Oklahoma County, OK

News On 6

OCPD Identify Victim In Weekend Shooting

Oklahoma City Police have identified a victim who died in a shooting that happened Saturday in southwest Oklahoma City shooting. Investigators said at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers found Rocky Gonzalez, age unknown, lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Southwest 89th Street and Drexel Avenue.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police identify victim shot, killed outside Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released the identity of a man found dead with a gunshot wound over the weekend outside a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex. Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a 911 call and found a dead man lying in an apartment complex's parking lot along Drexel Avenue near South May and Southwest 89th Street. Police said the man appeared to have been shot to death.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police identify victim from weekend homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. Police said officers responded to an apartment complex in the 8800 block of South Drexel just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers found 38-year-old Rocky Gonzalez dead in the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

OKC Stolen Car Victim Sets Up GoFundMe Page To Help With Damages

A single mother from McLoud is asking for help after her car was stolen and crashed following a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon. Oklahoma City Police identified the suspect in the chase Friday morning as 22-year-old Hunter Berry. Berry is in custody, facing at least half a dozen charges, including eluding...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

One man dead after apartment shooting in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is dead following a shooting outside of a Oklahoma City apartment. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed the shooting at the apartment complex near SW 89th and Drexel. According to the OKCPD officers responded to the call shortly after 930, and found the man dead outside on arrival. This is […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Police: Body Found In SE OKC; Authorities Investigating

Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a body was found in the road Friday night in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. near Southeast 57th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers located the victim on scene, and they were transported to a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Witnesses describe end of high-speed pursuit in Oklahoma County

JONES, Okla. — A wild car chase led police and deputies across the Oklahoma City metro on Thursday, ending in eastern Oklahoma County during rush hour. The chase lasted more than an hour, and the suspect drove faster than 100 mph. Authorities said the suspect shot at officers before he was stopped near Jones.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Residents escape early morning house fire in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Residents and their dogs escaped a house fire early Monday morning in Midwest City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the fire sparked at a home shortly before 5 a.m. in a neighborhood near Southeast 15th Street and Air Depot Boulevard. The fire started in a bedroom, and officials said it was likely due to a malfunctioning heater fan.
MIDWEST CITY, OK

