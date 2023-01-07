ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers Dropping Pitcher Trevor Bauer After Sexual Assault Allegations

By Zena Taher
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gXZXy_0k6Kp0zg00

The Los Angeles Dodgers are poised to drop pitcher Trevor Bauer, a Hart High School alum who was accused of sexual assault.

On Friday, the team announced they designated Bauer for assignment, which will likely be followed with his release.

“Two extensive reviews of all the available evidence in this case — one by Commissioner Manfred and another by a neutral arbitrator — concluded that Mr. Bauer’s actions warranted the longest ever active player suspension in our sport for violations of this policy,” the Dodgers said in a statement Friday. “Now that this process has been completed, and after careful consideration, we have decided that he will no longer be part of our organization.”

The decision was announced two weeks after an independent arbitrator reduced Bauer’s suspension, effectively reinstating him to the Dodgers.

The team was given until Jan. 6 to decide whether to release him or add him to the roster.

The decision to drop Bauer was expected throughout the baseball industry for the past few months, according to ESPN.

In April, Bauer was suspended for two seasons after sexual assault claims were made against him.

A woman said Bauer sodomized her, choked her unconscious and punched her multiple times during two sexual encounters, according to Fox Los Angeles.

Bauer had been on paid leave since July 2021 after the claims were made under Major League Baseball and players union’s sexual assault policy.

“The Dodgers organization believes that allegations of sexual assault or domestic violence should be thoroughly investigated, with due process given to the accused,” the Dodgers said Friday. “From the beginning, we have fully cooperated with Major League Baseball’s investigation and strictly followed the process stipulated under MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.”

Do you have a news tip? Call us at (661) 298-1220, or send an email to news@hometownstation.com. Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox. Report a typo or error, email Corrections@hometownstation.com

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFmZ6_0k6Kp0zg00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Tomase: Why no team, including the Sox, should consider signing Bauer

It's hard to imagine anyone signing radioactive right-hander Trevor Bauer. For the Red Sox to even consider it is basically unfathomable. Bauer the pitcher could help any team, given his age, arsenal, and track record. Bauer the person is a completely different story, and as much as America believes in second chances, some players simply don't deserve them.
BOSTON, MA
True Blue LA

A look at the Dodgers payroll now that Trevor Bauer is gone

The Dodgers’ single biggest question of the offseason is essentially over, now that Trevor Bauer was designated for assignment on Friday. Now we have a clearer picture of where their payroll stands in relation to the competitive balance tax. Bauer’s original three-year, $102-million contract made him the largest single...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Dodgers Sign Tayler Scott To Minor League Contract

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Tayler Scott to a Minor League contract and assigned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Scott joins the Dodgers organization after electing free agency upon being designated for assignment by the Philadelphia Phillies last month. Scott had been with the Phillies since September, when they claimed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

Dodgers notes: Quiet offseason, Julio Urías World Baseball Classic captain

The Dodgers’ sustained run of excellence — a .645 winning percentage since the start of 2017, and 21 more wins than the next-best MLB team during that stretch — is the backdrop for Ben Clemens’ summary of the team’s relatively quiet offseason at FanGraphs, noting that the Dodgers have a long way to fall before falling out of the “very good” class.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Los Angeles County, CA
1K+
Followers
565
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220 is like no other radio station. We are hyperlocal. We focus on the 300,000+ residents who live in Santa Clarita and deliver breaking news, traffic updates, sports, features and more that matter to our fellow residents.

 https://www.hometownstation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy