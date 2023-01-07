I don't know what y'all are mad about, apparently you all Voted for Biden. At least he's keeping his promises of Open Borders and Shutting down America's Oil & Gas Industry. There's a book that's been out for ages! Sun Tsu - "The Art of War" - Rules of War = Create Diseases (Covid-19) - Cutoff Supply Chains (Mandatory Vaccinations) - Hit Fuel Lines (Shut down Keystone XL pipeline) - Destroy Wealth (Inflation-High Fuel Costs) - Disarm Citizens ("Assault Weapons" Ban)- Affect Transportation (the Green New Deal) - Silence Important Communications (Government - "Nationalization of Social Media") - Cause Strife and Divisions (CRT, Equity, Equality, and Justice After-the-Fact, No-Bail Act) - Insert Lies, Confusion, and Propaganda (Russia-Russia-Russia) - Make Yourself Look Like The Savior (Blame Trump for everything you're actually guilty of doing) ... Sound Familiar? It's the Liberal Globalist Democratic Socialist Playbook to a T!!!
The Biden Administration's Culpability to Open Borders during a Deadly Pandemic is not only a "Threat to National Security" it's a "Violation of Oath of Office." Spreading Communicable Disease Statutes, "Terrorism and Terrorist Threats" At the Federal Level the Department of Justice (DOJ) formally announced that the Coronavirus appears to meet the statuary definition of a "Biological Agent" and the people who intentionally spread the Virus could be prosecuted for "Terrorism" also "Assault and Battery," "Child Endangerment," "Reckless Endangerment," "Aggravated Assault," "Reckless Behavior That Causes Bodily Harm," and "Harassment." Let's not forget "Treason" and "Crimes Against Humanity." All Impeachable Offenses!!!
I believe the lockdowns caused people's immune system to weaken against all spectrums of illness especially children with schools closed. Remember the flu seemed to disappear for 2 years.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tour Tyler Texas and get a Haircut in the Green Acres Shopping Center for $10 everyday low price in 2023Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
WATCH: County inmate in Texas escapes from transport before being arrestedApril McAbeeSmith County, TX
Office Depot is Closing a Store in JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, TX
Gospel singing legend Teddy Cross is one of the most celebrated and influential singers of our time, will be in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Writer, producer & director Michael Baker of the movie Parole Money, 1, 2, & 3 and the crew give back to the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Comments / 17