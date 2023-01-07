ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Anselmo, CA

CBS Sacramento

Evacuation warning issued for Vacaville neighborhood over concerns about Alamo Creek

VACAVILLE – An evacuation warning has been issued in one Vacaville neighborhood as concerns grow over the Putah Canal and Alamo Creek. The warning is in effect for residents in the Southwood Place area. Residents south of Marshall Road, east of Peabody, north of Alamo and west of the Putah Canal are listed in the evacuation warning. A map of the evacuation warning area is below: People who need extra time to evacuate or those with pets and livestock should start leaving now, officials say.
VACAVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Rising creeks in Santa Clara County

Evacuation warnings were in place for about 13,000 residents of a flood-prone area of Sonoma County north of San Francisco, where the swollen Russian River was expected to overspill its banks in the coming days. Brooks Jarosz reports.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Bridge light display will be taken down soon unless $11M is funded

SAN FRANCISCO - The Bay Bridge light display will go dark soon unless it gets help from the public. The lights will be removed March 5, according to Illuminate, a nonprofit that creates light-filled public art. Ben Davis, the founder, is rallying for donations to not only keep the display, but to make it even better.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 injured by tree crashing through Castro Valley house

One person was injured and trapped when a large eucalyptus tree fell onto a Castro Valley home on Saturday. The person was transported to a hospital, but their condition is not known, the Alameda County fire department said. A large eucalyptus tree fell on a Castro Valley home on Jan....
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

East Bay Residents Prepare for Expected Surges in Local Creeks

In the East Bay, many neighborhoods flooded during the storm on New Year's Eve. As those residents repair the damage, they're also anticipating what's to come at the next expected surge of local creeks. The National Weather Service is forecasting:. Arroyo De La Laguna at Verona in Pleasanton will crest...
PLEASANTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Tree falls on Highway 13 near Moraga

Trees were coming down throughout the region as well, including one that fell in the southbound lanes of Highway 13 near Moraga. Allie Rasmus reports.
MORAGA, CA
beniciaindependent.com

Seeno vs. Seeno feud casts shadow over huge East Bay land deal

Borenstein: Seeno v. Seeno becoming building empire’s ‘War of the Roses’. Revelations from family legal feud should concern Concord council with Naval Weapons Station project on the line. As Albert D. Seeno III seeks to strike a deal with Concord officials to lead the Bay Area’s largest development...
CONCORD, CA
KRON4

Storm damage impacts San Mateo County parks, some closures remain

Storm damage impacts San Mateo County parks, some closures remain

KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Overnight blast from atmospheric river pushes swollen rivers to the brink

GUERNEVILLE -- The latest atmospheric river roared into the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering flooding, water rescues in Felton and evacuations in Soquel and Vacaville.Of particular concern, the National Weather Service said, was flooding at the Russian River at Johnson's Beach near Guerneville, Alameda Creek near Niles Canyon, Coyote Creek above Hwy 237 at Milpitas, the Big Sur River, Carmel River at Robles Del Rio, the San Lorenzo River at Big Trees and the Guadalupe River above Almaden Expressway.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAt around 7 a.m., the San Lorenzo River went over...
VACAVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Rains reach Bay Area Sunday night

The Bay Area starts Sunday in between storms as the region gets a brief chance to dry out and clean up after an overnight windstorm. But the respite ends Sunday night when more precipitation is forecast to fall.

