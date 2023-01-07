Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Mental health issue brings police presence near Columbia River High School
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A large law enforcement contingent was dispatched to an area near Columbia River High School on the report of a person dealing with a mental health issue. Just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Clark County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the call and say a gunshot was also reportedly fired by the person in crisis.
KATU.com
Police, Crime Stoppers seek help solving Portland man's gunshot murder
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau and the Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public's help locating the suspect in a gunshot murder. Geavauntae Sherman, 22, was shot and killed in June of 2022, and the homicide remains unsolved. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police identify man killed...
KATU.com
PBOT installs vehicle 'chokepoints' near Jefferson High School after recent gun violence
PORTLAND, Ore. — New safety measures have been installed near Jefferson High School in North Portland after three students were hurt in two separate shootings near the school late last year. The Portland Bureau of Transportation put up new post barriers along Commercial Avenue, forcing cars to drive slower.
KATU.com
Urgent care clinics make changes to meet demand
PORTLAND, Ore. — Staff at AFC tell KATU over the last few weeks, they watched a steady stream of people walk out of emergency waiting rooms at locations like OHSU, Providence, and Kaiser, and into urgent care clinics. "The local emergency departments are overwhelmed. They’ve got all of the...
KATU.com
Newberg-Dundee Police retired K9 Officer Arko passes
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Newberg-Dundee Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Arko. Arko served the community for nine years and was a beloved department member. Arko was born in September 2008 in the Czech Republic and joined the Newberg-Dundee in 2010. Arko was credited with over 50...
KATU.com
Portland Fire tracks down source of smoke billowing from vents near Hawthorne Bridge
PORTLAND, Ore. — After responding to several calls of smoke coming from vent holes near the Willamette River, Portland Fire & Rescue helped PGE and ODOT find the source of the smoke. “Where there is smoke, there is fire. but the discovery of the seat of the fire is...
KATU.com
One injured in shooting outside basketball game at Portland's Franklin High School
PORTLAND, Ore. — A shooting outside of a basketball game at Franklin High School in Southeast Portland left one person with a "possible bullet graze wound," police officials said. The shooting was reported at about 7:40 p.m. outside the school at 5405 Southeast Woodward Street. A juvenile suffered a...
KATU.com
Portland Police arrest three on reckless driving charges; 3 illegal guns seized
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police arrested three suspects after they recklessly drove through Portland at speeds reaching 100 mph late Friday night. Police say at 11:15 p.m., an officer from East Precinct saw a black 2006 BMW 750 driving erratically and speeding near Southeast Division Street, under I-205. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped away as he merged onto I-205 northbound. Officials say the officer did not pursue it.
KATU.com
2 found dead on boat in Columbia River
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people found dead on a boat in the Columbia River on Friday. Deputies and Portland Fire & Rescue responded to reports of two unresponsive adults on board shortly before 8 p.m. The boat was located...
KATU.com
Driver eludes and hits police vehicle, destroys two planter boxes in North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police took two suspects into custody Friday night after they ran from police, hitting a police vehicle, and damaging two planter boxes. Just about 9:20 p.m. Friday, police responded to the 6900 block of North Olympia Street on a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found a stolen 2011 Subaru Outback, parked, and with two unconscious people inside.
KATU.com
Kotek to be sworn in as governor Monday, announces retirement of education director Gill
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tina Kotek will be sworn in as Oregon’s 39th governor on Monday. After taking the oath of office, Kotek, a Democrat, will give her inaugural address before a joint session of the Oregon Legislature. She’ll give her first media interview as governor on Tuesday.
KATU.com
Driver strikes, kills pedestrian on Southeast Division
PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a woman in Southeast Portland on Friday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. near Southeast 168th Avenue and Division Street. The woman died at the scene. Police said the driver stayed at the crash...
KATU.com
Highway 217 to close overnight for sign removal
TIGARD, Ore. — Highway 217 will be closed overnight on January 12 so workers can remove a sign, the Oregon Department of Transportation says. All lanes of OR HWY 217 will close from 11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 to 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13 between Greenburg Road and OR 99W while crews remove an overhead sign bridge.
KATU.com
Motorcyclist dies in Vancouver crash
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A 39-year-old motorcyclist from Vancouver died in a crash with a car Friday, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. just north of the intersection of Northeast 99th Street and Hazel Dell Avenue. Deputies said bystanders gave the motorcyclist...
KATU.com
Girl survives being hit by car near Vancouver school
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A 14-year-old girl crossing SR 503 on Friday afternoon was struck by a driver near Prairie High School, according to Washington State Patrol. The girl was knocked unconscious but woke up at the scene. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. WSP said the girl was crossing...
KATU.com
Crash in Hillsboro sends one person to the hospital
HILLSBORO, Ore. — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash along Southeast River Road on Friday evening, Hillsboro Fire said. The crash was reported at about 4:40 p.m. near the Southeast 24th Avenue intersection with River Road. First responders had to extricate someone from one of...
KATU.com
Woman dies after driver hits her and child in stroller, child released from hospital
FOREST GROVE, Ore. — The woman who was struck by a driver while pushing a child in a stroller on January 5 has died, Forest Grove Police announced. Lourdes Turcios Garcia, 40, passed away on January 7 after being hit by a truck on January 5. PREVIOUS COVERAGE |...
KATU.com
HWY 213 blocked after large piece of steel falls off semi onto road
OREGON CITY, Ore. — Crews are working on clearing HWY 213 after a large piece of steel fell off a semi-truck and blocked the road. The incident was reported by Oregon City Police at 11:50 a.m. The steel structure fell off the truck and onto the highway near I-205,...
KATU.com
Things 2 Do: Jan. 6 through Jan. 8
PORTLAND, Ore. — From star watching to bull riding to extending the holidays, here’s your Things 2 Do report. Dirt in the Moda Center isn’t something you see very often. But it’s there now because there will be bulls there Saturday night. It’s for the Professional...
KATU.com
Broadway in Portland: Moulin Rouge! The Musical
The winner of 10 Tony Awards — including best musical -- "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" is a theatrical celebration playing now in downtown Portland, and our own Kara Mack got to talk with some of the show's stars. "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" runs through Jan 15th at Keller Auditorium. For more information and tickets, click here.
