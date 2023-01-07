ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Nathan Kenley “L.D.” Tyler Jr. was the "king of produce"

Nathan Kenley “L.D.” Tyler Jr. Funeral services for Nathan Kenley “L.D.” Tyler Jr., 91, will be held Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Floyd and Tyler “Nikki” Barroso officiating. Entombment will follow in Hillcrest Mausoleum. Mr....
CONWAY, SC
Donald E. Richardson owned and operated Richardson's Floor Covering

Funeral services for Donald E. Richardson, 67, husband of Teresa J. Richardson, were held Jan. 7 in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Dickie Knight. Burial followed in Westside Memorial Gardens. Mr. Richardson passed away Jan. 4 in Conway Medical Center. Born Nov. 15, 1955 in Conway,...
CONWAY, SC
North Myrtle Beach leaders look to change rules about summer biking

Some bicyclists in North Myrtle Beach might have to adjust their summer biking schedules if city council passes new restrictions. Richard Shade, a chiropractor on the North Strand, supports council potentially setting restrictions that could make the beaches safer for summer beach goers. Biking on the beach in the summertime...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Arthur Edwin Falk worked as an IT manager

MYRTLE BEACH-Funeral services for Arthur Edwin Falk, 82, will be held Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Rabbi David Weissman officiating. Mr. Falk passed away Jan. 5. Born in Paterson, NJ, he was a son of the late George and Tillie Falk. He was...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Barbara Powell BRG Realty

Barbara Powell, Broker Associate, has partnered with BRG Realty, Beach Realty Group of Grand Strand Real Estate Sales and Marketing in the Conway, SC areas of Loris, Aynor, Longs, North Myrtle Beach, and Myrtle Beach south also known as the Grand Strand. Barbara Powell has over 27 Years in the Real Estate Industry selling existing residential properties and newly constructed homes, Condos, Townhomes, and vacant land/acreage. Barbara has additional educational designations such as the CRS, GRI, and ABR, emphasizing "Client Care" as Barbara Powell's #1 goal with professional and efficient communications and knowledge through the selling and closing process. Barbara Powell has references from past clients and is always ready to assist with questions or concerns and future real estate services.
CONWAY, SC
Shirlee G. Allen was a member of Mensa and the DAR

A memorial service for Shirlee G. Allen, 85, will be held Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Marion. Mrs. Allen of Galivants Ferry passed away Jan. 6 in McLeod Hospital of Loris. Mrs. Allen is the daughter of the late Frank...
MARION, SC

