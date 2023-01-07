Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan barber missing since summer found dead, family says
DETROIT – A Detroit barber who had been missing since summer has been found dead, his family said. Family members have confirmed that David Woodger’s body has been found, FOX 2 Detroit reports. He went missing on July 21 after leaving his barbershop on Seven Mile Road in Detroit. He was apparently headed home but never arrived.
Body found in burned out house belong to missing Detroit barber, DNA confirms
Five months after human remains were reported in a burned out home in Detroit, DNA testing determined that the body is that of a well-known Detroit barber who went missing in late July.
Body found in shallow grave in Detroit identified as woman missing since September
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Wayne County Medical Examiner says it has confirmed the identity of a woman who was found after a DTE discovered her hand sticking out of a shallow grave last week. Alyssa Itchue has been identified as the woman whose body was found by a utility...
Custom $10K wheelchair stolen from Oak Park 6-year-old found, police say
OAK PARK, Mich. – Oak Park police have confirmed that a wheelchair stolen from a 6-year-old boy’s home has been returned. Local 4 spoke to the Oak Park Police who confirmed that the custom $10,000 wheelchair that had been stolen from a 6-year-old boy with nine disabilities was dropped off at the police department Sunday night.
UPDATE: $10K wheelchair belonging to Oak Park family returned
A $10K wheelchair used by an Oak Park that was previously reported as stolen has since been returned.
Macomb County woman accused of killing ex-boyfriend during argument
BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb County woman was charged Monday after authorities say she killed her ex-boyfriend in November. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Tyisha Wadlington. 35, and the 36-year-old victim were arguing at Wadlington's home at Springbrook Estates Mobile Home Park in Bruce Township on Nov. 18, 2022. During that argument, she allegedly shot and killed the man.
Detroit children rescued from burning home when cousin hears scream: 'You see how lucky they are?'
Three children in Detroit were saved from a burning house last week when their cousin who happened to be nearby heard screams and assisted in their rescue. The unidentified cousin, who was working down the street, used a shovel to smash out the windows of the flaming home on Syracuse Street in east Detroit last Tuesday, according to local affiliate Fox 2.
Police deploy stop sticks to catch fleeing Dodge Charger and arrest three suspects
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Reports of street racing in Detroit eventually led to the arrest of three people involved in a high speed chase with Michigan State Police over the weekend. The suspects were caught after the police department's chopper managed to track the fleeing Dodge Charger from...
Police confirm body found in burned out building in August is missing Detroit barber
DETROIT – Detroit police have confirmed that the body found in a burned out building in August is David Woodger, a beloved Detroit barber, after DNA results came back. The Detroit Police Department confirmed to Local 4 on Saturday that a body found in a home on Goddard Street in Detroit back in August has been positively identified as David Woodger who was reported missing on July 26, 2022.
Grieving mother suffers more anguish seeing manslaughter suspect free on bond
Mother grieving daughter's tragic death suffers more anguish seeing manslaughter suspect free on bond
Detroit police seek man they say carjacked 2 people in 20 minutes
Detroit — Detroit police are seeking tips to identify a man who allegedly carjacked two people within 20 minutes on New Year's Day. The man approached a 24-year-old woman at about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 18000 block of Dequindre, demanded her Jeep Cherokee and fled with the vehicle, according to a press release from the Detroit Police Department.
4 arrested after teen injured in shooting outside Michigan high school
OAK PARK, Mich. — Four people were arrested after a teen was wounded during a shooting at a Michigan high school on Friday, school officials said. The shooting occurred at Oak Park High School, WDIV-TV reported. Police responded to the high school at about 9:10 p.m. EST after receiving several 911 calls about a shooting following a basketball game, WJBK-TV reported.
Oak Park family asking for help after $10K wheelchair stolen
A family from Oak Park is asking for help from the Metro Detroit community after a $10,000 wheelchair was stolen from their home in Oak Park.
Neighbors say suspect accused of raping teen was severely beaten by her family in Detroit
Neighbors said a bloody confrontation in their Detroit neighborhood occurred Tuesday evening after a man accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl was beaten by the victim’s angry family members.
Man discovered fatally shot inside burning vehicle on Detroit's west side, cops say
Officers are investigating the death of one man after he was discovered shot inside a burning vehicle on Saturday morning, Detroit police said.
Missing Detroit barber David Woodger has been found dead, family says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Missing Detroit barber David Woodger has been found dead, according to family. David's sisters confirmed with FOX 2 that her brother's remains were found but did not share details. 46-year-old David Woodger was last seen on July 21, 2022, leaving his barber shop on Seven Mile...
Detroit man accused of fatally shooting sister and leaving body in living room
DETROIT (TCD) -- A 21-year-old man was charged in connection with the shooting death of his 25-year-old sister. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, on Dec. 29, 2022, at approximately 4:30 a.m., Detroit Police officers responded to a home on the 3990 block of Beaconsfield Street to a report of a shooting. There, officers reportedly found the victim, Jaclyn Wyrembelski, in the living room suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
Case against man accused of killing girlfriend’s toddler bound over to circuit court
The case against a man accused of killing his girlfriend’s toddler more than a year ago has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam on Jan. 6 in Pontiac’s 50th District Court, the judge ruled there was enough evidence to advance the case against Shean Amerson, 24. Amerson is charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse for the Dec. 20, 2021 death of A’Ziya Matthews, 3. Two days after being found injured, A’Ziya died at Children’s Hospital from a head injury, and also was found to have multiple broken bones, cigarette burns all over her body, two black eyes and a collapsed lung, according to authorities.
Charger flees 40-car drag racing scene, MSP troopers track suspects on I-94 all the way to Ypsilanti
Three people are in custody after Michigan State Police busted up a large drag race near Detroit early Sunday morning, leading to a wild chase along I-94.
21-year-old charged with killing woman, trying to murder another person in Detroit
DETROIT – A 21-year-old man has been charged with killing a woman and trying to murder another person in Detroit. UPDATE: 21-year-old man murdered sister, left her dead in living room of Detroit home, prosecutors say. Officials said the incident happened Dec. 29 in the 3900 block of Beaconsfield...
