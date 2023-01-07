Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Ja Morant Revealed His Favorite NBA Player
Ja Morant, who is one of the best up-and-coming superstars in the NBA, revealed which player is his favorite.
BREAKING: Darius Garland's Final Injury Status For Cavs-Suns Game
Darius Garland will be in the starting lineup on Sunday night.
Marcus Smart's Absence Makes Monday's Celtics-Bulls Game as Good a Time as Any to Start Robert Williams
Saturday night in San Antonio, Marcus Smart sustained a left knee contusion when he took a Zach Collins knee to the back of the same area on an illegal screen from the Spurs' forward. The play occurred in the third quarter of the Celtics' 121-116 win to wrap up their four-game road trip. Smart, who ...
FOX Sports
Jokic, Murray help Nuggets top Mitchell-less Cavs 121-108
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, Jamal Murray scored 18 points in his first back-to-back games since knee surgery, and the Denver Nuggets took advantage of Donovan Mitchell's absence to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-108 on Friday night. Jokic hit 10 of...
Grizzlies spoil Conley, Gay return with 6th straight win
MEMPHIS – Desmond Bane had 24 points and nine assists, Tyus Jones added 21 points and the Memphis Grizzlies, playing without leading scorer Ja Morant, defeated the Utah Jazz 123-118 on Sunday. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and five blocks as Morant was a late scratch with right thigh soreness. That […]
Yardbarker
Ja Morant pushes for Knicks’ Jericho Sims inclusion in All-Star Slam Dunk contest
New York Knicks‘ high-flying reserve center Jericho Sims has a big fan in Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. Morant pushed for Sims’ inclusion in the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk contest after news broke out that Houston’s Kenyon Martin, Jr. has committed to joining the competition. So far,...
numberfire.com
Brandon Clarke (hip) out again Sunday for Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Clarke is dealing with left hip soreness, which is why he's been out as of late. Now, he will remain sidelined versus Utah to close out the week. In 35 games this season,...
numberfire.com
Wojnarowski: Kevin Durant (knee) out around 1 month for Nets
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) is expected to be sidelined for approximately a month, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Nets announced Monday that Durant was diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain of his right knee and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Durant, who suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Miami Heat, also missed six weeks with a left MCL sprain beginning in January last season. Yuta Watanabe, Joe Harris, and Seth Curry are candidates to join the starting lineup while Durant is sidelined. There will also be more minutes available for T.J. Warren and Markieff Morris, as well as larger roles on offense for Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.
FOX Sports
Grizzlies, without Morant, beat Jazz, extend win streak to 6
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane had 24 points and nine assists, Tyus Jones added 21 points and the Memphis Grizzlies, playing without leading scorer Ja Morant, defeated the Utah Jazz 123-118 on Sunday. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and five blocks as Morant was...
numberfire.com
Kevin Durant has MCL sprain, out for Nets at least 2 weeks
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Durant suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Miami Heat. Yuta Watanabe, Joe Harris, and Seth Curry are candidates to join the starting lineup while Durant is sidelined. There will also be more minutes available for T.J. Warren and Markieff Morris, as well as larger roles on offense for Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.
FOX Sports
Morant and the Grizzlies take on the Spurs
San Antonio Spurs (13-27, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (26-13, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies face the San Antonio Spurs. Morant is currently 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 12-10 against Western...
Ja Morant's Injury Status For Sunday's Game
Ja Morant is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies.
Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan Take Star Turns as Bulls' Offense Clicks
LaVine, DeRozan take star turns as Bulls' offense clicks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Saturday night marked the first time this season that Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan each scored 30 or more points in the same game. That the Chicago Bulls won and improved to 8-3 over their...
NBC Sports
Gafford on what it takes to prevent a poster dunk
WASHINGTON -- Daniel Gafford was in an undesirable position. A miscommunication by the Wizards' defense left him for a moment as the one with eyes on both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. With Lopez in the corner, Antetokounmpo charged towards the rim, bowling over Gafford as he stepped in his way.
Who’s most to blame for the Browns’ disappointing defense in 2022? (poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns finished the 2022 season with a record of 7-10, and are left with questions and concerns for the underwhelming performances. And a main concern visibly for this unit, is the defensive struggles. These struggles have led to the firing of Joe Woods, this morning. The...
Cleveland.com
