Detroit, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Officer, civilian injured in crash during pursuit of stolen vehicle

DETROIT – A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended with two crashes on Saturday, Jan. 7, in Detroit, officials said. On Saturday, a Warren Police officer patrolling the area of 8 Mile and Dexter ran the license plate of a suspicious BMW and determined that it had been stolen from a Farmington Hills business during a breaking and entering, FOX 2 Detroit reports.
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Driver crashes into Toledo police cruiser, officer hospitalized

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A driver crashed into a Toledo police cruiser Sunday night while an officer was conducting traffic control at a crash on I-75. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Two total people were taken to hospitals from the crash that happened...
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Custom $10K wheelchair stolen from Oak Park 6-year-old found, police say

OAK PARK, Mich. – Oak Park police have confirmed that a wheelchair stolen from a 6-year-old boy’s home has been returned. Local 4 spoke to the Oak Park Police who confirmed that the custom $10,000 wheelchair that had been stolen from a 6-year-old boy with nine disabilities was dropped off at the police department Sunday night.
OAK PARK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police confirm body found in burned out building in August is missing Detroit barber

DETROIT – Detroit police have confirmed that the body found in a burned out building in August is David Woodger, a beloved Detroit barber, after DNA results came back. The Detroit Police Department confirmed to Local 4 on Saturday that a body found in a home on Goddard Street in Detroit back in August has been positively identified as David Woodger who was reported missing on July 26, 2022.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Police: Baby recovered in alleged carjacking, kidnapping on Detroit's east side

A 9-month-old child has been recovered safely after an alleged carjacking and kidnapping incident Friday on the city's east side, Detroit Police Chief James White said. "The good news is we were able to recover the child," he told the media during a noon briefing on the corner of Maddelein and Rex avenues about a block from where the alleged incident happened and near Seven Mile Road and Morang Avenue. "The child is unharmed and being checked out by doctors and will be returned to family members or guardians momentarily."
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Case against man accused of killing girlfriend’s toddler bound over to circuit court

The case against a man accused of killing his girlfriend’s toddler more than a year ago has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam on Jan. 6 in Pontiac’s 50th District Court, the judge ruled there was enough evidence to advance the case against Shean Amerson, 24. Amerson is charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse for the Dec. 20, 2021 death of A’Ziya Matthews, 3. Two days after being found injured, A’Ziya died at Children’s Hospital from a head injury, and also was found to have multiple broken bones, cigarette burns all over her body, two black eyes and a collapsed lung, according to authorities.
PONTIAC, MI
The Flint Journal

2 arrested in connection with robbery at Port Huron Walgreens

PORT HURON, MI – Two Port Huron men have been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery at a Walgreens store in the city, Port Huron police announced this week. Jerome Milton, 52, and John Dubie, 31, were each arraigned Thursday, Jan. 5, in St. Clair County District Court in connection with a Wednesday, Jan. 4, robbery at Walgreens, 1617 10th St.
PORT HURON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding missing 21-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 21-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit. Courtney Jacobs was last seen at 1 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 29) in the 15200 block of W. Chicago in Detroit. Jacobs left the location in an older white pick-up truck and did not return...
DETROIT, MI

