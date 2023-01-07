ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, VT

Comments / 2

Related
mynbc5.com

Burlington City Council frustration grows in retail cannabis approval process

BURLINGTON, Vt. — As the cannabis industry continues to expand across the state, some local Cannabis Control Commissions are beginning to question their role in the approval process. Over the summer, the city of Burlington unanimously approved creating a Local Cannabis Control Commission, which made city councilors responsible for...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

THC cap once again being brought to Vermont legislature

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The limits on THC are up for debate once again in the Vermont legislature. A measure to allow more than 60% THC cap on solid concentrates and 30% on the cannabis flower failed last year. Vermont's Cannabis Control Board wants to eliminate the caps again. The...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Leadership educator throws hat into ring for city council election

On December 12, 2022, Pelin Kohn, PhD, submitted an application to be on the ballot for the vacancy of Montpelier City Council District 2. This is the seat she currently holds as an appointee. Her candidacy brings with it a significant understanding of leadership, community building, and a diverse background.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

5 Vt. utilities ask state regulators for rate hikes

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Keeping the lights on in Stowe is going to get more expensive starting next month as the town’s utility raises its rates for the second time in less than six months. But they’re not alone -- five other electric companies have requested rate increases from Vermont regulators.
STOWE, VT
mynbc5.com

UVM lab test collection sites hours changing this week

BURLINGTON, Vt. — For patients at the University of Vermont Medical Center, hours for lab test collection sites are changing this week. The change goes into effect starting today. Here’s the adjustment:. -UVM Medical Center second floor collection site: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday. -7:00 a.m. to...
BURLINGTON, VT
Colchester Sun

EHS Senior and student School Board representative receives coveted scholarship and trip

EWSD — EHS Senior Maddie Ahmadi was recently announced as one of Vermont’s delegates for the 2023 United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP). Each year two delegates from every U.S state are selected to receive a $10,000 and an all expense week long trip to Washington D.C. On the trip, delegates will meet members of Congress, the Supreme Court, the Presidential Administration and learn about the inner workings of the federal government.
VERMONT STATE
iBerkshires.com

M&T Bank Contributes to SVHC's Vision 2020 Campaign

BENNINGTON, Vt. — The Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) Foundation accepted a $25,000 donation from the M&T Bank Charitable Foundation last week. The contribution will help fund Vision 2020, A Decade of Transformation Capital Campaign, the hospital's largest project in more than 30 years. The funds will help enhance the emergency and cancer care services available to residents regionwide.
BENNINGTON, VT
WCAX

The data behind another deadly year on Vt. roadways

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The number of deaths on Vermont roads increased slightly in 2022, but data from VTrans shows the long-term trend is going the other way. “We are seeing an increase in alcohol and drugs already, without all the toxicology in from last year. We’re also seeing an increase in unbelted fatalities,” said VTrans’ Mandy White.
VERMONT STATE
PLANetizen

Explaining Massachusetts’ New TOD Law

Writing in Commonwealth Magazine, Amy Dain explains Massachusetts’ new MBTA Communities law, which requires “cities and towns served by the MBTA (outside of Boston) to zone a district “of reasonable size” for multi-family housing near MBTA stations, where practical.”. Dain describes the measure used by the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCAX

What’s in a name? A look Inside Vt. dialect and pronunciation

CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Turns out Vermonters tend to drop letters from words, and experts say there’s no rhyme or reason for what goes and what stays. In the rural Orange County town of Corinth, Vermonters had a lot to say when asked how they pronounce it. “Corinth (KORE-inth)...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

In The Garden: Bird feeders

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Fish and Wildlife says putting a bird feeder is a great way to support our wildlife during winter months. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer show us some ways to bolster our birds on this week’s In The Garden.
VERMONT STATE
The Valley Reporter

Southern rescues send dogs north

Many of the dogs adopted here in Vermont and throughout New England come from the south. For the Love of Dogs Vermont (FLD), a shelter-less rescue based in Waitsfield, partners with many southern organizations, including Roadside Rescue Network in Mississippi. FLD director Carole Moore said the organization gets contacted every day by rescue organizations and shelters in the south looking for help finding homes for dogs. She said a “throwaway dogs and cats mentality” persists throughout the south, as well as an increasing number of people running backyard breeding operations for quick cash and abandoning dogs they don’t sell at shelters, which are often beyond their capacity. “The economy has made a big impact on people having to rehome dogs because they can’t afford them,” she said. In 2022, FLD adopted out roughly 1,800 dogs. Moore said that number is increasing each year.
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy