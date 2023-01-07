Read full article on original website
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee
The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach, and they may have found their man. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Broncos are set to interview Dallas Cowboys coach Dan Quinn for their vacancy. The #Broncos have requested permission to speak with #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, source said. One of their Read more... The post Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Geno Smith, Kenneth Walker, Seahawks rally past Rams for OT win. Seattle gets in playoffs
The Seahawks rally from down 13-6 in the second half to finish the regular season 9-8. Now they need Detroit to beat Green Bay.
Geno Smith makes Seahawks Russell Wilson trade look even better with another epic feat vs. Rams
Geno Smith is having a historic season for the Seattle Seahawks. Smith has hit another crazy accolade that makes the Seahawks trade of Russell Wilson look even better. The Seahawks took down the Rams 19-16 in Week 18. As Seattle battled for a playoff spot, Smith completed 19-of-31 passes for 213 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. While the stat line isn’t impressive, Smith finished the regular season with 4,282 passing yards. He broke the Seahawks’ record for most passing yards in a single season.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Seahawks’ miraculous overtime victory
The Seattle Seahawks had quite a bit on the line on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, trying to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win. It wasn’t a pretty performance, but Seattle was able to make some big plays when it mattered most to come away with a much-needed victory.
Seahawks WATCH: Tyler Lockett Keeping Playoff Hopes Alive With TD vs. Rams
Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett came up with a huge touchdown in a must-win game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Seattle QB Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson’s Seahawks Passing Record
Russell Wilson, who? On Sunday, the Seattle Seahawk fans were celebrating Geno Smith, who broke the last guy’s single-season passing record. Plus, in beating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime, Smith and the Seahawks put themselves in the NFL playoff mix. But it’s contingent on the Lions beating the Packers at Lambeau Field in Sunday primetime.
FOX Sports
Seahawks top Rams 19-16 in OT, in playoffs after Lions win
SEATTLE (AP) — Within minutes of the Seattle Seahawks winning to maintain their playoff hopes, the video boards inside Lumen Field flashed a message:. For the Seahawks, that became “thank you Lions” several hours later after Detroit helped send Seattle back to the postseason. Seattle will be...
KHQ Right Now
Seattle Seahawks make 2022 playoffs
SEATTLE, Wash. - The Seattle Seahawks are headed to the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2020. Entering the final day of games in the NFL regular season, Seattle needed to win their game against the Los Angeles Rams and needed the Detroit Lions to beat the Green Bay Packers in another game.
Dolphins focus on getting healthy ahead of Buffalo game
The banged-up Miami Dolphins are hoping to get as healthy as possible for their wild-card playoff game against the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills
MyNorthwest.com
Pete Carroll reacts to Seahawks making playoffs, breaks down win over Rams
The Seahawks needed a win and some help on Sunday to get to the playoffs. Seattle got the first half done with a 19-16 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams. The Hawks then left Lumen Field and waited to see if the Detroit Lions could knock off Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
Seattle-based Buffalo Bills fans reflect on worldwide support for Damar Hamlin
SEATTLE — The City of Seattle may be home to the Seahawks, but it's also home to Buffalo transplants who stayed loyal to the Bills. Even while living outside of western New York, Bills Backers are still part of the "Bills Mafia" family. There are 400 Bills Backers chapters worldwide. The chapters host game day gatherings and NFL Draft watch parties at local bars and restaurants in each group's city.
2023 NFL Draft: Seahawks to have No. 5 overall pick thanks to Russell Wilson
SEATTLE — First, the Seahawks have a playoff game to worry about, but the team also has officially secured a top-five draft pick thanks to its former franchise quarterback. Seattle will have the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, after the Denver Broncos finished the season with a 5-12 record after making a blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson with the Seahawks in March. The pick could have been as high as No. 3 overall, but the Broncos decided to close out their miserable campaign with a surprise victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Reflects on Career Journey as Seattle Heads to Playoffs
Humble as always, on a day where his career crossed paths with franchise legend Steve Largent in multiple ways and the Seattle Seahawks punched a ticket to the playoffs, Tyler Lockett expressed gratitude for how far he's come in eight NFL seasons.
