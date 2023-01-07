Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%
Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.
7 causes of dizzy spells — from dehydration to a pre-stroke warning sign
One of the most dangerous causes of dizziness is a Transient ischemic attack (TIA), which happens in the hours or days before a stroke.
An 11-year-old born with facial paralysis became the first child to receive a complex surgery that will give her a symmetric smile
Surgeons at Cleveland Clinic rewired Nicole Serna-Gonzalez's, 11, muscles and nerves during a 12-hour surgery to give her an eye-crinkling smile.
The Drink Most People Prefer To Help Them Sleep – Exclusive Survey
If you don't sleep enough, you may have considered reaching for a nightly beverage to help. Here's what our readers are drinking to catch more z's.
Your Body Odor May Be A Sign Of Hormonal Changes
Body odor is typically caused by the breakdown of sweat by bacteria on the skin, which causes a distinct odor. However, hormonal changes play a role too.
lifetrixcorner.com
The Different Kinds of Low Back Pain and How to Treat It
Back pain is a common issue that many people deal with in their day-to-day lives. There are several different types of back pain, each with its own causes and treatments. A person may experience back pain in the form of a dull ache, sharp pains, or radiating pain throughout their back and other parts of their body. In this blog post, we’ll explore the various types of back pain and some of the best methods for trying to treat it.
studyfinds.org
Vitamin D deficiency linked to massive drop in muscle strength
SÃO CARLOS, Brazil — Vitamin D is essential for building and protecting the bones and muscles in your body. While you don’t have to chug a gallon of milk every day, researchers say getting the nutrient into your diet is vital. A recent study by Brazilian scientists found that a vitamin D deficiency can lead to a massive 78 percent drop in muscle strength.
Medical News Today
What treatments are available for spinal stenosis?
Spinal stenosis is a condition that affects the spinal cord. In recent years, new treatments have emerged, but research on their effectiveness is still ongoing. Spinal stenosis occurs when the spaces in the spine narrow and create pressure on the spinal cord and nerve roots. Symptoms include lower back pain, numbness, tingling, cramping, and weakness in the legs and feet. A person may also feel these symptoms in their neck.
Dear Doctor: Very low testosterone can cause loss of muscle and bone
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 84-year-old Asian American taking trazodone, sertraline and temazepam as needed, as well as daily vitamins, and I weigh 130 pounds. My blood pressure ranges from 98 to 111 over 60. Four years ago, I had kidney cancer resulting in the removal of my right kidney. Two years ago, I had prostate cancer and underwent nine weeks of radiation treatments. My doctor gave me midodrine for blood pressure, but that has not helped.
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of deep vein thrombosis?
Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is a potentially life threatening blood clot that can occur in the lower legs, pelvis, thighs, or even the arms. It can cause throbbing pain, swelling, or redness. DVT is a type of venous thromboembolism (VTE), which is when a blood clot forms in a vein.
Signs and Symptoms of Type 2 Diabetes
Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition in which your glucose, or blood sugar, is too high. Blood glucose comes from the food you eat and is supposed to be used as a main energy source. But in people with type 2 diabetes, that process doesn’t work properly. Instead, blood glucose builds up in the bloodstream and causes health problems.The symptoms of type 2 diabetes can develop slowly, over the course of years.Sometimes the symptoms are so mild that you might not notice them. Some people might never develop symptoms, only finding out they have type 2 diabetes after the...
NyQuil Or Mucinex? Which Congestion Medication Do People Typically Reach For?
We asked Health Digest readers which decongestant medicine they typically reach for when they're feeling stuffed up. Here's what they said.
Why You May Have Lower Back Pain On Just The Left Side
Most of us experience back pain at some point or another, and it can mean different things depending on the location. Here's what lower left back pain may mean.
Why You May Want To Think Twice Before Taking Antihistamines With This Medication
Allergy sufferers often reach for an antihistamine for relief. But if you're currently taking a monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI), this could be dangerous.
Medical News Today
Concussion eyes: Appearance and symptoms
Eye symptoms are common in cases of concussion. A person with a concussion may have dilated pupils, droopy eyelids, or difficulty tracking objects. Sometimes, these symptoms are obvious, but not always. Around 90% of people experience eye symptoms after a concussion. They may also have difficulty concentrating, light sensitivity, depth...
Is Your Favorite Energy Drink Damaging Your Kidneys?
Energy drinks are popular beverages consumed by millions of people worldwide. But can these best-selling drinks be dangerous for your kidneys?
Can You Take Steroids And Antibiotics Together?
Since there are some combinations of medicines that can't be taken together, it's crucial to know if mixing steroids and antibiotics is safe.
How To Tell If You Have Hypochondria
It's no surprise that getting sick has become a source of anxiety. But a small percentage of the population lives with a constant worry about becoming ill.
How To Take Action If Someone Goes Into Cardiac Arrest
Cardiac arrest is a serious and life-threatening condition that can occur without much warning. Here's what to do if someone may be experiencing it.
What Is ARFID? Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake Disorder Explained
Are you a picky eater? ARFID may actually be at play. With the condition being a relatively recent diagnosis, it's a must to understand what we know about it.
