KATU.com
Portland Fire tracks down source of smoke billowing from vents near Hawthorne Bridge
PORTLAND, Ore. — After responding to several calls of smoke coming from vent holes near the Willamette River, Portland Fire & Rescue helped PGE and ODOT find the source of the smoke. “Where there is smoke, there is fire. but the discovery of the seat of the fire is...
‘I was paralyzed:’ Homeless people protect Portland man from attack
PORTLAND, Ore. — Four windswept tents lined the corner of Southwest 14th Avenue and Salmon Street Sunday morning. It’s a busy intersection with nothing but an old tree to protect the homeless people from the elements. “It really breaks my heart to see every day,” said Jakob Hollenbeck...
Steeple falls, historic stained glass shatters, as crews demolish fire-ravaged former Portland Korean Church
A crowd of onlookers at the corner of Southwest 10th Avenue and Clay Street shouted as a construction rig toppled the charred wooden steeple of the historic former Portland Korean Church shortly after noon on Friday – the first step in demolishing the building after it was ravaged by a fire Tuesday night.
Approximately 30 cats dead after fire at Silverton cat rescue
A fire at a Silverton cat rescue took the lives of dozens of cats and caused an estimated $700,000 in damage to the home the fire took place, fire officials said.
Stretch of NW Germantown Road closed Monday for cleanup
PORTLAND, Ore. — A roughly two mile stretch of Northwest Germantown Road is temporarily closed Monday as crews with the Portland Bureau of Transportation clean up the road from recent storms. Germantown Road is closed from Northwest Skyline Boulevard to Northwest Bridge Avenue from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m....
Driver dies after being thrown from vehicle in Vancouver crash
A driver is dead after being ejected from their vehicle near downtown Vancouver early Monday morning, according to Washington State Patrol.
Arrest made in downtown Portland church building fire
PORTLAND, Ore — A person is under arrest and facing arson charges for setting the fire that destroyed a historic abandoned church in downtown Portland on Tuesday night. 28-year-old Cameron David Storer, also referred to as Nicolette Fait, was arrested Wednesday evening, according to a Portland Fire & Rescue statement. They were identified as a suspect and taken into custody by the Portland Fire & Rescue Fire Investigations Unit.
kptv.com
Reward offered for information to help solve deadly shooting of 22-year-old Portland man
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help to solve the shooting death of a 22-year-old man. On June 20, 2022, just after 10 p.m., East Precinct officers were called out to a shooting at 11800 Southeast Liebe Street, near Raymond Park. Police said it was reported that a victim, later identified as Geavauntae Sherman, was helped into a private vehicle that left the scene.
Woman dies 2 days after crash that injured child in stroller
The woman struck by a vehicle while pushing a stroller in Forest Grove has died, Forest Grove police announced Monday.
Detectives investigate after two people found dead on boat on Columbia River
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after two people were found dead on a boat on the Columbia River.
Chronicle
10-Year-Old Caught Driving Stolen Car Through Portland, Police Say
Portland police pulled over a 10-year-old driving a stolen Kia through North Portland early Friday morning, officials said. An officer was in a patrol car near North Vancouver Avenue and Lombard Street at 1:18 a.m. when she saw two cars, including the stolen Kia, speeding out of a fast-food restaurant parking lot. The officer followed the Kia, which was driving erratically, until it came to a stop at North Kerby Avenue and Rosa Parks Way, police said.
Stolen car, body armor at SE Portland motel; man arrested
A 31-year-old man faces 3 felonies after his arrest Sunday morning outside a Southeast Portland motel by officers checking on a suspicious vehicle.
kptv.com
Police arrest suspect in deadly Portland hotel shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person has been arrested in connection to a deadly November shooting at a Portland hotel. The Port of Portland Police Department said at about 9:30 p.m. Nov. 19, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way. One person, identified as 18-year-old Parnell Badon Jr., was found dead from a gunshot wound inside the hotel.
kptv.com
Suspect extradited to Portland after arrest for 2021 house party murder
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect is facing a murder charge after an arrest for a May 2021 homicide in Portland, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said on May 9, 2021, 21-year-old Jemare Manns was shot and killed at a house party in the 8500 block of Southeast Harney Street.
U.S. Bancorp Tower, Oregon’s largest office building, faces loss of two major tenants
Portland law firm Miller Nash and Bay Area internet pollster SurveyMonkey are leaving the U.S. Bancorp Tower. The moves will leave about 100,000 square feet of vacant office space in the iconic “Big Pink,” Oregon’s second tallest building and its largest office building, and suggests the recent weakness of the downtown office market will continue in 2023.
kptv.com
Woman dies at hospital two days after being hit by driver in Forest Grove
FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman who was hospitalized after being hit by a driver last week has died, according to the Forest Grove Police Department. The crash happened just before 7 a.m., on Jan. 5, at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Hawthorne. Police said 40-year-old Lourdes Turcios Garcia was pushing a stroller with a young child in it when they were hit.
Driver strikes teenage girl near Prairie High School in Vancouver
A 14-year-old girl was knocked unconscious when a driver hit her near Prairie High School in Vancouver Friday afternoon, Washington State Patrol said.
KATU.com
Firefighters battle flames at encampment along I-5 southbound near Fremont Bridge offramp
PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters are responding to a fire along Interstate 5 southbound that has the Fremont Bridge offramp closed on Thursday. Crews were initially called out at about 1150 a.m. on reports of a grass fire along the freeway near the I-405 offramp to the Fremont Bridge. Police...
Betty Jean Lee, who led the family business that introduced Chinese takeout to Portland, dies at 88
Betty Jean Lee, heir to a family business that introduced Chinese takeout to Portland when she was a teen and an advocate for the advancement of Chinese history, culture and cuisine in Oregon, died Dec. 19. She was 88. In 1979, at 45 and with three children, Lee unexpectedly took...
Channel 6000
Unique sayings for a common meteorological event
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wolf is giving birth. Pineapple rain or even sunshowers. These are just a few of the unique names given to a common meteorological event Oregon and Washington experienced Sunday. Heavy rain could be seen falling across the Portland metro area over the weekend while...
