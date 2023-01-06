LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's primary gas and electric provider announced plans to shutter all 26 of its walk-in business offices over the next two years. Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company said in a recent news release that the decision comes as more people use their online and telephone services. Walk-in traffic at the offices has declined by 42% since 2014, spokesperson Liz Pratt told the Courier Journal.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO