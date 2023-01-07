ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

1 dead in crash at N.J. highway intersection, cops say

One motorist was killed early Sunday morning after his vehicle collided with a car that was going through a green traffic signal, police said. The Honda was traveling north when it struck a vehicle that was driving east at Route 1&9 and Maple Avenue about 4 a.m., Elizabeth Police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Route 130 In Bordentown

A serious crash with injuries occurred on Route 130 in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. north of Route 206 in Bordentown, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. Route 130 was closed in both directions, according to 511nj.org. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
trentonnj.org

Mayor Reed Gusciora Meets with County Executive Brian Hughes

TRENTON, NJ –At the start of Mayor of Trenton Reed Gusciora’s second term, he met with County Executive Brian Hughes to discuss critical areas for collaboration during the next four years. County Executive Brian Hughes stated, “I look forward to working with Mayor Gusciora and the new Trenton...
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Man Killed In Route 80 Crash

A 21-year-old Morris County man was killed in a Route 80 crash over the weekend, authorities said.Kevin Barradas of Dover was heading east in a Saab 93 when his car veered off the road to the right and hit a road marker in Parsippany on Friday evening, New Jersey State Police said.The car overturne…
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Close Road in Cherry Hill

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be returning to 620 Kenilworth Avenue in Cherry Hill to perform utility work on Monday Jan. 9 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will be a partial road closure eastbound on Kenilworth Avenue between Longwood Avenue and Route 38. “Motorists are encouraged to...
CAMDEN, NJ
thenjsentinel.com

HOMICIDE – Woodbury NJ (Gloucester County)

On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 2:41P.M., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to the area of Franklin and Wallace Streets for the report of a male who had suffered a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, they discovered a victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Immediate medical attention was rendered and he was subsequently transported to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The deceased male was identified as 21-year- old male Brandon L. Blanton, of Woodbury, New Jersey. An Autopsy conducted on January 5, 2023, by Gloucester County Medical Examiner Dr. Gerald Feign ruled the cause of Blanton’s death as multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death as homicide. This investigation remains ongoing at this time. The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office encourages any witnesses with information regarding this crime to call Detective Brandon Cohen of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-384-5524 or Detective Corporal Nick Cacciola of the Woodbury Police Department at 856-845-0065 ext. 142. Information can also be e-mailed to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at tips@co.gloucester.nj.us .
WOODBURY, NJ
CBS Philly

Police break up car club event in Burlington County

CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – In South Jersey, police in Cinnaminson Township say a car club event got out of hand and had to be broken up.About 300 cars showed up in a Sonic restaurant parking lot on Burlington Pike just off Riverton Road.In a post on the department's Facebook page, the police chief says some of the drivers then went to a nearby parking lot.It took two hours to break up the event.CBS Philadelphia doesn't have any word about arrests.Last September, a car rally in Cape May County turned deadly, causing public outcry and demand for change.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Two die in Lawrence Township shooting

LAWRENCE TWP. A small Lawrence Township New Year’s Eve celebration turned deadly just after the new year following a shooting that killed two men, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott said at approximately 12:05 a.m., Van...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Windsor Hights Herald and Cranbury Press

East Windsor Police blotter

A 25-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to maintain lane on Route 33 Jan. 4. Police stopped the man’s car for weaving. He allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.
EAST WINDSOR, NJ
Daily Voice

Cyclist, 50, Struck Dead On Hunterdon County Highway: Police

A 50-year-old cyclist was fatally struck by a car on Route 31 Wednesday evening, authorities said. Felix Santiago Reyes-Olea, of Flemington, was found unconscious and lying on the northbound side of the highway as Raritan Township Police responded to the crash near New York Avenue around 6:35 p.m., Lt. Scott Nelson said in a press release.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Princeton Packet

Crosswalk beacons coming to two key intersections on Route 206/State Road in Princeton

Rectangular rapid crosswalk flashing beacons are coming to two key intersections on Route 206/State Road at Mansgrove Road and Herrontown Road. The Princeton Council awarded a $63,300 contract to WSP USA Inc., N.Y., taking the next step to install the traffic beacons, which were approved by the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) earlier this year.
PRINCETON, NJ
Princeton Packet

Princeton Packet

Princeton, NJ
521
Followers
2K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Princeton, NJ.

 https://centraljersey.com/princeton-packet/

Comments / 0

Community Policy