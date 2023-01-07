Victim rescued from Contra Costa Canal

ANTIOCH, Calif. ( KRON ) — A victim was rescued from the Contra Costa Canal on Friday afternoon, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) said on social media . Crews were originally looking for a second victim, but they were unable to find one and concluded their search.

Con Fire first tweeted about the rescue at 3:07 p.m. By then, the victim had been found and was being treated at the scene. They were later released and were not hospitalized.

Con Fire sent a rescue boat and a sheriff’s office helicopter to search for the potential second victim. Crews went west along the canal but were unable to find another victim, Con Fire said.

The victim who was rescued told crews that they jumped into the water to rescue the second victim, Con Fire told KRON4. Crews could not find a second victim, and it is still undetermined whether there actually was a second victim.

The Antioch Police Department, Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office and Contra Costa Water District all assisted with the search.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

The area of the canal where the victims went missing is near Deer Valley Road and Carpinteria Drive.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.