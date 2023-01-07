ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men’s Basketball Falls Late at No. 23/RV Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Delaware men's basketball (9-7, 1-2 CAA) hung with No. 23/RV Charleston (16-1, 4-0 CAA) Saturday afternoon, but ultimately fell late, 75-64. Four Blue Hens recorded double-digit scoring totals. Neither team led by more than four points in the first half until Charleston took an 8-0 run...
Men's Swimming And Diving Defeats Drexel For Seventh Consecutive Win

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. - The Delaware men's swimming and diving program defeated Drexel, 145-98, to begin the 2023 calendar year. It's the Blue Hens' seventh straight victory, and their second against a CAA team this season (William & Mary, Nov. 5). "We are very happy with how the team performed today,"...
Women's Swimming And Diving Opens 2023 With Win Over Drexel

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. - Delaware's women's swimming and diving team defeated Drexel, 151.5-88.5, to open 2023. It's the Blue Hens' seventh straight win this season, while still continuing their stretch to begin the season without a loss, and their second against a CAA team this season (William & Mary, Nov. 5).
