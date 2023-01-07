ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allison Holker Remembers Late Husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss After His Funeral

Two days after his funeral, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s widow Allison Holker paid tribute to him on Instagram.

Along with a video compilation of their life together, Allison wrote on Instagram, “To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS! We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together.”

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that tWitch would be laid to rest on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

The funeral was reportedly a small gathering attended by family only.

According to the outlet, a larger memorial will be held in the near future for his close friends and those he considered family, like Ellen DeGeneres and staff members of “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Boss’s death was ruled a suicide. The cause of his death was attributed to “gunshot wound of the head.”

TMZ reported tWitch left a suicide note before taking his life, alluding to past challenges.

According to investigators, the dancer called an Uber on Monday, December 12, to take him from his home to the nearby Oak Tree Inn in Encino. Boss had switched his phone to airplane mode so he couldn’t be reached or tracked.

On Tuesday, his wife Allison Holker reportedly rushed to a police station, telling cops she knew something was wrong because tWitch suddenly left the house without his car and would not answer her calls.

Allison was reportedly so insistent that her husband’s behavior was out of character that police considered listing him as a critical missing person case.

The LAPD examined Allison and tWitch’s home for any video clues before a 911 call led them to his body at the Encino motel less than a mile away.

The manager at the Oak Tree Inn shared with “Extra” that after checking in on Monday, Boss had not checked out by 11 a.m. Tuesday, so management went to knock on the door at about 11:15 a.m. It was then that a housekeeper discovered his body in the room.

Ruth Cardenas, a hotel guest, added, “She noticed the blood, she noticed the body, and that’s it. She came out. She was freaked out.”

