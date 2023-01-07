ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

Crowd takes polar plunge in Boston to raise money for ALS research

BOSTON (WHDH) - A crowd of Boston area residents took a bitter plunge on Saturday to raise money for ALS research in honor of a woman who passed away last year. The Rally 4 Nally in memory of Cathy Nally drew friends, family members, and those who wanted to keep her family’s promise to continue the fight to help others who are facing ALS.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police searching for missing Waltham teen

WALTHAM, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help after a teenaged girl was reported missing Monday morning. 15-year-old Anna Monroy is 5′1″ with black hair and brown eyes. Waltham Police say she may be in the area of Prospect Hill Road, Gardencrest or downtown Waltham.
WALTHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Brian Walshe, husband of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, due in court

COHASSET – Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, is due in court on Monday a day after he was charged with misleading police during the investigation into his wife's disappearance. Monday marks eight days since Ana Walsh was last seem. The WBZ-TV I-Team has learned investigators executed a search warrant Sunday at the couple's Cohasset home. Investigators showed up Sunday with shovels in hand as a part of the search. Some were seen carrying boxes of evidence from inside the house.In 2018, Brian Walshe was charged with fraud in U.S. District Court after he allegedly sold...
COHASSET, MA
New York Post

Husband of missing Massachusetts mom arrested for misleading cops

The husband of a missing Massachusetts mom was taken into custody Sunday in connection with her disappearance, over a week after the woman vanished. Brian Walshe was arrested and charged with misleading police seven days after his wife, Ana Walshe, failed to board her plane to Washington, DC, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. Walshe’s gray Volvo minivan was also apparently taken as evidence, video of the arrest shows. Ana — a real estate agent and mom-of-three — disappeared after she hopped in an Uber on New Year’s Day bound for Logan International Airport in Boston. “During the course of that investigation,...
NORFOLK COUNTY, MA
WCVB

Body found in New Hampshire in 1971 identified as Boston woman

Investigators say a body found along a New Hampshire highway in 1971 is that of a young Boston woman who disappeared 51 years ago. On Oct. 6, 1971, the remains of an unidentified white woman were found in a then-wooded area at the end of Kilton Road near the Route 101 Bypass in Bedford, New Hampshire, which is now the on-ramp from Route 101 to Kilton Road.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Dunkin' devotee surprised on his 95th birthday

LYNN, Mass. — Through the terms of seven U.S. presidents and seven Massachusetts governors, one devoted customer has walked about a mile to his preferred Dunkin' for his morning coffee and a donut. Fred Brown, known by many as Uncle Fred, has been taking that walk for about 40...
LYNN, MA
newyorkalmanack.com

Boston’s Black Workers in the Civil War Era

Before, during, and after the Civil War, white abolitionists and Republicans refused to secure equal employment opportunity for Black Bostonians, condemning many of them to poverty. Still, Jones finds, some Black entrepreneurs created their own jobs and forged their own career paths. Highlighting the everyday struggles of ordinary Black workers,...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Boston's Yoga On Ice Is Back, Offering Free Classes This Winter

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Around 50 people showed up to the Rink at 401 Park with ice skates in hand ready to get their yoga on Sunday morning. IceFlow returned to the rink near Fenway this winter to give yoga lovers a chance to break out the skates. The yoga-inspired class teaches people of all skill levels to combine the movements of ice skating with yoga techniques.
BOSTON, MA

