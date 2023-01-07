Read full article on original website
Man Arrested in the 36-Year-Old Cold Case Murder of Claire GravelTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Salem, MA
Boston apartments as low as $1,257 per month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
In Massachusetts, authorities are working "around the clock" to find a mother who has been missing since New Year's DayMalek SherifCohasset, MA
A new development in the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman who worked in DC real estateMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Former Major League Baseball All Star DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Prosecutor: Bloody knife found in Ana Walshe’s home, husband bought cleaning supplies at Home Depot
QUINCY, Mass. — A man accused of misleading an investigation into the disappearance of his wife, a missing Cohasset mother who hasn’t been seen for a week, was ordered held on $500,000 bail Monday after prosecutors say a bloody knife was found in the basement of her home.
Crowd takes polar plunge in Boston to raise money for ALS research
BOSTON (WHDH) - A crowd of Boston area residents took a bitter plunge on Saturday to raise money for ALS research in honor of a woman who passed away last year. The Rally 4 Nally in memory of Cathy Nally drew friends, family members, and those who wanted to keep her family’s promise to continue the fight to help others who are facing ALS.
Market Basket opening new store in Massachusetts this week
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Market Basket is launching a new store in Massachusetts later this week. The Tewksbury-based grocery chain is opening Market Basket #93 at 200 Hartford Turnpike in Shrewsbury on Friday, according to the store’s website. The store boasts a Market Kitchen and Market Cafe in addition...
Police searching for missing Waltham teen
WALTHAM, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help after a teenaged girl was reported missing Monday morning. 15-year-old Anna Monroy is 5′1″ with black hair and brown eyes. Waltham Police say she may be in the area of Prospect Hill Road, Gardencrest or downtown Waltham.
Brian Walshe, husband of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, due in court
COHASSET – Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, is due in court on Monday a day after he was charged with misleading police during the investigation into his wife's disappearance. Monday marks eight days since Ana Walsh was last seem. The WBZ-TV I-Team has learned investigators executed a search warrant Sunday at the couple's Cohasset home. Investigators showed up Sunday with shovels in hand as a part of the search. Some were seen carrying boxes of evidence from inside the house.In 2018, Brian Walshe was charged with fraud in U.S. District Court after he allegedly sold...
Husband of missing Massachusetts mom arrested for misleading cops
The husband of a missing Massachusetts mom was taken into custody Sunday in connection with her disappearance, over a week after the woman vanished. Brian Walshe was arrested and charged with misleading police seven days after his wife, Ana Walshe, failed to board her plane to Washington, DC, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. Walshe’s gray Volvo minivan was also apparently taken as evidence, video of the arrest shows. Ana — a real estate agent and mom-of-three — disappeared after she hopped in an Uber on New Year’s Day bound for Logan International Airport in Boston. “During the course of that investigation,...
DA: Husband of missing Cohasset mom to be arraigned Monday on charges of allegedly misleading police
COHASSET, Mass- — The husband of Ana Walshe, the missing Cohasset mother that hasn’t been seen for a week, has been arrested for allegedly misleading police in their investigation into her disappearance. According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, Brian Walshe, 46, was brought into custody Sunday...
2 people shot in brazen daytime shooting in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — Two people were shot in a brazen daytime shooting in Brockton early Monday afternoon, police said. The two victims were found with apparent gunshot wounds at the Speedway at 261 North Main St. around 1 p.m., police said. The extent of their injuries were not immediately...
Body found in New Hampshire in 1971 identified as Boston woman
Investigators say a body found along a New Hampshire highway in 1971 is that of a young Boston woman who disappeared 51 years ago. On Oct. 6, 1971, the remains of an unidentified white woman were found in a then-wooded area at the end of Kilton Road near the Route 101 Bypass in Bedford, New Hampshire, which is now the on-ramp from Route 101 to Kilton Road.
Missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe's husband arrested for allegedly 'misleading a police investigation'
The husband of missing mother of three Ana Walshe was arrested on Sunday and charged with misleading a police investigation, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.
Dunkin' devotee surprised on his 95th birthday
LYNN, Mass. — Through the terms of seven U.S. presidents and seven Massachusetts governors, one devoted customer has walked about a mile to his preferred Dunkin' for his morning coffee and a donut. Fred Brown, known by many as Uncle Fred, has been taking that walk for about 40...
Person Dies After Falling Several Floors At Mass General Hospital In Boston
Authorities are investigating after an individual died from reportedly falling several floors from a healthcare building in Boston, officials confirm to Daily Voice.The incident happened at the Bigelow Building, located at 90 Blossom Street, at Massachusetts General Hospital around 12:30 p.m. on Mo…
Boston’s Black Workers in the Civil War Era
Before, during, and after the Civil War, white abolitionists and Republicans refused to secure equal employment opportunity for Black Bostonians, condemning many of them to poverty. Still, Jones finds, some Black entrepreneurs created their own jobs and forged their own career paths. Highlighting the everyday struggles of ordinary Black workers,...
Wakefield police searching for man who left healthcare facility overnight
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Wakefield Police are searching for a man who left the My Genesis HealthCare facility on Bathol Street. Panos Bazos is set to have left the healthcare facility overnight. Bazos is described as a white male, betweet 6′3-6′5, and weighs191 lbs. Bazos has long grey...
Boston's Yoga On Ice Is Back, Offering Free Classes This Winter
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Around 50 people showed up to the Rink at 401 Park with ice skates in hand ready to get their yoga on Sunday morning. IceFlow returned to the rink near Fenway this winter to give yoga lovers a chance to break out the skates. The yoga-inspired class teaches people of all skill levels to combine the movements of ice skating with yoga techniques.
Two Mass. inmates charged with attacking correctional officers
MIDDLETON, Mass — Two Massachusetts inmates have been indicted on charges for their role in attacking two correctional officers during an altercation on October 22. According to the Essex County Sheriff’s office, two inmates and two officers sustained minor injuries during an altercation at the Middleton Jail and House of Correction.
Firefighters battle fire at former home of missing Cohasset mom
COHASSET, Mass- — Firefighters responded to Jerusalem Road in Cohasset Friday afternoon after a large fire erupted at a home. Around 2:15 p.m., Cohasset Fire and Police responded to 725 Jerusalem Road and smoke was seen coming from the attic of the home. Cohasset crews struck a second alarm shortly after arriving on the scene.
What do to in Boston during the winter? Check out these 5 things to do in Boston this winter, plus upcoming events.
Weekends are a time to relax, unwind, and spend time with the people you care about most – friends, family, or a mix of both. And if you're lucky enough to live in a city like Boston, you'll never run out of things to do with your loved ones.
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay Opening
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Those living in the Bridgewater area who were looking to do some shopping at Periwinkle's Consignment Store on Tuesday, January 3rd, may have been surprised when they arrived at the small boutique consignment store.
Blood, Knife Found In Basement Of Missing Cohasset Woman's Home: Prosecutor
New details have emerged about the disappearance of a 39-year-old woman from Cohasset and her husband's alleged interference with authorities and their investigation. Brian Walshe, age 47, pleaded not guilty in Quincy District Court on Monday, Jan. 9 after he was arrested for misleading investigators in their search of his wife Ana Walshe on Sunday.
