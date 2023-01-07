Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Police deploy stop sticks to catch fleeing Dodge Charger and arrest three suspects
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Reports of street racing in Detroit eventually led to the arrest of three people involved in a high speed chase with Michigan State Police over the weekend. The suspects were caught after the police department's chopper managed to track the fleeing Dodge Charger from...
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak police: Disorderly Ohio man repeatedly spits in Farmers Market, resists arrest, gets $25K cash bond; 4 men break into garage, steal dirt bikes, generator
An Ohio man was jailed on $25,000 cash bond after police say he repeatedly spit on the floor and at vendors at Farmers Market and resisted arrest. Police were called to the market about 11 a.m. Dec. 30 about a man creating a disturbance during an antique show. “He kept...
Body found in burned out house belong to missing Detroit barber, DNA confirms
Five months after human remains were reported in a burned out home in Detroit, DNA testing determined that the body is that of a well-known Detroit barber who went missing in late July.
Officer, civilian injured in crash during pursuit of stolen vehicle
DETROIT – A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended with two crashes on Saturday, Jan. 7, in Detroit, officials said. On Saturday, a Warren Police officer patrolling the area of 8 Mile and Dexter ran the license plate of a suspicious BMW and determined that it had been stolen from a Farmington Hills business during a breaking and entering, FOX 2 Detroit reports.
fox2detroit.com
Body found in shallow grave in Detroit identified as woman missing since September
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Wayne County Medical Examiner says it has confirmed the identity of a woman who was found after a DTE discovered her hand sticking out of a shallow grave last week. Alyssa Itchue has been identified as the woman whose body was found by a utility...
13abc.com
Driver crashes into Toledo police cruiser, officer hospitalized
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A driver crashed into a Toledo police cruiser Sunday night while an officer was conducting traffic control at a crash on I-75. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Two total people were taken to hospitals from the crash that happened...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Custom $10K wheelchair stolen from Oak Park 6-year-old found, police say
OAK PARK, Mich. – Oak Park police have confirmed that a wheelchair stolen from a 6-year-old boy’s home has been returned. Local 4 spoke to the Oak Park Police who confirmed that the custom $10,000 wheelchair that had been stolen from a 6-year-old boy with nine disabilities was dropped off at the police department Sunday night.
Warren Police investigating after crash involving stolen car, police chase
A man has been arrested following a police chase involving a stolen vehicle, according to Warren police.
3 arrested following report of 40 vehicles drag racing near Detroit
WAYNE COUNTY, MI – Three people were taken into custody early Sunday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase in the Detroit area. The three suspects, all of Jackson, were not immediately identified and remain lodged in the Detroit Detention Center with charges pending, Michigan State Police said.
Charger flees 40-car drag racing scene, MSP troopers track suspects on I-94 all the way to Ypsilanti
Three people are in custody after Michigan State Police busted up a large drag race near Detroit early Sunday morning, leading to a wild chase along I-94.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police confirm body found in burned out building in August is missing Detroit barber
DETROIT – Detroit police have confirmed that the body found in a burned out building in August is David Woodger, a beloved Detroit barber, after DNA results came back. The Detroit Police Department confirmed to Local 4 on Saturday that a body found in a home on Goddard Street in Detroit back in August has been positively identified as David Woodger who was reported missing on July 26, 2022.
UPDATE: $10K wheelchair belonging to Oak Park family returned
A $10K wheelchair used by an Oak Park that was previously reported as stolen has since been returned.
fox2detroit.com
Man charged with shooting at undercover officer tracking stolen car with Apple AirTag
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Wayne County Prosecutor announced that a 23-year-old man from Detroit was charged with shooting at an undercover Dearborn Police Officer who was tracking a stolen car. Eshan Blanding, 23, was charged in connection with the carjacking of a Dearborn man on January 2 as...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police looking for New Year's Day carjacking suspect
In both January 1st carjackings the suspect - who DPD says should be considered armed and dangerous - was joined by a pair of males in the east side carjackings. DPD released security camera photos and video.
Michigan barber missing since summer found dead, family says
DETROIT – A Detroit barber who had been missing since summer has been found dead, his family said. Family members have confirmed that David Woodger’s body has been found, FOX 2 Detroit reports. He went missing on July 21 after leaving his barbershop on Seven Mile Road in Detroit. He was apparently headed home but never arrived.
Detroit News
Police: Baby recovered in alleged carjacking, kidnapping on Detroit's east side
A 9-month-old child has been recovered safely after an alleged carjacking and kidnapping incident Friday on the city's east side, Detroit Police Chief James White said. "The good news is we were able to recover the child," he told the media during a noon briefing on the corner of Maddelein and Rex avenues about a block from where the alleged incident happened and near Seven Mile Road and Morang Avenue. "The child is unharmed and being checked out by doctors and will be returned to family members or guardians momentarily."
DPD: Suspect in custody after man fatally shot, found inside burned vehicle
The Detroit Police Department is conducting an investigation Saturday after a fatal shooting incident. Detroit police confirm a male suspect is now in custody.
The Oakland Press
Case against man accused of killing girlfriend’s toddler bound over to circuit court
The case against a man accused of killing his girlfriend’s toddler more than a year ago has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam on Jan. 6 in Pontiac’s 50th District Court, the judge ruled there was enough evidence to advance the case against Shean Amerson, 24. Amerson is charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse for the Dec. 20, 2021 death of A’Ziya Matthews, 3. Two days after being found injured, A’Ziya died at Children’s Hospital from a head injury, and also was found to have multiple broken bones, cigarette burns all over her body, two black eyes and a collapsed lung, according to authorities.
2 arrested in connection with robbery at Port Huron Walgreens
PORT HURON, MI – Two Port Huron men have been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery at a Walgreens store in the city, Port Huron police announced this week. Jerome Milton, 52, and John Dubie, 31, were each arraigned Thursday, Jan. 5, in St. Clair County District Court in connection with a Wednesday, Jan. 4, robbery at Walgreens, 1617 10th St.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding missing 21-year-old woman
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 21-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit. Courtney Jacobs was last seen at 1 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 29) in the 15200 block of W. Chicago in Detroit. Jacobs left the location in an older white pick-up truck and did not return...
