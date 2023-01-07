Portland police pulled over a 10-year-old driving a stolen Kia through North Portland early Friday morning, officials said. An officer was in a patrol car near North Vancouver Avenue and Lombard Street at 1:18 a.m. when she saw two cars, including the stolen Kia, speeding out of a fast-food restaurant parking lot. The officer followed the Kia, which was driving erratically, until it came to a stop at North Kerby Avenue and Rosa Parks Way, police said.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO