midjersey.news
Firefighters Respond To Multiple Fires In Trenon, Including Old Mercer Medical Center
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Three working structure fires, including one involving part of the abandoned Mercer Medical Center, kept members of the Trenton Fire Department busy this afternoon (Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023). It was about 2 p.m. when the first of multiple 911 calls was received by the city’s communications center...
News 12
Police: Construction site for industrial space in Sayreville damaged in criminal act
A construction site set to be the home of a new industrial space in Sayreville was damaged early Friday morning in what police called a criminal act. Sayreville police say heavy machinery was likely used to damage the newly built wall of the Ashland construction project at the intersection of Minisink Avenue and Cheesequake Road between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.
1 dead in crash at N.J. highway intersection, cops say
One motorist was killed early Sunday morning after his vehicle collided with a car that was going through a green traffic signal, police said. The Honda was traveling north when it struck a vehicle that was driving east at Route 1&9 and Maple Avenue about 4 a.m., Elizabeth Police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.
‘Underperforming’ NJ Stop & Shop scheduled to close in the spring
At least one of the Stop & Shop locations in Middlesex County will not make it through 2023. The supermarket chain informed New Jersey 101.5 on Monday that the store at 424 Raritan Avenue in Highland Park is scheduled to close its doors for good. According to a company spokesperson,...
Serious Crash Reported On Route 130 In Bordentown
A serious crash with injuries occurred on Route 130 in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. north of Route 206 in Bordentown, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. Route 130 was closed in both directions, according to 511nj.org. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
New ‘person of interest’ images released in Route 1 death investigation
Authorities are still seeking help identifying a person of interest in an investigation into the death of a woman whose body was found on the shoulder of Route 1 in Mercer County on Christmas day. The West Windsor Police Department on Friday provided three new photos of the person of...
trentonnj.org
Mayor Reed Gusciora Meets with County Executive Brian Hughes
TRENTON, NJ –At the start of Mayor of Trenton Reed Gusciora’s second term, he met with County Executive Brian Hughes to discuss critical areas for collaboration during the next four years. County Executive Brian Hughes stated, “I look forward to working with Mayor Gusciora and the new Trenton...
Officials: Woman suffers severe burns in Newark fire
The Red Cross is assisting three families who are now displaced.
21-Year-Old Man Killed In Route 80 Crash
A 21-year-old Morris County man was killed in a Route 80 crash over the weekend, authorities said.Kevin Barradas of Dover was heading east in a Saab 93 when his car veered off the road to the right and hit a road marker in Parsippany on Friday evening, New Jersey State Police said.The car overturne…
Police investigating series of carjackings in Northeast Philadelphia
Since December 30, there have been at least seven similar carjackings in Northeast Philadelphia.
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Close Road in Cherry Hill
(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be returning to 620 Kenilworth Avenue in Cherry Hill to perform utility work on Monday Jan. 9 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will be a partial road closure eastbound on Kenilworth Avenue between Longwood Avenue and Route 38. “Motorists are encouraged to...
thenjsentinel.com
HOMICIDE – Woodbury NJ (Gloucester County)
On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 2:41P.M., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to the area of Franklin and Wallace Streets for the report of a male who had suffered a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, they discovered a victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Immediate medical attention was rendered and he was subsequently transported to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The deceased male was identified as 21-year- old male Brandon L. Blanton, of Woodbury, New Jersey. An Autopsy conducted on January 5, 2023, by Gloucester County Medical Examiner Dr. Gerald Feign ruled the cause of Blanton’s death as multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death as homicide. This investigation remains ongoing at this time. The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office encourages any witnesses with information regarding this crime to call Detective Brandon Cohen of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-384-5524 or Detective Corporal Nick Cacciola of the Woodbury Police Department at 856-845-0065 ext. 142. Information can also be e-mailed to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at tips@co.gloucester.nj.us .
Police break up car club event in Burlington County
CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – In South Jersey, police in Cinnaminson Township say a car club event got out of hand and had to be broken up.About 300 cars showed up in a Sonic restaurant parking lot on Burlington Pike just off Riverton Road.In a post on the department's Facebook page, the police chief says some of the drivers then went to a nearby parking lot.It took two hours to break up the event.CBS Philadelphia doesn't have any word about arrests.Last September, a car rally in Cape May County turned deadly, causing public outcry and demand for change.
UPDATE: Back-To-Back Route 3 Crashes Send Three To Hospital
Back-to-back crashes on eastbound Route 3 -- one of them a hit-and-run -- sent three people to the hospital, none with serious injuries, authorities said. It began, East Rutherford Police Chief D. Rivelli said, when a 2020 GMC stopped behind a disabled 2017 Acura RDX at the Berry's Creek bridge at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Two die in Lawrence Township shooting
LAWRENCE TWP. A small Lawrence Township New Year’s Eve celebration turned deadly just after the new year following a shooting that killed two men, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott said at approximately 12:05 a.m., Van...
Aspiring State Trooper, 25, Killed By Backyard Bonfire Explosion In Mullica Township
An aspiring Florida state trooper died four days after catching fire at a backyard bonfire in Atlantic County. James Nelson Davis III, 25, was airlifted to Temple Hospital's Burn Center in Philadelphia on Christmas night with burns over 90 percent of his body, DailyVoice.com previously reported. He died the night of Dec. 29.
East Windsor Police blotter
A 25-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to maintain lane on Route 33 Jan. 4. Police stopped the man’s car for weaving. He allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.
Cyclist, 50, Struck Dead On Hunterdon County Highway: Police
A 50-year-old cyclist was fatally struck by a car on Route 31 Wednesday evening, authorities said. Felix Santiago Reyes-Olea, of Flemington, was found unconscious and lying on the northbound side of the highway as Raritan Township Police responded to the crash near New York Avenue around 6:35 p.m., Lt. Scott Nelson said in a press release.
Crosswalk beacons coming to two key intersections on Route 206/State Road in Princeton
Rectangular rapid crosswalk flashing beacons are coming to two key intersections on Route 206/State Road at Mansgrove Road and Herrontown Road. The Princeton Council awarded a $63,300 contract to WSP USA Inc., N.Y., taking the next step to install the traffic beacons, which were approved by the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) earlier this year.
Up to 10,000 gallons of oil spill into Montgomery County creek
Emergency crews in Montgomery County responded to an oil spill in Central Perkiomen Valley Park in Schwenksville Friday morning. The Perkiomen Township Fire Company said up to 10,000 gallons of home heating oil spilled into Perkiomen Creek.
Comments / 0