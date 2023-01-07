Read full article on original website
Related
VIDEO: Garvin County shooting leads to suspect on the loose and exclusive on-camera arrest hours later
A domestic incident between a stepdad and stepson leads to a shooting in Garvin County Saturday night. KFOR caught an exclusive on-camera arrest police made after searching for the suspect for hours.
Suspect arrested after disturbing religious service
A suspect is locked up inside the Canadian County jail after being accused of causing fear during a special prayer service at a Yukon Catholic church.
police1.com
'Aggressive deputy' who pulled over multiple drivers exposed as 19-year-old impersonator
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A convincing but “aggressive” deputy who pulled over multiple drivers in Oklahoma was a fake and has been arrested, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. “We believe (he) pulled over several people by flashing his lights behind them. When we questioned...
News On 6
OCPD Identify Victim In Weekend Shooting
Oklahoma City Police have identified a victim who died in a shooting that happened Saturday in southwest Oklahoma City shooting. Investigators said at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers found Rocky Gonzalez, age unknown, lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Southwest 89th Street and Drexel Avenue.
KOCO
One suspect in custody, another outstanding after search in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — One suspect is in custody and another is outstanding after a search in Oklahoma City. On Sunday, police responded to a scene near 8th Street and Meridian Avenue where two suspects had stolen a car and fled the scene. As of 2:15 p.m. Sunday, police said...
KOCO
Police identify victim shot, killed outside Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released the identity of a man found dead with a gunshot wound over the weekend outside a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex. Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a 911 call and found a dead man lying in an apartment complex's parking lot along Drexel Avenue near South May and Southwest 89th Street. Police said the man appeared to have been shot to death.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police identify victim from weekend homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. Police said officers responded to an apartment complex in the 8800 block of South Drexel just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers found 38-year-old Rocky Gonzalez dead in the...
KOCO
Oklahoma City police search for suspect accused of shooting, killing person
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a person. On Saturday night, police responded to a scene near Interstate 44 and May Avenue where a person had been shot and was found between two cars. Police said the person was...
KOCO
Woman's car stolen by suspect who led authorities on chase in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Thursday, a suspect led police and deputies on a chase in a stolen car in Oklahoma City. The chase lasted for an hour during rush hour all throughout the OKC metro, and the suspect even fired shots at police On Friday, KOCO 5 heard from the victim’s family after the suspect stole her car.
Jones, OK: Police search for vehicle after attempted kidnapping
Police in Jones are warning parents after a child says someone tried to grab them while they were walking home from school.
Accused shoplifter tries to run over off-duty officer
Scary moments at the Belle Isle shopping center near Penn Square Mall yesterday as a off-duty officer working security for a store attempted to stop a shoplifter.
news9.com
OKC Stolen Car Victim Sets Up GoFundMe Page To Help With Damages
A single mother from McLoud is asking for help after her car was stolen and crashed following a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon. Oklahoma City Police identified the suspect in the chase Friday morning as 22-year-old Hunter Berry. Berry is in custody, facing at least half a dozen charges, including eluding...
One man dead after apartment shooting in SW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is dead following a shooting outside of a Oklahoma City apartment. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed the shooting at the apartment complex near SW 89th and Drexel. According to the OKCPD officers responded to the call shortly after 930, and found the man dead outside on arrival. This is […]
News On 6
Police: Body Found In SE OKC; Authorities Investigating
Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a body was found in the road Friday night in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. near Southeast 57th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers located the victim on scene, and they were transported to a...
One woman found lying in southside OKC roadway dies at hospital
A woman was found in the street in southside Oklahoma City Friday night. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The post One woman found lying in southside OKC roadway dies at hospital appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Motorcycle driver runs from police & crashes
Oklahoma City Police say a motorcycle driver is in the hospital after trying to evade police and crashed in downtown Oklahoma City.
OKC Police swarm SE neighborhood after fake call
A shooting call in Southeast Oklahoma City turned out to be a hoax, according to the Oklahoma Police Department.
KOCO
Witnesses describe end of high-speed pursuit in Oklahoma County
JONES, Okla. — A wild car chase led police and deputies across the Oklahoma City metro on Thursday, ending in eastern Oklahoma County during rush hour. The chase lasted more than an hour, and the suspect drove faster than 100 mph. Authorities said the suspect shot at officers before he was stopped near Jones.
KOCO
Residents escape early morning house fire in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Residents and their dogs escaped a house fire early Monday morning in Midwest City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the fire sparked at a home shortly before 5 a.m. in a neighborhood near Southeast 15th Street and Air Depot Boulevard. The fire started in a bedroom, and officials said it was likely due to a malfunctioning heater fan.
Mother of Texas school shooting suspect arrested in Oklahoma City
The mother of the Uvalde school shooting suspect was arrested this week in Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0