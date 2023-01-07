Read full article on original website
Why Every Black Parent Should Teach Their Child About the Floating Freedom School
Today, having an education is something that is expected. There are historically Black colleges and universities receiving millions to invest into advancing educational initiatives, free educational programs popping up all across the country, and we’ve lived long enough to see the first Black education commissioner, who was just appointed as the new chancellor of the State University of New York (SUNY). However, behind all the current Black excellence is a long history of education suppression for Black people in the U.S. There was a time when not only did we have to find ways to further our education under the terror of white supremacy, we got inventive and worked together to do it. One such story that comes to mind is the one of the Floating Freedom School. To ensure we never take advantage of the current educational opportunities, here are some reasons why every Black parent should teach their child about the Floating Freedom School, courtesy of BlackThen.com.
38 Students Transfer Due To Teacher Vacancies
Thirty-eight families so far have chosen to move their students out of a West Rock magnet school and to another city public school that has more teachers on staff. That’s the latest with teacher vacancies and student transfers at Brennan-Rogers Magnet School on Wilmot Road. In response to an...
Academy ISD proposes four-day school week to attract staff
A Central Texas school district is considering a four-day school week amidst a nationwide struggle to recruit staff.
G.W. Carver High School Students Win $10K Award for App Created to Help Prevent Gun Violence
These students are taking a worldwide issue and making steps toward change. Twelve students and the Academy of Engineering teacher Justin Sanders at George Washington Carver High School, received a $10,000 award. The money will be used towards the advancement of their app, which has provided a platform for students to connect with peers based on common interests, in an effort to prevent gun violence.
Community organization El Comite assists with citizenship application processing
They immigrated from Mexico to the United States with their young son. Later, they had two daughters, and now Señor and Señora Aguilar and their 3 adult children live in Longmont. A local nonprofit, El Comité de Longmont, has been serving the family since 2020. First, a...
McKnight's
Senior care association opens free COVID test kit program to all providers
Industry advocate LeadingAge is now offering free test kits to long-term care providers in all care settings and communities. The original program, a collaboration with federal agencies, was geared to Section 202 housing providers. As of Jan. 5, providers can submit weekly requests to LeadingAge via a link on its...
After almost doubling enrollment in three years, OTC's ag program seeks funds to expand
To add space for its fast-growing agriculture program, Ozarks Technical Community College is asking for help from the state. The Springfield college requested $2.5 million in funding from the MoExcels Workforce Initiative to construct a new facility for two programs — agriculture and electrical distribution systems, commonly known as lineworkers — on the Richwood Valley campus.
Philander Smith College Approved To Offer First Master’s Degree Program
Philander Smith College (PSC) has received approval from its accrediting body, the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), to officially become a graduate degree-granting institution. The College’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) program was approved by the HLC’s Institutional Actions Council in November 2022. “On the heels of the 145th...
techaiapp.com
XRA Survey: Teachers Pin Hopes On XR For Better Classroom Engagement
Incorporating XR—the umbrella term for virtual, augmented, and mixed reality—in classroom education can make learning more fun. It can also motivate students to take their studies more seriously. A recent survey by XR Association (XRA) and the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) presented this conclusion based on a poll of over 1,400 high school teachers across 50 US states. Let’s look at the survey results.
