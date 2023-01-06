Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Remains Found in 1997 in Lake Michigan ID'd as Chicago Woman
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (AP) — Human remains found in 1997 along Lake Michigan's shoreline in western Michigan have been identified as those of a Chicago woman last seen weeks earlier at a Wisconsin beachfront park, police said Monday. Forensic experts relying on advanced DNA analyses confirmed in December that...
US News and World Report
Kentucky Gas and Electric Provider to Close Walk-In Offices
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's primary gas and electric provider announced plans to shutter all 26 of its walk-in business offices over the next two years. Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company said in a recent news release that the decision comes as more people use their online and telephone services. Walk-in traffic at the offices has declined by 42% since 2014, spokesperson Liz Pratt told the Courier Journal.
US News and World Report
Gov. Evers Appoints Gay Marine Vet to Lead Veterans Agency
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday he promoted the deputy secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs to lead the agency, which has been troubled by frequent allegations of abuse and poor care. James Bond, a disabled U.S. Marine Corps veteran who has worked at...
US News and World Report
Minnesota Governor Still Wants Tax Rebates From Huge Surplus
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Friday that his budget proposal will include tax rebates from the state's enormous $17.6 billion budget surplus but conceded that the payments will be smaller that he once hoped. The governor acknowledged that his proposal — which started out...
US News and World Report
Man Sentenced for Killing 3, Injuring 2 in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A man who was found guilty of murdering three people and injuring two others in Missouri in 2018 was sentenced Friday to five consecutive life sentences. Luis Perez, 27, was sentenced after being found guilty in October of three counts of first-degree murder and two...
Comments / 0