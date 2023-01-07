Cavaliers vs. Nuggets: Live updates as Evan Mobley and Cleveland open a 5-game road trip in Denver

Read full article on original website
Gary Payton II out for Portland Trail Blazers at Toronto Raptors: Live updates, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
Gary Payton II will not play Sunday at the Toronto Raptors after the Portland Trail Blazers declared him to be out for the 12:30 p.m game. Payton (ankle sprain) missed the Blazers’ first two games of their three-game trip at Minnesota and at Indiana. Portland lost both games. Payton had originally been listed as probable for Sunday but later was downgraded to doubtful before being ruled out.
Darius Garland still bothered by painful thumb injury: ‘Just trying to play through it’
DENVER -- Darius Garland returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ lineup on Friday. But he wasn’t himself. “Felt like I could come back and help the team,” Garland said following Cleveland’s 121-108 loss to the Denver Nuggets. “I’m trying to just go out there and play through it. I know it’s gonna have an effect on me. I was just trying to fight through and play my game.”
Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers Game Preview
The Hornets are heading back on the road following an upset win over the Bucks to take on the Indiana Pacers. The Hornets currently sit at 11-29 on the season, good for the 14th-best record in the East. Meanwhile, the conference foe Pacers have compiled a 22-18 record on the season, good for the seventh seed.
Browns expected to bring back Kevin Stefanski, but things must change – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Jadeveon Clowney mess underlined several points for next season:. 1. Kevin Stefanski has to act more like a CEO head coach. 2. They need a new defensive coordinator. 3. The Browns front office brought back Clowney for a second season, and it was a mistake....
Bengals react to ‘heartbreaking’ injury to right guard Alex Cappa
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ win Sunday over the Ravens had a bittersweet tone along the offensive line, as right guard Alex Cappa went out with a left ankle injury in the third quarter of the regular-season finale. While his status is still unknown — coach Zac Taylor...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Pittsburgh Steelers again show what’s wrong with the Browns as clunker Cleveland season ends – Terry Pluto
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Seven wins, 10 losses. That’s the bottom line for the Browns after they were spanked, 28-14, in Pittsburgh Sunday. You can talk about trading for Deshaun Watson, the 11-game suspension and other Browns-like issues. Talent-wise, the Browns should be better than 7-10. And don’t ask...
Bernie Kosar says Browns told him his services are ‘no longer desired or needed’; connected to his $19K bet on Browns vs. Steelers, source says
PITTSBURGH -- Former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar, who’s been an ambassador for the team in recent years and contributor on their in-house radio shows, was relieved of his duties by the team oSunday in connection with a bet he placed on the Browns vs. Steelers game, a league source told cleveland.com.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls Preview
The Philadelphia 76ers start their weekend off with a match at the Wells Fargo Center against the Chicago Bulls. The fifth-seeded Sixers come into Friday night's match off of a close battle against the then-sixth-seeded Indiana Pacers. The match would see Philadelphia enter the third quarter ahead of Indiana, 97-84 before the Pacers sparked a comeback that sent the game to overtime after James Harden failed to ice the game off by uncharacteristically missing two free throws.
Grizzlies face the Jazz on 5-game win streak
Utah Jazz (20-22, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (25-13, second in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -7; over/under is 236.5. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis heads into a matchup against Utah as winners of five games in a row. The Grizzlies are 11-10 against Western Conference...
Browns cornerback Denzel Ward, linebacker Reggie Ragland out; Kareem Hunt getting checked for head injury
PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- Browns cornerback Denzel Ward and linebacker Reggie Ragland were both ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Steelers on Sunday with shoulder injuries. Ward was questionable coming into the game with his shoulder injury, suffered against the Commanders last week, but started. He left the game after forcing a fumble on a throw to Diontae Johnson with 3:00 left in the first quarter. The fumble was overturned and called an incomplete pass.
Turnovers doom Pistons as they take a loss off their road trip
Three quick observations from Sunday afternoon’s 123-111 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at Little Caesars Arena. RUNNING LOW – Remember when the Pistons had a logjam in their frontcourt? The trade of Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee for Bojan Bogdanovic before training camp helped thin the depth chart at center, but it could use a little reinforcement now. With Olynyk traded and Marvin Bagley III out for at least six weeks after undergoing surgery on his right hand last week, it was a bad time for rookie center Jalen Duren to be unavailable with right ankle soreness. Duren, who missed three games in October and November with a sprained left ankle, was replaced as the starting center by Isaiah Stewart, sliding back to his home for all of his first two NBA seasons. Stewart responded with 20 points and 13 rebounds as the Pistons were able to score inside against a Philadelphia defense also missing its starting center, MVP candidate Joel Embiid. One impact of not having Duren, perhaps, was Philadelphia’s success on the offensive boards; the 76ers had 14 offensive boards good for 20 second-chance points Nerlens Noel, who had played in only eight of the first 42 games, played 13 minutes off the bench to soak up minutes at center and showed he’s still an effective option. Noel hit both of his first-half shots, mid-range jumpers. Noel finished with six points and four rebounds in 13 minutes, making all three of his shots. Philadelphia’s James Harden finished the first half one assist shy of a triple-double and finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Killian Hayes tied his career high with 26 points and hit 4 of 8 from the 3-point line.
‘The Browns still resemble an organization adrift’: What they’re saying after Browns lose to Steelers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns ended the 2022 season at 7-10 following a 28-14 loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Steelers turned a seven-point deficit late in the first half into a 13-point lead early in the fourth quarter and got a key touchdown late to put the game away.
Grizzlies vs. Spurs odds, line: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 9 predictions from proven computer model
The Memphis Grizzlies (26-13) will be trying to extend their six-game winning streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (13-27) on Monday night. Memphis is coming off a 123-118 win against Utah on Sunday, but it failed to cover the 5.5-point spread. San Antonio has lost four of its last five games, falling to Boston in a 121-116 final on Saturday.
Damar Hamlin’s recovery gives added celebration for Bengals: ‘It helped us all’
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals had lots to celebrate this past weekend. A long and challenging week ended on the highest note possible with an AFC North division title celebration after the Bengals defeated their archrival Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon to clinch a home playoff game this Sunday. They will rematch Baltimore under the prime-time lights as the Bengals look to run back the AFC.
Dolphins focus on getting healthy ahead of Buffalo game
The banged-up Miami Dolphins are hoping to get as healthy as possible for their wild-card playoff game against the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills
