted two federal employees and a group of Senators for a tour of the FBI facility in Clarksburg. Sen. Manchin was joined by FBI Director Christopher Wray, DOJ Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and four bipartisan Senators for a tour of the Criminal Justice Information Services Division of the FBI in Clarksburg on Thursday.
CLARKSBURG, WV
connecticuthistory.org

Samuel Huntington, the first President of the United States, dies – Today in History: January 5

On January 5, 1796, Samuel Huntington, the man who arguably served as the first president of the United States, died. Born in Scotland Parish (known today as Scotland, Connecticut), Huntington was a cooper’s apprentice before reading law and pursuing a career in public service. In 1768, he received an appointment as King’s Attorney for the Colony of Connecticut though he soon resigned his royal appointment—due in part to the imposition of the Intolerable Acts. A patriot of the American Revolution, Huntington served as a delegate to the Continental Congress, becoming one of the three Connecticut signers of the Declaration of Independence.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WUSA9

Brown sworn in as Maryland's first Black attorney general

MARYLAND, USA — Anthony Brown was sworn in as Maryland's first Black attorney general Tuesday, pledging to work to increase equity and dismantle barriers to opportunities for all of the state's citizens. Brown — a Democrat who is a former congressman, lieutenant governor and state legislator — noted the...
MARYLAND STATE
The Hill

US military starts removing base names, items related to Confederacy

The Pentagon on Thursday ordered a Defense Department-wide effort to begin removing the names and items associated with the Confederacy, as per last year’s recommendations from the congressional Naming Commission.  Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante directed all Defense Department (DOD) organizations to “begin full implementation” of the Naming Commission’s recommendations, three months after…
TEXAS STATE
minecreek.info

Becomes president of the Confederate States of America

Davis and the other Southern lawmakers resigned their seats in the U.S. Congress in January 1861. Then Davis went home to his plantation in Mississippi. He told his family and friends that he did not want to play a role in the political leadership of the Confederacy, but that he would accept a military command if the North and South went to war. In February 1861, however, a messenger arrived at Davis's home and informed him that he had been selected as president of the new nation. He was stunned by the news, but felt it was his duty to accept the position. Davis became provisional (temporary) president of the Confederacy on February 9,
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WSAZ

At-risk children focus of W.Va. Senate letter

WSAZ speaks with family amid teenage death investigation. A NEW YEAR MARKS THE START OF A NEW SESSION OF CHARLESTON CITY COUNCIL. Emergency crews respond after an accident sends vehicle into Fourpole Creek in Huntington Tuesday afternoon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy