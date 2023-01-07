Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
State report recommends keeping kindergarten cutoff window unchanged
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At what age should children start kindergarten? It can be a tough decision for parents. So, Vermont state leaders were looking at whether to change the current cutoff law. Vermont is one of a small number of states where there isn’t a firm cutoff date for...
NHPR
A Vt. company plans to process industrial hemp. Their first challenge? Convincing farmers to grow it
Over the past year, a pair of cousins bought two vacant industrial properties in two Vermont towns that have seen better economic days — a former grain mill in St. Johnsbury and a former marble factory in Proctor. The pair believe they have the right business to bring new life to the two properties: Processing industrial hemp.
mynbc5.com
Burlington City Council frustration grows in retail cannabis approval process
BURLINGTON, Vt. — As the cannabis industry continues to expand across the state, some local Cannabis Control Commissions are beginning to question their role in the approval process. Over the summer, the city of Burlington unanimously approved creating a Local Cannabis Control Commission, which made city councilors responsible for...
Then Again: After the Revolution, debt crisis triggered extreme unrest
The uprisings over the debt crisis spilled over into Vermont, which wouldn’t become a state for five more years. Read the story on VTDigger here: Then Again: After the Revolution, debt crisis triggered extreme unrest.
mynbc5.com
THC cap once again being brought to Vermont legislature
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The limits on THC are up for debate once again in the Vermont legislature. A measure to allow more than 60% THC cap on solid concentrates and 30% on the cannabis flower failed last year. Vermont's Cannabis Control Board wants to eliminate the caps again. The...
VTDigger
Leadership educator throws hat into ring for city council election
On December 12, 2022, Pelin Kohn, PhD, submitted an application to be on the ballot for the vacancy of Montpelier City Council District 2. This is the seat she currently holds as an appointee. Her candidacy brings with it a significant understanding of leadership, community building, and a diverse background.
December storm cost public entities more than $2 million, Vermont officials estimate
The estimate “is the beginning of an effort to ensure that ratepayers and residents of Vermont do not have to bear the brunt of the cost of this disaster,” said Erica Bornemann, director of Vermont Emergency Management. Read the story on VTDigger here: December storm cost public entities more than $2 million, Vermont officials estimate.
WCAX
5 Vt. utilities ask state regulators for rate hikes
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Keeping the lights on in Stowe is going to get more expensive starting next month as the town’s utility raises its rates for the second time in less than six months. But they’re not alone -- five other electric companies have requested rate increases from Vermont regulators.
mynbc5.com
UVM lab test collection sites hours changing this week
BURLINGTON, Vt. — For patients at the University of Vermont Medical Center, hours for lab test collection sites are changing this week. The change goes into effect starting today. Here’s the adjustment:. -UVM Medical Center second floor collection site: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday. -7:00 a.m. to...
Colchester Sun
EHS Senior and student School Board representative receives coveted scholarship and trip
EWSD — EHS Senior Maddie Ahmadi was recently announced as one of Vermont’s delegates for the 2023 United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP). Each year two delegates from every U.S state are selected to receive a $10,000 and an all expense week long trip to Washington D.C. On the trip, delegates will meet members of Congress, the Supreme Court, the Presidential Administration and learn about the inner workings of the federal government.
Colchester pulls out of Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch effort
Original plans called for eight municipalities to join, but Colchester’s departure brings the number of participating communities down to four. Read the story on VTDigger here: Colchester pulls out of Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch effort.
iBerkshires.com
M&T Bank Contributes to SVHC's Vision 2020 Campaign
BENNINGTON, Vt. — The Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) Foundation accepted a $25,000 donation from the M&T Bank Charitable Foundation last week. The contribution will help fund Vision 2020, A Decade of Transformation Capital Campaign, the hospital's largest project in more than 30 years. The funds will help enhance the emergency and cancer care services available to residents regionwide.
17 pictures from Gov. Maura Healey’s historic inauguration and celebration
History played out at the Massachusetts State House and TD Garden Thursday as Maura Healey was sworn in as Governor of Massachusetts. Healey became the first woman elected governor of the Commonwealth as well as the first open member of the LGBTQ community to hold the office. Here are photos...
These Are the Median Home Prices Per County in New Hampshire
As many of us unfortunately know all too well, the housing market is tough right now. Not only is rent skyrocketing and units in high demand, but the cost of owning a home is becoming more and more out of reach for many. In light of the current housing crisis,...
WCAX
The data behind another deadly year on Vt. roadways
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The number of deaths on Vermont roads increased slightly in 2022, but data from VTrans shows the long-term trend is going the other way. “We are seeing an increase in alcohol and drugs already, without all the toxicology in from last year. We’re also seeing an increase in unbelted fatalities,” said VTrans’ Mandy White.
PLANetizen
Explaining Massachusetts’ New TOD Law
Writing in Commonwealth Magazine, Amy Dain explains Massachusetts’ new MBTA Communities law, which requires “cities and towns served by the MBTA (outside of Boston) to zone a district “of reasonable size” for multi-family housing near MBTA stations, where practical.”. Dain describes the measure used by the...
South Hero weighs new proposals to change long-contentious zoning rules
If approved on Town Meeting Day, a resident petition could drastically reduce the sizes of the town’s highest-density zoning districts, putting a number of homes back into zones that are designed to promote lower density. Read the story on VTDigger here: South Hero weighs new proposals to change long-contentious zoning rules.
WCAX
What’s in a name? A look Inside Vt. dialect and pronunciation
CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Turns out Vermonters tend to drop letters from words, and experts say there’s no rhyme or reason for what goes and what stays. In the rural Orange County town of Corinth, Vermonters had a lot to say when asked how they pronounce it. “Corinth (KORE-inth)...
WCAX
In The Garden: Bird feeders
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Fish and Wildlife says putting a bird feeder is a great way to support our wildlife during winter months. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer show us some ways to bolster our birds on this week’s In The Garden.
The Valley Reporter
Southern rescues send dogs north
Many of the dogs adopted here in Vermont and throughout New England come from the south. For the Love of Dogs Vermont (FLD), a shelter-less rescue based in Waitsfield, partners with many southern organizations, including Roadside Rescue Network in Mississippi. FLD director Carole Moore said the organization gets contacted every day by rescue organizations and shelters in the south looking for help finding homes for dogs. She said a “throwaway dogs and cats mentality” persists throughout the south, as well as an increasing number of people running backyard breeding operations for quick cash and abandoning dogs they don’t sell at shelters, which are often beyond their capacity. “The economy has made a big impact on people having to rehome dogs because they can’t afford them,” she said. In 2022, FLD adopted out roughly 1,800 dogs. Moore said that number is increasing each year.
Comments / 2