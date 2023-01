UConn forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) is fouled by Xavier's Shelby Calhoun, left, as she shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Jeff Dean

Chris Dailey noted Thursday night that the UConn women’s basketball team was able to finish its game at Xavier with enough players.

“So that’s a good sign,” the Huskies’ associate head coach said during the postgame press conference.

But less than 24 hours later, UConn didn’t have enough healthy players to start its next game.