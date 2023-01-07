ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Custom $10K wheelchair stolen from Oak Park 6-year-old found, police say

OAK PARK, Mich. – Oak Park police have confirmed that a wheelchair stolen from a 6-year-old boy’s home has been returned. Local 4 spoke to the Oak Park Police who confirmed that the custom $10,000 wheelchair that had been stolen from a 6-year-old boy with nine disabilities was dropped off at the police department Sunday night.
OAK PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Macomb County woman accused of killing ex-boyfriend during argument

BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb County woman was charged Monday after authorities say she killed her ex-boyfriend in November. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Tyisha Wadlington. 35, and the 36-year-old victim were arguing at Wadlington's home at Springbrook Estates Mobile Home Park in Bruce Township on Nov. 18, 2022. During that argument, she allegedly shot and killed the man.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police confirm body found in burned out building in August is missing Detroit barber

DETROIT – Detroit police have confirmed that the body found in a burned out building in August is David Woodger, a beloved Detroit barber, after DNA results came back. The Detroit Police Department confirmed to Local 4 on Saturday that a body found in a home on Goddard Street in Detroit back in August has been positively identified as David Woodger who was reported missing on July 26, 2022.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police seek man they say carjacked 2 people in 20 minutes

Detroit — Detroit police are seeking tips to identify a man who allegedly carjacked two people within 20 minutes on New Year's Day. The man approached a 24-year-old woman at about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 18000 block of Dequindre, demanded her Jeep Cherokee and fled with the vehicle, according to a press release from the Detroit Police Department.
DETROIT, MI
102.5 The Bone

4 arrested after teen injured in shooting outside Michigan high school

OAK PARK, Mich. — Four people were arrested after a teen was wounded during a shooting at a Michigan high school on Friday, school officials said. The shooting occurred at Oak Park High School, WDIV-TV reported. Police responded to the high school at about 9:10 p.m. EST after receiving several 911 calls about a shooting following a basketball game, WJBK-TV reported.
OAK PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Missing Detroit barber David Woodger has been found dead, family says

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Missing Detroit barber David Woodger has been found dead, according to family. David's sisters confirmed with FOX 2 that her brother's remains were found but did not share details. 46-year-old David Woodger was last seen on July 21, 2022, leaving his barber shop on Seven Mile...
DETROIT, MI
truecrimedaily

Detroit man accused of fatally shooting sister and leaving body in living room

DETROIT (TCD) -- A 21-year-old man was charged in connection with the shooting death of his 25-year-old sister. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, on Dec. 29, 2022, at approximately 4:30 a.m., Detroit Police officers responded to a home on the 3990 block of Beaconsfield Street to a report of a shooting. There, officers reportedly found the victim, Jaclyn Wyrembelski, in the living room suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Case against man accused of killing girlfriend’s toddler bound over to circuit court

The case against a man accused of killing his girlfriend’s toddler more than a year ago has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam on Jan. 6 in Pontiac’s 50th District Court, the judge ruled there was enough evidence to advance the case against Shean Amerson, 24. Amerson is charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse for the Dec. 20, 2021 death of A’Ziya Matthews, 3. Two days after being found injured, A’Ziya died at Children’s Hospital from a head injury, and also was found to have multiple broken bones, cigarette burns all over her body, two black eyes and a collapsed lung, according to authorities.
PONTIAC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy