Missouri State

Jason Woodward
2d ago

need to use tax funds for fixing up low income poverty stricken neighborhoods.. fixing the roads and especially schools and expedited education programs community planning projects.. use it for the people not the problems...places for kids to go community centers food and assistance programs rehabilitation programs all that!!

northwestmoinfo.com

MO Prosecutor Expects Increase in DWI Cases Involving Marijuana

FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Friday, July 15, 2022. Missouri voters are set to be the first in the nation to sign off on automatically forgiving past marijuana crimes if they approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot in November 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Top leaders in Ill. take oath of office Monday

Perry County, Mo. leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new justice center. A Missouri bill looks to provide free meals to students. Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Perry Co., Mo. justice center. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. County leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Perry County, Mo....
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

New bill aimed at getting more bus drivers in Illinois

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Getting kids safely to school often means depending on the skills of the bus driver picking them up. However, many states are struggling to get drivers in seats. Now, Illinois lawmakers are tackling that problem. “If they implement this, it will help us greatly, in opening...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Ill. lawmakers tackling ongoing problem of school bus driver shortage

Perry County, Mo. leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new justice center. A Missouri bill looks to provide free meals to students. Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Perry Co., Mo. justice center. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. County leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Perry County, Mo....
ILLINOIS STATE
KOLR10 News

Civil War era was not kind to Missouri’s courthouses

JOPLIN, Mo. — As we turn our calendars to a new year, you’ll find that many historical anniversaries are set to take place in 2023. In Missouri, several of those anniversaries are associated with county courthouses. However, not every anniversary is a celebratory one. For example, 2023 marks the 160th anniversary of the arson fire […]
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Mo. State Hwy. Patrol leading campaign to stop human trafficking

The four corners of a wrestling ring hold more than just a battle between athletes. It also holds several people following their dreams. Nashville recording artist Maggie Rose will perform in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, January 7. New details on Jefferson County sexual exploitation arrest. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023 at...
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Forms now available for personal marijuana cultivation

Applications to grow your own marijuana for personal use are now open to residents 21 years old and older. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services opened information and forms to the public Saturday as Amendment 3 guidelines continue to be rolled out. The change also joins the newly released application to have sentences for certain marijuana crimes thrown out.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol Conducting Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative

The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division of the Missouri State Highway Patrol will participate in a five-day Human Trafficking Awareness initiative beginning tomorrow. This initiative is a concentrated effort to educate commercial motor vehicle drivers, motor carriers, law enforcement officers, and the general public about human trafficking, what signs to look for, and what to do in these situations.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Illinois general assembly and assault weapon ban

Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. With recreational marijuana now legal in Missouri, municipalities can tax local sales. Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Scott County Sheriff is...
ILLINOIS STATE
Agriculture Online

Fescue foot reported in Missouri cattle

At the start of the new year, several Missouri cattlemen have reported their cattle dying of fescue foot. These significant losses show why beef producers should check herds for warning signs of fescue foot in early January, when it most often occurs, says University of Missouri Extension forage expert, Craig Roberts.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Missouri becoming a popular state to settle in, study shows

KSNF/KODE — Out of all 50 states in the U.S., Missouri is the number 15th growing state in America. That statistic comes from the national moving company, U-Haul, and is determined by their 2022 Growth Index, which analyzed customer moves from last year. People arriving in Missouri in one-way U-Haul trucks increased by 7% over […]
MISSOURI STATE
southarkansassun.com

$500 Worth of Automatic Direct Payment Approved in Missouri

With a massive $5 million budget, another universal basic income (UBI) program has just been approved. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in Missouri decided to approve $500 monthly payments to 440 families. However, the mayor, Tishaura Jones, needs to approve the said measure to finalize the details according to an article posted by The US Sun on January 07, 2023.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri Independent

With abortion fight likely looming, Missouri GOP looks to raise bar to change constitution

A handful of proposals to raise the state’s minimum wage have been submitted to the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office to potentially put the issue on the 2024 ballot.  Other proposals would guarantee paid sick leave for Missouri’s workers or establish ranked-choice voting. And rumblings of a possible constitutional amendment that would roll back Missouri’s […] The post With abortion fight likely looming, Missouri GOP looks to raise bar to change constitution appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE

