New year brings new changes to insulin prices
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – After President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act in August, legislation that took effect on Jan. 1 will cause insulin users to see a change. Angie Watson who is the Diabetes Program Coordinator at the Pitt County Health Department, said before legislation went into effect, for those on Medicare […]
WITN
Nonprofit receives $40K for women’s re-entry program
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - SECU Foundation announced a grant for a nonprofit that helps previously incarcerated women. Tried By Fire in Craven County helps previously incarcerated women re-enter society through supportive, community-based housing. The grant will support the expansion of services and address increased operational demands on the organization’s New Bern facility.
kiss951.com
The Food Network Says This Is North Carolina’s Best BBQ
North Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for North Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Skyling Inn in Ayden North Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
thewashingtondailynews.com
BrightStar Care extends services to eastern NC
Like many families before them and many after, Amy and Blake Eason’s family made the decision to have an at-home care service look after her grandfather and his grandmother. The Easons, of Greenville, were so pleased with the level of care her grandfather received, they decided to open a franchise of BrightStar Care in Greenville back in October.
WRAL
COVID programs wind down as federal funding runs out, local health departments could feel strain
RALEIGH, N.C. — Some of the COVID testing and treatment programs that North Carolinians have come to rely on are coming to an end this new year. WRAL News talked with North Carolina Secretary of Health and Human Services Kody Kinsley about these changes. The federal funding that the...
neusenews.com
Farmer's Market update for January 7, 2023
Kettle Style Snacks will continue to be at the Farmers Market through the winter months. Rodney will be on site from 9 o'clock until sundown on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, selling pork skins, pork rinds, fried peanuts AND those very delicious funnel cakes. Come down to support our local vendors.
neusenews.com
House of Ink opens in Kinston
The House of Ink, located at 111 N. Queen Street in Kinston held its grand opening on Friday. Owner Brandon Corey has previously owned and operated House of Ink in Greenville and Bubba’s Smokehouse. “House of Ink has moved back home to Kinston, NC and will be opening for...
This 18th Century Palace Is One of the most Beautiful Houses in NC and Was Once the Residency of NC British Governors
Tryon Palace, formerly known as Governor's Palace, Newbern, was the main home and administrative center of the British governors of North Carolina from 1770 to 1775. The palace, which is located in New Bern, North Carolina, was frequently the central focus of official events and hospitality.
newbernnow.com
Trent Woods Garden Club Holding Annual Herb Sale Fundraiser
The Trent Woods Garden Club (TWGC) is committed to bringing garden and nature beauty, education, and civic development to the greater New Bern area. The TWGC is a member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc and The Garden Club of North Carolina, Inc. Trent Woods Garden Club is pleased to...
Planet Fitness coming to Washington
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Planet Fitness location is set to open in Washington this summer. The gym will be located in a currently-vacant storefront near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 264 and Clarks Neck Road. Brandon Gonzalez, marketing manager with Planet Fitness franchise group Excel Fitness, said the anticipated start of construction on the […]
WITN
Eastern Carolina residents hope to score $940 million jackpot
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Mega Millions is back and closing in on a billion dollars. Many people here in Eastern Carolina have been buying up the Mega Millions tickets. We asked one worker what she has been seeing over the week since the jackpot has increased. Stephanie Lowe, Assistant...
Washington working on building, improving sidewalks
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Washington is implementing a new sidewalk improvement program to make the area more safe and walkable. The project includes fixing old sidewalks and adding nearly a mile of new sidewalks. “Safety was a priority for Council,” City Manager Jonathan Russell said. “It’s something we’ve worked on the last […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
Albemarle Commission Area Agency on Aging seeks volunteers for advisory committee
The Albemarle Commission Area Agency on Aging is seeking to fill 46 vacant positions across the region for Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington counties for the Community Advisory Committee. “The purpose of this committee is to improve the quality of life and quality of care...
newbernnow.com
Help Clean Up New Bern’s Streets and Waterways
Craven County Clean Sweep sponsors four annual clean up events on the first Saturdays of February, May, August and October to help keep New Bern streets and waterways free of litter. The upcoming one will be Saturday, Feb. 4, but if that day is not convenient, you can choose another...
carolinacoastonline.com
Food program offers $500 for older adults
EASTERN NC — People over the age of 60 may find a bit of relief in the new year through a region-wide food assistance program. The Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging (ECCAAA) is now providing $500 reimbursements for food items. According to the agency's website, seniors aged...
WITN
City leaders take action after homicide rate doubles in 2022
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city establishes a crime task force in an effort to lower crime rates and provide resources for families in need. Before the end of 2022, a community forum was hosted by the city of Kinston in hopes of curbing the violence. What came from it, was the crime task force.
WNCT
New Bern's future is bright in 2023
A new year brings the perfect time to set new goals, and the City of New Bern is doing just that. A new year brings the perfect time to set new goals, and the City of New Bern is doing just that. Essy’s Sweet Bakery opens in Washington. Esmeralda...
neusenews.com
40-acre brush fire in southern Lenoir County
According to Lenoir County Emergency Services, Lenoir County Fire Departments and the North Carolina Forestry Service are actively working to contain a large brush fire just outside of Deep Run, NC. Lenoir County 911 received a call at approximately 1:39 this afternoon reporting a field fire in the area of Tulls Mill Rd and Old Pink Hill Rd. Firefighters arrived on scene to find approximately 25-30 acres on fire and progressing toward the wood line. Due to the winds, the fire has now grown to approximately 40 acres in size.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 5, 6 & 7
Myrna Frances Smith, 82, of Newport, NC passed away at her home on January 7, 2023, with her beloved husband by her side. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 11th at Cedar Grove Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Joseph Parker. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service.
NC man used apps on smartphone to steal $40,000 from victim, deputies say
The victim told deputies that $40,000 was taken via apps on the victim's smartphone, the news release said.
