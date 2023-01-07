Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Massive eucalyptus tree crashes onto Castro Valley home
As the rains came pouring down on Monday morning, Deanna Abrew woke up to the sound of a 170-foot tall eucalyptus tree crashing onto her in-law unit in Castro Valley. Allie Rasmus reports.
Evacuation warning issued for Vacaville neighborhood over concerns about Alamo Creek
VACAVILLE – An evacuation warning has been issued in one Vacaville neighborhood as concerns grow over the Putah Canal and Alamo Creek. The warning is in effect for residents in the Southwood Place area. Residents south of Marshall Road, east of Peabody, north of Alamo and west of the Putah Canal are listed in the evacuation warning. A map of the evacuation warning area is below: People who need extra time to evacuate or those with pets and livestock should start leaving now, officials say.
KTVU FOX 2
Calling it the 'San Mateo way,' mayor launches flood relief GoFundMe asking residents to help their neighbors
SAN MATEO, Calif. - With countless residents and businesses across the Bay Area dealing with major flooding from the series of storms to slam the region, the mayor of San Mateo was taking a unique approach to bring immediate aid to those affected in her city, as she turned to her community for help.
KTVU FOX 2
Rising creeks in Santa Clara County
Evacuation warnings were in place for about 13,000 residents of a flood-prone area of Sonoma County north of San Francisco, where the swollen Russian River was expected to overspill its banks in the coming days. Brooks Jarosz reports.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Bridge light display will be taken down soon unless $11M is funded
SAN FRANCISCO - The Bay Bridge light display will go dark soon unless it gets help from the public. The lights will be removed March 5, according to Illuminate, a nonprofit that creates light-filled public art. Ben Davis, the founder, is rallying for donations to not only keep the display, but to make it even better.
Residents in small East Bay town advised to evacuate ahead of flooding risk
The tiny town of Sunol is like an island surrounded by flooded roadways, and right now Niles Canyon Road and Kilkare Road are both blocked off due to flooding.
KTVU FOX 2
1 injured by tree crashing through Castro Valley house
One person was injured and trapped when a large eucalyptus tree fell onto a Castro Valley home on Saturday. The person was transported to a hospital, but their condition is not known, the Alameda County fire department said. A large eucalyptus tree fell on a Castro Valley home on Jan....
First responders rescue Castro Valley man pinned under eucalyptus tree that crashed through house
"There was a very loud explosion, a rumble. My first thought was an earthquake. And the power went off."
KTVU FOX 2
5 Sonoma County school districts close due to upcoming storm complications, concerns
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Sonoma County Office of Education announced Sunday that certain districts in the county will be closed for Monday and/or Tuesday, due to fallen trees, lack of electricity, flooding, and additional concerns related to the upcoming storm. The following districts are planning closures for Monday and...
KTVU FOX 2
San Mateo residents prepping for more rain, still cleaning up flood damage
SAN MATEO, Calif. - Santa Clara County has issued an emergency evacuation warning for some areas ahead of the storm moving in the following days. Meanwhile, some residents in San Mateo say they're still cleaning up after flooding from last week. There are a few spots in Santa Clara County...
KTVU FOX 2
Car partially submerged in Petaluma parking lot
In Petaluma, a car was partially submerged underwater in a shopping mall parking lot. James Torrez reports.
Several Sonoma Co. schools will remain closed due to severe weather
Some Sonoma County schools will remain closed on Monday due to severe weather.
California storm updates: Extreme flooding closes Highway 101 near Gilroy
An atmospheric river swept into the San Francisco Bay Area overnight.
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Residents Prepare for Expected Surges in Local Creeks
In the East Bay, many neighborhoods flooded during the storm on New Year's Eve. As those residents repair the damage, they're also anticipating what's to come at the next expected surge of local creeks. The National Weather Service is forecasting:. Arroyo De La Laguna at Verona in Pleasanton will crest...
KTVU FOX 2
Tree falls on Highway 13 near Moraga
Trees were coming down throughout the region as well, including one that fell in the southbound lanes of Highway 13 near Moraga. Allie Rasmus reports.
beniciaindependent.com
Seeno vs. Seeno feud casts shadow over huge East Bay land deal
Borenstein: Seeno v. Seeno becoming building empire’s ‘War of the Roses’. Revelations from family legal feud should concern Concord council with Naval Weapons Station project on the line. As Albert D. Seeno III seeks to strike a deal with Concord officials to lead the Bay Area’s largest development...
KTVU FOX 2
One victim rescued from water, search underway for 2nd near Deer Valley Rd. Antioch
First responders have rescued someone from the water and have concluded their search for a second victim Friday afternoon in Antioch. Contra Costa County Fire Protection District first tweeted about the incident at Deer Valley Road and Carpinteria just after 3 p.m.
KRON4
Storm damage impacts San Mateo County parks, some closures remain
Storm damage impacts San Mateo County parks, some …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. VIDEO: Transformers explode in San Rafael as residents …. KRON4's Terisa Estacio reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/video-transformers-explode-in-san-rafael-as-residents-lose-power-in-area/. First Bay Area baby born in 2023 appears to be in …. KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/first-bay-area-baby-born-in-2023-appears-to-be-in-walnut-creek/. New gun...
Overnight blast from atmospheric river pushes swollen rivers to the brink
GUERNEVILLE -- The latest atmospheric river roared into the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering flooding, water rescues in Felton and evacuations in Soquel and Vacaville.Of particular concern, the National Weather Service said, was flooding at the Russian River at Johnson's Beach near Guerneville, Alameda Creek near Niles Canyon, Coyote Creek above Hwy 237 at Milpitas, the Big Sur River, Carmel River at Robles Del Rio, the San Lorenzo River at Big Trees and the Guadalupe River above Almaden Expressway.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAt around 7 a.m., the San Lorenzo River went over...
KTVU FOX 2
Rains reach Bay Area Sunday night
The Bay Area starts Sunday in between storms as the region gets a brief chance to dry out and clean up after an overnight windstorm. But the respite ends Sunday night when more precipitation is forecast to fall.
