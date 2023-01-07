Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Blockchain Tech Solutions Provider ChainUp Group Appoints Deputy CEO to Accelerate Business Growth
Global blockchain technology solutions provider ChainUp Group announced the appointment of Ms. Tan Bin Ru as its Deputy Chief Executive Officer cum Chief Operating Officer, “effective 3 January 2023, as part of the company’s business growth plan.”. In this role, Ms. Tan will “work closely with the executive...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Infrastructure Provider Wyre Shares Update on Current Status of Business
The team at Wyre has shared an update with their community. Wyre said they wanted to “provide you with an update regarding the current state of [their] business.”. Wyre acknowledged that they “have not been immune to the challenges brought by the current macroeconomic climate and the recent events that have shaken the crypto industry.”
crowdfundinsider.com
FLEETCOR Completes Cross-Border Payments Acquisition
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), a global business payments company, completed the acquisition of Global Reach Group, a UK-based cross-border payments provider. With the acquisition, FLEETCOR “increases its cross-border payments scale and strengthens its position as a leading non-bank B2B global cross-border payments provider.”. Global Reach Group “facilitates international...
crowdfundinsider.com
Saudi Central Bank Launches Open Banking Lab
The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) announced the launch of the Open Banking Lab according to the Open Banking Framework issued by SAMA November 2022. The Open Banking Lab aims “to enable innovation and accelerate the development of open banking services in the Kingdom as it serves as one of the most important technical enablers of the open banking ecosystem in the Kingdom.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech PayBy Licensed by UAE Central Bank to Conduct Retail Payment Services Operations
PayBy, a Fintech firm recently acquired by Astra Tech in August 2022, has been licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE “to conduct Stored Value Facility (SVF) and Retail Payment Services (RPS) operations.”. The license “represents one of the country’s highest levels of financial services approvals, enabling Astra...
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
German startup unveils the lightest and most versatile AI-supported 'power suit'
German Bionic will unveil new lightweight smart AI-powered wearable suits and products at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2023. The European robotics firm aims to further workplace safety in physically demanding jobs with its range of smart devices. "With our new wearables, we are empowering hard-working people with the tools they need to do their jobs more safely and sustainably," said a release.
PC giant Dell will reportedly stop using Chinese chips as soon as next year, and it shows how Washington-Beijing tensions are forcing companies to diversify their supply chains
The move comes as geopolitical relations between Washington and Beijing sour, and as factory operations continue to be hit by China's COVID policies.
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Professional Gary Yeoh Joins Malaysia’s Payments Network PayNet as CCO
Malaysia-based payments network and infrastructure provider PayNet has recently appointed Gary Yeoh as the firm’s new Chief Commercial Officer. The appointment to oversee PayNet’s commercial operations comes after quite a notable year for Yeoh, who is reportedly a veteran of the Malaysian payments sector and has had brief stints working at payments platform Fave as well as BNPL Fintech Atome during 2022.
crowdfundinsider.com
SaaS Firm Liberate Innovations Acquires $7M in Funding to Automate Claims, Underwriting
Liberate Innovations Inc., a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables P&C insurers to fully automate claims and underwriting journeys, announced its launch “after raising $7 million in venture funding.”. The platform “empowers insurers to deliver digital self-serve experiences and orchestrate an ecosystem of solutions providers and core systems to automate...
crowdfundinsider.com
India’s Axis Bank Teams Up with OPEN to Launch Digital Current Account Proposition for Businesses
Axis Bank, India’s third largest private sector bank, has partnered with the world’s fastest-growing digital banking enterprise, OPEN, “to provide a fully native digital current account journey for its customers including SMEs, freelancers, homepreneurs, influencers and more.”. This partnership “offers the larger business community access to Axis...
crowdfundinsider.com
PayMax to Empower Consumers in Pakistan with Secure Financial Services Platform
China Mobile, the parent firm of Pakistan’s telecommunications network, Zong 4G, showcased its first digital payments solution ‘PayMax,’ during an exclusive product showcasing event at Zong HQ in Islamabad. This initiative aims to empower the consumers of Pakistan with a financial solution that is secure and ensures...
conceptcarz.com
New 'Mobilisights' Business Unit Advances Stellantis' Growing Data and Connected Services Offer
• Mobilisights will leverage data from Stellantis' connected vehicles, which are expected to reach 34 million by 2030. •Mobilisights to operate as an independent business unit, collaborate with data partners and license data to a wide range of customers, including other automakers. •Consistent with Dare Forward 2030, Mobilisights will be...
thefastmode.com
Network Automation to Remain a Priority, Evolve and Mature in 2023 Featured
The recent pandemic forced companies to accelerate the pace of their digital transformation and adapt to the new way of doing business. We saw companies of all sizes, across all industries, compelled to invest in advanced, collaborative technologies. But perhaps most notably, there also has been a significant increase in investment with respect to network automation, for both enterprises and telcos.
crowdfundinsider.com
RelPro Teams Up with Rivel, Enabling Banks, Credit Unions to Increase SMB Growth
RelPro, the fast-growing business development and relationship management solution for Financial Services professionals, announced its latest partnership with Rivel Inc., a Management Consulting firm that “uses data to align its clients with their shareholders’ and customers’ needs.”. The new partnership “enhances both companies’ ability to support banks...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s Starling Bank Expects to More than Quadruple Pre-Tax Profits in Annual Results
Starling Bank expects to “more than quadruple its pre-tax profits in its Annual Results for the year ending 31 March 2023.”. According to an update shared with CI, the bank “generated annualized pre-tax profits of more than £250 million on the back of almost £600 million of annualized revenue for the month of December 2022.”
salestechstar.com
Alibaba Cloud Unveils Its First International Product Innovation Center and Partner Management Center
-Leading cloud service provider manifests its commitment to global customers, starting from its international headquarters in Singapore. -The cloud leader also attains the highest tier of cybersecurity certification while facilitating local customers’ digital transformation in retail, logistics and gaming. Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba...
China Dominance Wanes as Sourcing Sands Shift
The pandemic planted the seeds of a sourcing shakeup, and over the past year, a number of global supplier relationships have begun to ripen. A decades-long era of undisputed China dominance in footwear and apparel sourcing appears to be on the wane. And while the superpower held on to its ranking as the No. 1 producer of U.S. fashion imports in 2022, neighbors and global competitors are steadily augmenting their capabilities and capacity in response to demand from brands and retailers keen to explore nearshoring and supply chain diversification. Sourcing Journal spoke to industry experts about this year’s sourcing MVPs, as well...
UK outlines electricity capacity market reforms, incentivising clean suppliers
LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Britain announced new proposals on Monday aimed at avoiding electricity blackouts and incentivising greater investment in low carbon technologies. The so-called capacity market ensures there is reliable electricity supply to meet peaks in demand, safeguarding against the possibility of blackouts if intermittent sources such as those dependent on weather, are not generating enough.
crowdfundinsider.com
Mastercard Announces Web3 Program to Develop Emerging Musical Artists in Digital Economy
The Mastercard Artist Accelerator will harness Web3 technologies on the Polygon blockchain, “forging new territory by connecting artists with mentors and fans in an exclusive development program”. Mastercard (NYSE: MA) extended its growing music footprint “with the launch of the Web3-based Mastercard Artist Accelerator program.”. Web3’s capabilities “have...
