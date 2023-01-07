ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGW

Stretch of NW Germantown Road closed Monday for cleanup

PORTLAND, Ore. — A roughly two mile stretch of Northwest Germantown Road is temporarily closed Monday as crews with the Portland Bureau of Transportation clean up the road from recent storms. Germantown Road is closed from Northwest Skyline Boulevard to Northwest Bridge Avenue from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m....
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Arrest made in downtown Portland church building fire

PORTLAND, Ore — A person is under arrest and facing arson charges for setting the fire that destroyed a historic abandoned church in downtown Portland on Tuesday night. 28-year-old Cameron David Storer, also referred to as Nicolette Fait, was arrested Wednesday evening, according to a Portland Fire & Rescue statement. They were identified as a suspect and taken into custody by the Portland Fire & Rescue Fire Investigations Unit.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Reward offered for information to help solve deadly shooting of 22-year-old Portland man

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help to solve the shooting death of a 22-year-old man. On June 20, 2022, just after 10 p.m., East Precinct officers were called out to a shooting at 11800 Southeast Liebe Street, near Raymond Park. Police said it was reported that a victim, later identified as Geavauntae Sherman, was helped into a private vehicle that left the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

10-Year-Old Caught Driving Stolen Car Through Portland, Police Say

Portland police pulled over a 10-year-old driving a stolen Kia through North Portland early Friday morning, officials said. An officer was in a patrol car near North Vancouver Avenue and Lombard Street at 1:18 a.m. when she saw two cars, including the stolen Kia, speeding out of a fast-food restaurant parking lot. The officer followed the Kia, which was driving erratically, until it came to a stop at North Kerby Avenue and Rosa Parks Way, police said.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police arrest suspect in deadly Portland hotel shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person has been arrested in connection to a deadly November shooting at a Portland hotel. The Port of Portland Police Department said at about 9:30 p.m. Nov. 19, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way. One person, identified as 18-year-old Parnell Badon Jr., was found dead from a gunshot wound inside the hotel.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Woman dies at hospital two days after being hit by driver in Forest Grove

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman who was hospitalized after being hit by a driver last week has died, according to the Forest Grove Police Department. The crash happened just before 7 a.m., on Jan. 5, at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Hawthorne. Police said 40-year-old Lourdes Turcios Garcia was pushing a stroller with a young child in it when they were hit.
FOREST GROVE, OR
Channel 6000

Unique sayings for a common meteorological event

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wolf is giving birth. Pineapple rain or even sunshowers. These are just a few of the unique names given to a common meteorological event Oregon and Washington experienced Sunday. Heavy rain could be seen falling across the Portland metro area over the weekend while...
OREGON STATE

