Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
City of Navasota joins It's Time Texas Community Challenge
NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota has revealed in a press release that they are joining the It's Time Texas Community Challenge for 2023. The challenge is an eight-week health competition between local communities to get Texans active and start the new year off right. To participate, click...
KBTX.com
Remembering Sofia Vera: “I would call her Princess”
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The family of Sofia Vera sat down with Fox 7 in Austin after her boyfriend and the man accused of murdering her, crashed in Navasota during a police pursuit. 22-year-old Raul Caballero is accused of killing Sofia and leaving her body on the side of...
KBTX.com
Annual Luckey’s Rod Run draws hundreds of classic car lovers to B/CS
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Classic car lovers from across the Lone Star State rolled into Bryan-College Station for fun and fellowship on Sunday. More than 100 classic cars, trucks, and hotrods were on hand in the parking lot of J Cody’s Steak and Barbecue as well as the surrounding lots for the event which has become a January tradition.
KBTX.com
St. Joseph Health welcomes new president with new philosophy for patient care
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kimberly Shaw, the new President of St. Joseph Health in the Brazos Valley, has officially moved into the area and started her work. KBTX sat down with Shaw Thursday to learn more about where she comes from and her goals for healthcare in the Brazos Valley.
Blinn College to host pianist competition for grade schoolers 5-12 on Monday, Jan. 21
BRENHAM, Texas — The 21st annual Young Pianist Competition is set to take place on the Blinn College Brenham campus on Saturday, Jan. 21, according to a press release from Blinn communications. Entrants will be required to perform to memorized, original solo piano pieces with contrasting musical styles, according...
BCS Salvation Army receives a $25,000 donation for local utility assistance
BRYAN, Texas — The BCS Salvation Army recently received a $25,000 donation from ATMOS to help local people and families with their utility bills in 2023. "We're very privileged and honored that ATMOS would choose the Salvation Army as the organization to which to give these funds through," Salvation Army Captain Timothy Israel said. "For us it means they trust us to help facilitate those funds and get those to the people in need."
Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez discusses hopes for city in 2023
BRYAN, Texas — A lot of cities are drawing up new strategies to start off the new year on the right foot. Here in the Brazos Valley, several cities in the are have nearly all-new council members following the midterm elections this past November. Following the election, Bryan received...
Hearne mayor discusses hopes, plans for city in 2023
HEARNE, Texas — In 2022, Hearne started off the year with multiple violent situations. Shootings were reported in parts of the city and a there was even a potential threat of violence near Hearne ISD, months later. However, Ruben Gomez, the Mayor of Hearne, said they've found ways to...
Naturalization Ceremony held for 65 new citizens at George Bush Library
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — This morning was a monumental moment as many people were able to make a big change in their lives. At 10 a.m. this morning, 65 immigrants from 25 different countries were officially granted U.S Citizenship at the George Bush Presidential Library. Judge Hawthorne oversaw the...
KTRE
Texas A&M horticulturist gives advice for freeze-damaged plants
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KLTV) - As temperatures warm, East Texans are still seeing the effects of a brutal December hard freeze that extensively damaged plants. One expert is saying we must resist the urge to prune back damaged plants, for their own good. Few plants were spared from the Christmas...
KBTX.com
College Station man was set to graduate barber school before his murder
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Loved ones are speaking out about the death of Rashawn Jones. Jones, described as a loving father, brother, and son, was killed in a shooting in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway Tuesday. He was attending the Modern Barber and Beauty Institute and was prepared...
KBTX.com
One injured in Saturday shooting in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police said one person was injured in a shooting on Saturday. The shooting happened in the 300 block of West Duncan Street. Officials on the scene said they received the shots fired call at 3:09 p.m. According to police one person was shot and transported...
Local law enforcement team up to raise over $10,000 in campaign for cancer research
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas A&M University Police Department, Bryan Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff's Office and the College Station Police Department held a joint Big Check Presentation on Wednesday at 10:00 A.M. at the Brazos County Sheriff's Office. These law enforcement agencies participated in the Beard It...
KBTX.com
College Station woman rear ends car, arrested for drunk driving
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman was arrested Sunday for drunk driving after she rear ended another car, Bryan police said. Jennifer Lopez, 46, crashed her 2018 Lexus into another vehicle near N Earl Rudder Freeway around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. She told law enforcement she doesn’t remember...
KBTX.com
3 people hospitalized following crash on Hwy 36 north of Caldwell
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been taken to the hospital following a Monday morning crash in Burleson County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, it happened around 6:15 a.m. along Highway 36 between Milano and Caldwell. Troopers say the driver of a Mercury passenger car...
Smell that? Dogs deployed to detect a disease found in cattle
“He looked at me and said, ‘Cordy, do you think we can use dogs to tell which ones are sick?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know, but we can try!’,” Courtney Daigle, Assistant Professor in the Department of Animal Sciences, recalled with a laugh.
KBTX.com
Early morning shooting reported in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan Police are investigating after an early morning shooting in the 400-500 block of Freeman Avenue. Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Nobody was injured, however, three cars were struck with bullets, along with a house, according to Bryan Police.
KBTX.com
Bryan native to ref National Championship game
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The two obvious teams in the national championship are Georgia and TCU, but there’s another team on the field... the refs. A Bryan native is getting a once in a life time opportunity to ref this year’s title game. Brian Perry started reffing in...
Bryan Animal Center announces $23 adoption special
BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Animal Center has announced a $23 adoption special with an approved application for the start of the New Year. According to the shelter's website, there are six cats and 27 dogs that are in search of new homes. The Bryan Animal Center is open...
Montelongo's Fine Jewelry to open Aggie Ring Guard store in Century Square
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Montelongo's Fine Jewelry, an Aggie-owned jewelry store based in College Station, is set to open a ring guard store in Century Square, according to a press release from real estate investment and development firm Midway. The store is currently open next to Hopdoddy Burger Bar,...
KAGS
