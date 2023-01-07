The Wrap: Tribes oppose a Nevada lithium mine

Indigenous headlines for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

Native people rally outside federal courthouse against lithium mine

Opponents of the largest lithium mine planned in the U.S. urged a federal judge in Nevada on Thursday to vacate the U.S. government's approval of the project until it completes additional environmental reviews and complies with all state and federal laws.

U.S. District Judge Miranda Du said after a three-hour hearing in Reno that she hoped to make a decision “in the next couple months” on how to proceed in the nearly two-year-old legal battle over the Bureau of Land Management's approval of the mine Lithium Nevada Corp. plans near the Nevada-Oregon line.

Lawyers for the company and the Bureau of Land Management insisted the project complies with U.S. laws and regulations. But they said that if Du determines it does not, she should stop short of vacating the agency's approval and allow initial work at the site to begin as further reviews are initiated.

Lawyers for a Nevada rancher, conservation groups and tribes suing to block the mine said that should not occur because any environmental damage would be irreversible.

Dozens of tribal citizens and other protesters rallied outside the downtown courthouse during the hearing, beating drums and waving signs at passing motorists. READ MORE — Associated Press

INDIGENOUS A&E: Residential schools, a Ponca chief and Aboriginal art

A biweekly column from ICT with the latest news from the arts and entertainment world. READ MORE — Sandra Hale Schulman, Special to ICT

Indigenous Congress members frustrated with speaker vote

With the 11th vote for House speaker unsuccessful and following three days of failed votes, the United States House of Representatives is still without a speaker.

Many House members were frustrated at the stalemate, as others tried to bargain with holdouts in order to gain votes for Republican leader Kevin McCarthy.

Newly elected and not yet sworn-in, Rep. Josh Brecheen (R-Okla.), continues to vote against McCarthy. Brecheen, Choctaw, talked with a couple news outlets about his vote and about how “out-of-control” spending is why he continues to vote against McCarthy. He reiterated this statement in a press release.

Brecheen’s office did not respond to an inquiry by ICT if the representative would support Rep. Tom Cole, Chickasaw, as a compromise candidate.

Cole told the Washington Post , “This is really again, a temper tantrum by a small group of members that can’t even agree amongst themselves who they ought to be supporting. I can’t count the number of different candidates that 20 people have voted for, and shifted their vote from vote to vote to vote to vote.” READ MORE — Pauly Denetclaw, ICT

Havasupai Tribe to receive federal funds for flood damage

Due to flooding, the Havasupai Tribe declared a major disaster within their community and requested federal aid to address the damages.

“On October 1, 2022, the Tribe also experienced severe flooding, which destroyed several bridges and trails that are needed not only for our tourists, but the everyday movement of goods and services into Supai Village,” the tribe said in a statement .

President Joe Biden acknowledged that a major disaster exists for the Havasupai Tribe and approved the disaster declaration for the tribe on Dec. 31.

Biden ordered federal aid to supplement the Havasupai Tribe’s response and recovery efforts in the areas affected by flooding within the community in October.

FEMA announced that federal emergency aid had been made available to the tribe.

“Funding under the Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation Grant Programs are now available to the Havasupai Tribe for repairing and restoring their tribal lands, to include heavily damaged recreational areas that are so vital to the Tribe’s economy and livelihood,” FEMA Region 9 Response Division Director Dana Reynolds said in a statement. READ MORE — AZ Mirror

