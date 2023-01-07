ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

KEVN

Space heaters delivered to western South Dakota reservations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A group of Rapid City-area community members are helping their friends and neighbors on western South Dakota reservations. After the brutal snowstorm and deathly cold in December, donations for space heaters are being accepted by the Antez Sewing Squad. The group emerged at the beginning...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City Hope Center has some growing pains

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After 11 years the Hope Center is starting to feel some growing pains as a lack of space hinders its ability to fully serve the community. With a new location in the works, the Hope Center is looking to expand its horizons. “We have outgrown...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

West River Jackrabbits fans show support for SDSU football

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunday’s FCS Championship Game was historic for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, and fans in Rapid City came out in full force to show their support for their favorite college football team. Ben Burns stopped by Thirsty’s Burgers and Beer as local SDSU alumni hosted a watch party while raising money for future Jackrabbits.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City Stevens High School to host Community Art Show

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Stevens High School has announced that they will be hosting their Community Art Show on Monday, January 9. The event will feature art, photography, music and snacks for anyone to enjoy. The art show will run from 6-7:30 p.m., and admission for the...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City takes a step forward in helping individuals fight mental illness

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With an increasing awareness of the importance of mental health, the Pivot Point Stabilization Unit opened its doors after breaking ground in 2021. The facility will help people who are experiencing a mental health crisis. Additionally, patients will have the option to stay at the facility for up to a week as they receive counseling or other services needed.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

RCPD: Missing man last heard from November 30

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. According to the Rapid City Police Department, 61-year-old Gary Baker of Rapid City was reported missing on January 5. The last known contact with Baker was on November 30.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City to begin work on $3.8 million parking structure repair

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The multi-month-long repair and renovation project in the downtown parking facility adjacent to Main Street Square in Rapid City will begin Tuesday, according to the City. With an approved cost of $3.79 million, the project will repair water damage, enclose the stairwells, and make other fixes and improvements to the building.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Critics decry state’s approach to zebra mussels

The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City man arrested following death of horses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 72-year-old Rapid City man was arrested Friday, charged with 13 counts of animal neglect, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest of Kenneth Jobbins after horses were found dead and others neglected at a property on the 5000...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Dry pattern continues; No bitter cold for now

The weather pattern this week is looking mostly dry and quiet in large sections of KELOLAND. We have had some patchy fog, including this view from our Eureka LIVE CAM. The snow cover map hasn’t changed much over the weekend. Sioux Falls still has 19″ on the ground.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

New ClubHouse hotel to build on Ramkota’s growing presence in Rapid City

This paid piece is sponsored by The Ramkota Companies. Construction has started on a much-awaited addition to the Rapid City hotel market. Sioux Falls-based The Ramkota Companies broke ground recently on a new ClubHouse Hotel & Suites, bringing a four-story, 90-room hotel scheduled to open in the spring of 2024 to the rapidly growing community.
RAPID CITY, SD
Kristen Walters

Lottery ticket worth $4 million sold at South Dakota store

Someone who recently purchased a lottery ticket at a South Dakota store is about to become a multi-millionaire. According to the South Dakota Lottery, a Mega Millions ticket that was recently sold at a South Dakota store matched all 5 of the winning numbers for the drawing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, making the ticket worth $4 million.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Pennington County’s Oyate Court expands to Tripp

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Tripp County state’s attorney wants to create a program like Pennington’s Oyate Court, according to a release from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. “I’m very excited about the prospects in my jurisdiction for the kind of approach developed in Pennington...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KEVN

Pets of the week: Abercrombie and Fitch

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As we rang in the new year last week, I’m sure we all set goals and made resolutions that would benefit us for this upcoming year. Well if your news resolution involved shopping less, look no further than these two rabbits named after a popular shopping destination and while we may not have one here in Rapid City you won’t even have to leave your area to get these two new accessories.
RAPID CITY, SD
drgnews.com

Man from Obregon, Mexico, sentenced for drug trafficking in South Dakota

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken has sentenced an Obregon, Mexico, man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance in South Dakota. 44 year old Noel Rivera was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison, followed by five years supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
RAPID CITY, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Woman pleads guilty to another crime 11 days after sentence reduction by Noem

A woman released from prison less than two weeks ago by Gov. Kristi Noem has pleaded guilty to another criminal charge that was pending while the woman was in prison. Danielle Blakney, 30, of Spearfish, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Lawrence County court to one count of simple assault. As part of a plea agreement, the […] The post Woman pleads guilty to another crime 11 days after sentence reduction by Noem appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SPEARFISH, SD

