Bryan, TX

KAGS

City of Navasota joins It's Time Texas Community Challenge

NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota has revealed in a press release that they are joining the It's Time Texas Community Challenge for 2023. The challenge is an eight-week health competition between local communities to get Texans active and start the new year off right. To participate, click...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Remembering Sofia Vera: “I would call her Princess”

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The family of Sofia Vera sat down with Fox 7 in Austin after her boyfriend and the man accused of murdering her, crashed in Navasota during a police pursuit. 22-year-old Raul Caballero is accused of killing Sofia and leaving her body on the side of...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Annual Luckey’s Rod Run draws hundreds of classic car lovers to B/CS

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Classic car lovers from across the Lone Star State rolled into Bryan-College Station for fun and fellowship on Sunday. More than 100 classic cars, trucks, and hotrods were on hand in the parking lot of J Cody’s Steak and Barbecue as well as the surrounding lots for the event which has become a January tradition.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

BCS Salvation Army receives a $25,000 donation for local utility assistance

BRYAN, Texas — The BCS Salvation Army recently received a $25,000 donation from ATMOS to help local people and families with their utility bills in 2023. "We're very privileged and honored that ATMOS would choose the Salvation Army as the organization to which to give these funds through," Salvation Army Captain Timothy Israel said. "For us it means they trust us to help facilitate those funds and get those to the people in need."
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez discusses hopes for city in 2023

BRYAN, Texas — A lot of cities are drawing up new strategies to start off the new year on the right foot. Here in the Brazos Valley, several cities in the are have nearly all-new council members following the midterm elections this past November. Following the election, Bryan received...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Hearne mayor discusses hopes, plans for city in 2023

HEARNE, Texas — In 2022, Hearne started off the year with multiple violent situations. Shootings were reported in parts of the city and a there was even a potential threat of violence near Hearne ISD, months later. However, Ruben Gomez, the Mayor of Hearne, said they've found ways to...
HEARNE, TX
KBTX.com

One injured in Saturday shooting in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police said one person was injured in a shooting on Saturday. The shooting happened in the 300 block of West Duncan Street. Officials on the scene said they received the shots fired call at 3:09 p.m. According to police one person was shot and transported...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

College Station woman rear ends car, arrested for drunk driving

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman was arrested Sunday for drunk driving after she rear ended another car, Bryan police said. Jennifer Lopez, 46, crashed her 2018 Lexus into another vehicle near N Earl Rudder Freeway around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. She told law enforcement she doesn’t remember...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

3 people hospitalized following crash on Hwy 36 north of Caldwell

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been taken to the hospital following a Monday morning crash in Burleson County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, it happened around 6:15 a.m. along Highway 36 between Milano and Caldwell. Troopers say the driver of a Mercury passenger car...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Early morning shooting reported in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan Police are investigating after an early morning shooting in the 400-500 block of Freeman Avenue. Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Nobody was injured, however, three cars were struck with bullets, along with a house, according to Bryan Police.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan native to ref National Championship game

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The two obvious teams in the national championship are Georgia and TCU, but there’s another team on the field... the refs. A Bryan native is getting a once in a life time opportunity to ref this year’s title game. Brian Perry started reffing in...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Bryan Animal Center announces $23 adoption special

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Animal Center has announced a $23 adoption special with an approved application for the start of the New Year. According to the shelter's website, there are six cats and 27 dogs that are in search of new homes. The Bryan Animal Center is open...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

KAGS

