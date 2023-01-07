Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSummerville, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearbyRoger MarshMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
myhorrynews.com
Nathan Kenley “L.D.” Tyler Jr. was the "king of produce"
Nathan Kenley “L.D.” Tyler Jr. Funeral services for Nathan Kenley “L.D.” Tyler Jr., 91, will be held Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Floyd and Tyler “Nikki” Barroso officiating. Entombment will follow in Hillcrest Mausoleum. Mr....
myhorrynews.com
Donald E. Richardson owned and operated Richardson's Floor Covering
Funeral services for Donald E. Richardson, 67, husband of Teresa J. Richardson, were held Jan. 7 in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Dickie Knight. Burial followed in Westside Memorial Gardens. Mr. Richardson passed away Jan. 4 in Conway Medical Center. Born Nov. 15, 1955 in Conway,...
myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach leaders look to change rules about summer biking
Some bicyclists in North Myrtle Beach might have to adjust their summer biking schedules if city council passes new restrictions. Richard Shade, a chiropractor on the North Strand, supports council potentially setting restrictions that could make the beaches safer for summer beach goers. Biking on the beach in the summertime...
myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach's first female police chief says she is ready to ‘protect our citizens’
The city of North Myrtle Beach officially has its first female chief of police, Dana Crowell. She has been with the department since 2002 and city manager Mike Mahaney said he selected Crowell for the position because she will help city officials seamlessly function as a team. In conjunction with...
myhorrynews.com
Arthur Edwin Falk worked as an IT manager
MYRTLE BEACH-Funeral services for Arthur Edwin Falk, 82, will be held Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Rabbi David Weissman officiating. Mr. Falk passed away Jan. 5. Born in Paterson, NJ, he was a son of the late George and Tillie Falk. He was...
myhorrynews.com
Barbara Powell BRG Realty
Barbara Powell, Broker Associate, has partnered with BRG Realty, Beach Realty Group of Grand Strand Real Estate Sales and Marketing in the Conway, SC areas of Loris, Aynor, Longs, North Myrtle Beach, and Myrtle Beach south also known as the Grand Strand. Barbara Powell has over 27 Years in the Real Estate Industry selling existing residential properties and newly constructed homes, Condos, Townhomes, and vacant land/acreage. Barbara has additional educational designations such as the CRS, GRI, and ABR, emphasizing "Client Care" as Barbara Powell's #1 goal with professional and efficient communications and knowledge through the selling and closing process. Barbara Powell has references from past clients and is always ready to assist with questions or concerns and future real estate services.
myhorrynews.com
Shirlee G. Allen was a member of Mensa and the DAR
A memorial service for Shirlee G. Allen, 85, will be held Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Marion. Mrs. Allen of Galivants Ferry passed away Jan. 6 in McLeod Hospital of Loris. Mrs. Allen is the daughter of the late Frank...
Comments / 0