Dodgers Dropping Pitcher Trevor Bauer After Sexual Assault Allegations

The Los Angeles Dodgers are poised to drop pitcher Trevor Bauer, a Hart High School alum who was accused of sexual assault.

On Friday, the team announced they designated Bauer for assignment, which will likely be followed with his release.

“Two extensive reviews of all the available evidence in this case — one by Commissioner Manfred and another by a neutral arbitrator — concluded that Mr. Bauer’s actions warranted the longest ever active player suspension in our sport for violations of this policy,” the Dodgers said in a statement Friday. “Now that this process has been completed, and after careful consideration, we have decided that he will no longer be part of our organization.”

The decision was announced two weeks after an independent arbitrator reduced Bauer’s suspension, effectively reinstating him to the Dodgers.

The team was given until Jan. 6 to decide whether to release him or add him to the roster.

The decision to drop Bauer was expected throughout the baseball industry for the past few months, according to ESPN.

In April, Bauer was suspended for two seasons after sexual assault claims were made against him.

A woman said Bauer sodomized her, choked her unconscious and punched her multiple times during two sexual encounters, according to Fox Los Angeles.

Bauer had been on paid leave since July 2021 after the claims were made under Major League Baseball and players union’s sexual assault policy.

“The Dodgers organization believes that allegations of sexual assault or domestic violence should be thoroughly investigated, with due process given to the accused,” the Dodgers said Friday. “From the beginning, we have fully cooperated with Major League Baseball’s investigation and strictly followed the process stipulated under MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.”

Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox.

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .