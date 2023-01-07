ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Junction City man arrested in connection to February homicide in Aggieville

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Almost a year later, another arrest has been made in connection to the murder of Joshua Wardi in Aggieville in February 2022. The Riley County Police Department has announced that around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Jordan Prather, 24, of Junction City, was arrested by the Junction City Police Department in connection to a February 2022 homicide. He was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault.
Concordia Police investigate after college’s ATM broken into, damaged

CONCORDIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Concordia Police continue to investigate after an ATM at Cloud County Community College was damaged and broken into. The Concordia Police Department says that just after 6:50 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, officials were called to Cloud County Community College at 2221 Campus Dr. with reports of a burglary.
Riley County Police continue search for missing runaway teen

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County officials continue to search for a runaway teen who was reported missing more than a week prior. The Riley County Police Department tells 13 NEWS on Monday, Jan. 9, that officials continue to search for missing runaway Joshua, 15. He was last seen on Dec. 30 as he left his home in the northeast part of Manhattan. An attempt to locate was issued on Friday.
Emporia New Year’s Eve hotel disturbance suspect wanted in Colorado

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who told officers he had explosives on him and then made them chase him around an Emporia hotel may have other legal challenges to worry about. KVOE reports that Adam Nicklaus Lacer-D’Angelo was arrested on New Year’s Eve after an alleged incident at the Best Western in Emporia at 2836 W 18th Ave. on New Year’s Eve. He alleged to officials that he had explosives in his possession before he led them on a foot chase through the hotel before he was subdued and arrested.
After 7 deer left to lay dead in Kansas fields, Game Wardens search for suspect

HANOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Game Wardens are searching for the person responsible for shooting, killing and leaving 7 deer to lay dead in fields near Hanover. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say that on Wednesday, Jan. 4, a landowner in Washington Co. reported that at least five whitetail deer had been shot with a small caliber rifle and left to lay in their fields near Hanover Ave. and Yankee Rd.
Salina Police ask public for information about string of storage unit burglaries

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police have asked the public to come forward with any knowledge about a string of storage unit burglaries that happened in late December. The Salina Police Department says that between Dec. 15 and Dec. 31, officials took several reports of burglaries to storage units throughout the city. It said five separate facilities reported that at least eight units had been broken into:
Ogden man found dead in Junction City, ruled as homicide

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – An 18-year-old was found dead in Junction City on Friday. Cadin Sanner, the Public Information Officer for the Junction City Police Department, said that Carson Simon, 18, of Ogden, was found dead at 1:17 p.m. in the 2700 block of Fort Ave. in Junction City. The investigation into Simon’s death has […]
RCPD: Another gun taken from unlocked car in Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating another burglary involving a gun in Manhattan. Just after 11:30a.m. Friday, officers filed a report for burglary in the 1200 block of Pierre Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 26-year-old man reported his Glock 36 .45...
Riley County Arrest Report January 9

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CEDRIC JONAS WILSON, 41, Manhattan, Battery on LEO; Bodily harm to county or city officer on duty; Bond $7,500. STEVEN DEAN GILBERT, 45,...
Topeka man injured after semi runs off interstate in Lyon Co.

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured, but not hospitalized, after the semi he was driving ran off the interstate in Lyon Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 133.4 on northbound I-335 in Lyon Co. with reports of a crash.
Topeka police arrest two men on drug charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested Friday when Topeka Police and the Shawnee County Drug Task force served a search warrant in the in the 1900 block of Southeast Illinois Avenue. The warrant is related to an ongoing investigation. As a result, authorities found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Cause accidental but undetermined after fire destroys farm shed west of Emporia

The destructive early-morning fire at a shed west of Emporia has been deemed accidental in nature. Emporia, Lyon County District 4 and Chase County fire crews responded to 251 Road 200 along with Lyon County deputies after the initial call around 4 am. Emporia Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann says the shed’s roof had already collapsed by the time crews arrived, meaning no chance of getting inside the building to fight the fire.
Semi driver rolls into turnpike ditch

A Topeka man escaped with minor injuries when he slid a semi-truck off the Kansas Turnpike Friday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Bill Hernandez, 49, was heading north from the Emporia interchange around 2:55 p.m. He somehow went off the highway and into a ditch about six miles north of the exit.
Woman hurt after minivan hits tree in east Emporia early Sunday

One woman was taken to Newman Regional Health after a crash in east Emporia on Sunday morning. The crash happened officially at 505 East around 7:15 am. Emporia Police Officer Sinjin Andrews says the woman was driving a minivan southbound when she went off the street and hit both a tree and mailbox. The van suffered moderate front-end damage, while the mailbox was destroyed and the tree was largely unaffected.
