Barbara Powell, Broker Associate, has partnered with BRG Realty, Beach Realty Group of Grand Strand Real Estate Sales and Marketing in the Conway, SC areas of Loris, Aynor, Longs, North Myrtle Beach, and Myrtle Beach south also known as the Grand Strand. Barbara Powell has over 27 Years in the Real Estate Industry selling existing residential properties and newly constructed homes, Condos, Townhomes, and vacant land/acreage. Barbara has additional educational designations such as the CRS, GRI, and ABR, emphasizing "Client Care" as Barbara Powell's #1 goal with professional and efficient communications and knowledge through the selling and closing process. Barbara Powell has references from past clients and is always ready to assist with questions or concerns and future real estate services.

CONWAY, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO