Read full article on original website
Tony Koontz
2d ago
Taught for 36 years. Retired 3 years ago. Can't believe where education in Oregon has dropped to. Spent several of those years in private education. I have 4 grandkids and would do everything in my power to either send them to private or homeschooling.
Reply(1)
74
dr97457
2d ago
Your either a man or a women, no in between and tired of hearing about it. Teachers are supposed to teach not worry about a students gender.
Reply(7)
66
Kathleen Branham
2d ago
I am horrified by these stupid people.They are not educators they are indoctrination pyre and simple.They are no different than the Brown Shirts in the beginning of WW2..We should all be very afraid and ready to fight...
Reply
48
Related
kezi.com
More Oregon Families Now Qualify for Affordable Child Care Program
SALEM, Ore.- More help is on the way for Oregon families. The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) and Early Learning Division (ELD) of the Department of Education are excited to announce expanded eligibility for affordable child care through the Employment Related Day Care (ERDC) program. The expansion took effect...
kqennewsradio.com
KOTEK ANNOUNCES THREE STAFF, ONE RETIREMENT
Incoming Governor Tina Kotek has announced three new staff members that will join her administration plus one upcoming retirement. Pooja Bhatt will serve as the Education Initiative Director, joining the Governor’s Policy Initiatives Team alongside Behavioral Health Initiative Director Annaliese Dolph, and Housing Initiative Director Taylor Smile Wolfe. The team is a new structure within the Governor’s Office to focus staff capacity on the three priority issues of shared statewide concern. In this role, Bhatt will oversee the Governor’s focused agenda on improving early learning and K-12 outcomes.
ijpr.org
Oregon Dept. of Education releases updated guidance, resources to support LGBTQ+ students
The Oregon Department of Education first released guidance to school districts on how to support transgender students in a 15-page document in 2016. The department’s director Colt Gill said at the time, Oregon was one of the first states to share guidelines around respecting student identities in records and in the classroom.
New Jersey requiring students to learn 'media literacy' to fight 'disinformation'
New Jersey's new law requires students grades K-12 to be taught "media literacy" to combat what it deems misinformation, and some critics are crying foul.
opb.org
Peer mentors are key to Oregon’s Measure 110 success, but they are working in a broken system
On a sunny September evening in 2021, Nathaniel Sean Stringer joined family and colleagues for a recovery celebration at a park in the eastern Oregon town of Ontario. To enthusiastic applause, he received an award for his service to those struggling with addiction. Just weeks later, Stringer overdosed on fentanyl...
kezi.com
Nearly $20 million coming to Oregon school districts for mental health providers
WASHINGTON D.C. – Four Oregon school districts will get a total of nearly $20 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Education to hire more licensed mental health providers, according to Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley. The School-Based Mental Health grant program provided by the U.S. Department...
ijpr.org
Students with disabilities face setbacks, safety risks as Oregon special education systems struggle
This is the first story in a series about the state of special education in Oregon, including how students and educators are faring after years of pandemic disruptions. Last year, Andrew and Sara Weith went to Glencoe Elementary School to see their son Oli, then a first grader, present a project with his class. Each student had to plan a farm, name it, pick out the animals that would be there, and decide what the farm would look like. Oli’s Rainbow Dragon Farm presentation was a big moment for the family.
Virginia AG announces probe of public schools
Virginia's Attorney General Jason Miyares has announced his investigation into the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology will be expanding to other schools in the area.
Oregon workforce declines as population ages
Finding work isn't as hard as was in the past in Oregon, yet finding workers has proven to be more challenging for employers. The combination of an aging population and the younger adult demographics being reticent to join the workforce has created a declining labor force participation rate, especially in rural areas.
Next Oregon behavioral health director seen as collaborative, ‘truth-teller’
Ebony Clarke, who has family experience with addiction, plans to take a collaborative approach to a high-profile job: tackling Oregon’s crisis of mental health and substance abuse. Gov.-elect Tina Kotek on Friday announced the appointment of Clarke, director of the Multnomah County Health Department, to lead the behavioral health division in the Oregon Health Authority. […] The post Next Oregon behavioral health director seen as collaborative, ‘truth-teller’ appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
‘Gregarious’ Bryan Kohberger turned ‘silent’ during discussion about Idaho murders
Accused killer Bryan Kohberger was “gregarious and outgoing” during his first semester as a PhD student in criminology – but was “completely silent” during a discussion about the murder of four University of Idaho students, two former classmates said. The 28-year-old doctoral candidate was one of the first students to introduce themselves at Washington State University in Pullman last fall, Ben Roberts told the Idaho Statesman. “He seemed gregarious and outgoing, that was really the only impression that I got,” he told the outlet. “He was making the rounds. He definitely seemed a little more eager than some of the others that...
focushillsboro.com
Changing Urgent Care Facilities To Accommodate Rising Need In Oregon
Urgent Care Facilities: Amid an outbreak of COVID-19, RSV, and influenza, urgent care clinics are adapting their services in order to satisfy the rising demand for their services. The employees at AFC in Oregon have reported that over the past few weeks, they have witnessed a consistent flow of patients moving from emergency waiting rooms into urgent care clinics.
Workforce participation remains depressed, especially in rural Oregon
The share of Oregonians in the workforce has remained at historic lows for nearly a decade, a national trend that reflects an aging population moving into retirement and younger people who are taking their time to join the job market. With Oregon’s population flat, or perhaps in decline, workforce participation...
What’s changing in Oregon in January
Important, new laws passed by the Oregon Legislature took effect on New Year’s Day. These statutes will impact the day-to-day lives of Oregonians, covering everything from restitution for crime victims to workers’ compensation to voter registration. “These changes will make Oregon more safe, more fair, and more affordable,” said Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber. “But, the work isn’t done. We look forward to delivering more progress for the people of Oregon in 2023.” ...
focushillsboro.com
SAIF Claims Medical and Social Security in Danger Due to Data Breach in Oregon
SAIF Claims Medical and Social Security: Last November, the workers’ compensation insurance provider SAIF Corp. in Oregon had a data breach that would have revealed certain subscribers’ Social Security numbers and health data. According to the group, most of the data was at least 20 years old, but some claimants who submitted their paperwork in September and October may have had their medical information exposed.
Readers respond: Judge correct on Measure 114
Harney County Circuit Judge Robert S. Raschio made the right decision to uphold the 3-day background check limit, which allows a firearm to be transferred if the state cannot complete the background check in a timely manner, (“Measure 114′s background-check requirement that closes ‘Charleston loophole’ remains blocked by judge,” Jan. 3).
This Nebraska County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Readers respond: IP 16 is bad for Oregon
I was born and raised in Oregon and have not missed voting in one election. I am proud of that. No matter what political party I have been with, I have always wanted a fair election. I have been against vote-by-mail from the day it started. I prefer to vote...
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com
Dental Program for Oregon Veterans Needs More Participants
Paid for with $1 million in state lottery funds, Oregon launched its Veteran Dental Program, which provides free dental care to the state’s veteran residents, on January 1. The program provides prophylaxes, restorative care, tooth extractions, dentures, and emergency care at no charge to qualifying veterans. And the qualifications are not overly restrictive. Single veterans making $54,000 or less, or veterans with a family of four earning $111,000 or less are eligible. The program is funded to provide care to 2,500 veterans; however, only 200 have applied. Click here to read more.
ijpr.org
Oregonians express mixed feelings about benefits of logging, survey says
In November, the nonprofit, nonpartisan group Oregon Values and Beliefs Center sent an online survey to residents statewide to learn about their attitudes toward logging and the health of state forests. More than 1,550 people responded. They were asked about their “gut feelings” toward logging in Oregon, and whether it’s...
Fox News
926K+
Followers
4K+
Post
716M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 89