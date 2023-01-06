ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Remains Found in 1997 in Lake Michigan ID'd as Chicago Woman

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (AP) — Human remains found in 1997 along Lake Michigan's shoreline in western Michigan have been identified as those of a Chicago woman last seen weeks earlier at a Wisconsin beachfront park, police said Monday. Forensic experts relying on advanced DNA analyses confirmed in December that...
CHICAGO, IL
US News and World Report

Kentucky Gas and Electric Provider to Close Walk-In Offices

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's primary gas and electric provider announced plans to shutter all 26 of its walk-in business offices over the next two years. Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company said in a recent news release that the decision comes as more people use their online and telephone services. Walk-in traffic at the offices has declined by 42% since 2014, spokesperson Liz Pratt told the Courier Journal.
KENTUCKY STATE
US News and World Report

Gov. Evers Appoints Gay Marine Vet to Lead Veterans Agency

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday he promoted the deputy secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs to lead the agency, which has been troubled by frequent allegations of abuse and poor care. James Bond, a disabled U.S. Marine Corps veteran who has worked at...
WISCONSIN STATE
US News and World Report

Minnesota Governor Still Wants Tax Rebates From Huge Surplus

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Friday that his budget proposal will include tax rebates from the state's enormous $17.6 billion budget surplus but conceded that the payments will be smaller that he once hoped. The governor acknowledged that his proposal — which started out...
MINNESOTA STATE
US News and World Report

Man Sentenced for Killing 3, Injuring 2 in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A man who was found guilty of murdering three people and injuring two others in Missouri in 2018 was sentenced Friday to five consecutive life sentences. Luis Perez, 27, was sentenced after being found guilty in October of three counts of first-degree murder and two...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy