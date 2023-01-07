Read full article on original website
In the 608: Be part of the history of GM’s assembly plant with Rock County Legacies Exhibit
JANESVILLE, Wis. – The Rock County Historical Society wants to show you why the GM assembly plant was meaningful to southern Wisconsin. It’s the people. The Rock County Legacies Exhibit features stories, artifacts, and photographs from the Janesville General Motors Plant. It includes employees’ stories in writing, but they don’t have actual audio recordings. That’s one of the aspects of...
Late Winter Market brings vendors, shoppers to Garver Feed Mill
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Farmers Market brought business indoors Saturday for the Late Winter Market. The first market of 2023 featured hundreds of shoppers buying locally-made products like honey, cheese, meats and fresh produce. “Some things like vegetables that grow in food houses or greenhouses, there’s just smaller quantities of those,” market manager Jamie Bugel said. “We definitely...
fortatkinsononline.com
Mr. Brews Taphouse owner addresses council decision and pouring another round of beer
I would like to start by thanking Mr. Ryan Whisner for his detailed coverage of the Fort Atkinson City Council meeting on Jan. 3. Secondly, the Mr Brews team and I would like to clarify that the comment mentioned in Mr. Whisner’s article claiming that “representatives of Mr Brews Taphouse were heard stating in the hallway ‘we might as well just close and give them the business’” is not accurate. The comment came from a local businessperson, not a direct Mr Brews representative.
fortatkinsononline.com
UW-Whitewater Rock County Campus offers day of tours, information
The UW-Whitewater Rock County Campus will be holding a day of tours and information-sharing, Monday, Feb. 6. According to a news release, members of the public, including University of Wisconsin-Whitewater alums, community members and leaders will join together for a day of tours of the UW-Whitewater Rock County Campus, 2909 Kellogg Ave., Janesville.
None injured in fire at John’s Disposal in Whitewater
WHITEWATER, Wis. — Officials said at least 18 different fire crews responded to a large fire at John’s Disposal Services in Whitewater. Crews arrived on the scene just before 10 p.m. Sunday night and found one building engulfed in flames. Because of the fire, Highway U was shut down between Fremont and Highway D. The road has since reopened,...
nbc15.com
Beloit Fire Department welcomes 3 new battalion chiefs
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Fire Department welcomed three new battalion chiefs during a swearing-in ceremony Friday. Two of the new battalion chiefs were new hires while the other was promoted from being Captain. Battalion chiefs were introduced to the fire department after a recent reorganization, and they will lead each 24-hour shift.
kelo.com
Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota
MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
This is the Best Diner in Wisconsin According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting an unknown scene in Boone County
Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a scene in Boone County. It happened this afternoon at the Heritage Woods. Unknown what has happened. We can only confirm emergency personnel are on scene. Police, fire and medical. See a scene. SNAP IT: Pull our your camera and film.
Community rallies around Sauk Prairie family as they try to recover daughter’s body following accident in South America
SAUK CITY, Wis. — A family in the Sauk Prairie area is about to embark on a heartbreaking mission after their daughter died on a holiday break trip in South America. Cassy Doolittle, a neuroscience graduate student at the University of Las Vegas and an experienced climber, died while climbing a mountain in Argentina. According to a GoFundMe fundraiser set...
Driver accused of causing rollover crash in downtown Madison arrested
MADISON, Wis. — Emergency crews responded Monday following a rollover crash in downtown Madison. Dane County dispatchers said the crash was reported at around 8:45 a.m. in the area of Langdon and Frances Streets. A woman reported to police that her vehicle rolled over after it was rear-ended. She was uninjured. Police said the driver of the other car...
Occupied car shot on Madison’s east side, driver uninjured
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a woman’s car was shot while she was sitting inside on the city’s east side. Police said the woman was sitting in the 4500 block of Village Lane on Saturday night when she was nearly struck by a bullet. Multiple people reported hearing shots fired. The woman left the area but returned shortly...
Furniture Today
Fourth-generation Wisconsin retailer wrapping things up after 12 decades
WATERFORD, Wis. — In 120 years in business, Roesing Furniture carved out its own niche as an old-school family retailer. That run is coming to an end this year, as Bob Roesing, fourth generation owner, is retiring. “We’ve run it as a nice family-run store. Service when we need...
WIFR
Woman dies in two-vehicle Friday night crash in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 24-year-old woman is dead after two cars crashed near Anna Page Park in Rockford, just before 7 p.m. Friday night. Rockford Police tweeted about a two vehicle accident at Springfield Ave. and Sanford Rd., with injuries. Officers shut down traffic from all directions at the intersection of where the accident occurred.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
State Highway 19 reopened near Marshall after crash
MARSHALL, Wis. — State Highway 19 has reopened in both directions following a crash west of Marshall, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. near Highway 19 and Schappe Drive. The road reopened shortly before 7:30 p.m. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office did not have further information as of 6:15...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Baraboo man arrested after police say he pistol whipped a person on Madison’s East Side
A Baraboo man allegedly pistol whipped someone at a clinic on Madison’s East Side Thursday morning, according to the Madison Police Department. Officers were dispatched to a local clinic at the 3100 block of East Washington Avenue around 6 am Thursday morning in response to a weapons call, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Officials Still Investigating Eagle Death
As the New Year takes shape, Wisconsin officials say they are still trying to get to the bottom of a recent death involving a bald eagle and are asking the public for help. Last month, the wounded animal was discovered just outside Milwaukee and later died during surgery. The Humane Society and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources say there’s evidence the animal was shot.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks gets appellate counsel
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks has appellate counsel, online court records revealed Friday, Jan. 6. Brooks is represented by Attorney Michael Covey, court records show; gathering discovery materials from Brooks' Waukesha County trial. In late November, Brooks filed notice of his intent to seek post-conviction relief....
2 injured in Janesville house fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a fire at a home in Janesville Thursday morning, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out just before 5:50 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of North Oakhill Avenue. In a news release, the Janesville Fire Department said firefighters got to the scene to find smoke visible...
