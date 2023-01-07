ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%

Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.
The Different Kinds of Low Back Pain and How to Treat It

Back pain is a common issue that many people deal with in their day-to-day lives. There are several different types of back pain, each with its own causes and treatments. A person may experience back pain in the form of a dull ache, sharp pains, or radiating pain throughout their back and other parts of their body. In this blog post, we’ll explore the various types of back pain and some of the best methods for trying to treat it.
Vitamin D deficiency linked to massive drop in muscle strength

SÃO CARLOS, Brazil — Vitamin D is essential for building and protecting the bones and muscles in your body. While you don’t have to chug a gallon of milk every day, researchers say getting the nutrient into your diet is vital. A recent study by Brazilian scientists found that a vitamin D deficiency can lead to a massive 78 percent drop in muscle strength.
What treatments are available for spinal stenosis?

Spinal stenosis is a condition that affects the spinal cord. In recent years, new treatments have emerged, but research on their effectiveness is still ongoing. Spinal stenosis occurs when the spaces in the spine narrow and create pressure on the spinal cord and nerve roots. Symptoms include lower back pain, numbness, tingling, cramping, and weakness in the legs and feet. A person may also feel these symptoms in their neck.
Dear Doctor: Very low testosterone can cause loss of muscle and bone

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 84-year-old Asian American taking trazodone, sertraline and temazepam as needed, as well as daily vitamins, and I weigh 130 pounds. My blood pressure ranges from 98 to 111 over 60. Four years ago, I had kidney cancer resulting in the removal of my right kidney. Two years ago, I had prostate cancer and underwent nine weeks of radiation treatments. My doctor gave me midodrine for blood pressure, but that has not helped.
What are the symptoms of deep vein thrombosis?

Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is a potentially life threatening blood clot that can occur in the lower legs, pelvis, thighs, or even the arms. It can cause throbbing pain, swelling, or redness. DVT is a type of venous thromboembolism (VTE), which is when a blood clot forms in a vein.
Signs and Symptoms of Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition in which your glucose, or blood sugar, is too high. Blood glucose comes from the food you eat and is supposed to be used as a main energy source. But in people with type 2 diabetes, that process doesn’t work properly. Instead, blood glucose builds up in the bloodstream and causes health problems.The symptoms of type 2 diabetes can develop slowly, over the course of years.Sometimes the symptoms are so mild that you might not notice them. Some people might never develop symptoms, only finding out they have type 2 diabetes after the...
Concussion eyes: Appearance and symptoms

Eye symptoms are common in cases of concussion. A person with a concussion may have dilated pupils, droopy eyelids, or difficulty tracking objects. Sometimes, these symptoms are obvious, but not always. Around 90% of people experience eye symptoms after a concussion. They may also have difficulty concentrating, light sensitivity, depth...
