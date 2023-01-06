Read full article on original website
Man in 20s shot in east Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s investigators say a man was shot in an east Orange County neighborhood Monday afternoon. Just before 2 p.m., deputies responded to Overdale Street near Donnybrook Park. At the scene, they determined that a man, in his 20s, went to a hospital for help...
wxxv25.com
Florida man charged with assault of man trying to help him
A Good Samaritan trying to help someone who needed help was assaulted for their efforts Tuesday morning. The man the person tried to help is behind bars. Biloxi Police arrested 26-year-old Jacob Austin Crowson of Orlando, Florida and charged him with aggravated assault and public drunk. He was taken to the Harrison County jail. His bond was set at $50,000.
Florida man arrested after trying to burglarize second gun store in 3 days: police
Jeremy Middleton of Florida is facing multiple charges after being caught trying to burglarize a gun store for the second time in three days, police say.
fox35orlando.com
Resident beaten by armed, masked men in violent home invasion at downtown Orlando high-rise, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are investigating a violent home invasion at a luxury high-rise in downtown Orlando. They said this happened on Church Street at the 55 West Apartments. According to police, someone called 911 saying three masked men carrying guns broke into their apartment. The victim told police he was beaten and claimed the men stole some items before leaving.
Man, 20, killed in Daytona Beach drive-by shooting
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A 20-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times in the driveway of a Daytona Beach home Monday night, police said. Police said someone drove by in an unknown vehicle and fired several shots at Travis Hubbert Jr., 20, and the home on Tucker Street around 11:45 p.m.
Turnto10.com
Granddaughters' concern led to man's arrest for keeping his elderly mom's body in filth
COCOA, Fla. (TND) — Police made a troubling discovery after making a welfare check on an 80-year-old woman, despite her son’s attempts to prevent it. On New Year’s Day, the woman’s granddaughter called the Cocoa Police Department in Central Florida to check on Kathleen Ruhlander because her son, Robert Ruhlander, “would not allow her access,” according to his latest arrest report.
DeLand police urge residents to stop keep firearms inside vehicles after recent thefts
DELAND, Fla. — Police in DeLand are urging residents to lock their doors after recent gun thefts from vehicles. Last Tuesday, investigators said thieves got into more than 10 cars. Police said the thieves get away with weapons, scopes and ammo. DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger said two task...
click orlando
Mystery patient arrives at Orlando hospital, deputies ask for help identifying him
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Health is asking the public’s assistance identifying a patient currently at Orlando Regional Medical Center. Hospital officials said the patient was struck by a vehicle in a crash on Dec. 31 at 6:20 p.m. in the Colonial and Dorchester area and was transported to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue.
Driver carjacked at gunpoint after dropping off family at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said the person who carjacked someone at Orlando International Airport is still on the run. Officials said the airport has beefed up security after the reported carjacking Monday morning. Police said the carjacking happened in front of Frontier Airlines curbside drop-off in Terminal B.
click orlando
Man robs Circle K at gunpoint in Daytona Beach, steals clerk’s car, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police on Sunday said a man had robbed a convenience store at gunpoint that morning and drove away in an employee’s car. Officers responded to the Circle K at 201 Main Street Bridge, which was robbed just before 8 a.m., according to a news release. Police, seeking information from the public, shared photos of the suspect on social media, describing him as a Black man about 6 ft. tall who wore a dark gray, two-tone Russell Athletic zip-up coat with red lettering and a hood, a black durag, dark pants and black shoes.
Two men arrested using pickup truck with "stolen tag" as license plate
Deputies in Brevard County arrested two men on grand theft and burglary charges after the two were caught riding in a pickup truck with a piece of cardboard that read "stolen tag" where the license plate should be.
Polk County Detective Seeking To ID Lakeland Publix Liquor Theft Suspects
LAKELAND, Fla. – A detective with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking if anyone recognizes the two women pictured above. According to investigators, the women are accused of stealing liquor from the Publix Liquor store at 6755 US 98 North in Lakeland on December
Elderly woman killed, driver arrested in Melbourne crash, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a passenger and injured a driver. On Thursday, officers responded to a crash on Sarno Road and Croton Road. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said a Kia utility vehicle was traveling eastbound on...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man jailed after allegedly ripping off woman who traveled out of town for funeral
A Lady Lake man has been jailed after allegedly ripping off a woman who traveled out of town for a funeral. Michael James Hendrix, 29, was arrested in Arkansas on warrants charging him with grand theft and burglary. He was booked this past week at the Lake County Jail. Hendrix...
Orange County deputies search for suspect after teen shot near Wekiva High School
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a teen was taken to the hospital in stable condition after he was found with a gunshot wound near Wekiva High School. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Orange County deputies and Apopka Police responded to...
WESH
Driver arrested after Brevard County crash kills woman, police say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Police said a driver was arrested after a Brevard County crash. On Thursday, two cars crashed in Melbourne on Sarno and Croton roads. A pickup truck was making a left turn onto Croton Road when it struck a Kia eastbound on Sarno Road, according to the Melbourne Police Department.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Paper towel dispenser stolen at local fast food restaurant
7:15 p.m. — 1300 block of Hand Avenue, Ormond Beach. Vandalism. A fast-food restaurant employee was sitting in the back office, which is near the men's restroom, when he heard the paper towel dispenser being utilized. According to a police report, the machine emits a loud sound when it is dispensing paper towels.
2 injured after shooting in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Two people are injured after a shooting in Daytona Beach, police said on Saturday. Daytona Beach Police said they are investigating shooting scene on Hudson Street. Police said the two victims have non-life threatening injuries. They ask people to avoid the area. Check back with...
WESH
Person dead after vehicle flips, lands in ditch in Altamonte Springs
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A person is dead after a crash that occurred in Altamonte Springs Tuesday morning. It happened around 4 a.m. in the area of Orange Avenue and West State Route 436. Investigators say the vehicle flipped and landed in a ditch filled with water. The person...
WESH
Deputies: Man arrested for strangling pregnant girlfriend at Orange County apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies arrested Pierre Floriant, 41, on Thursday for allegedly killing the pregnant mother of his child: Joanna Gomez-Simo. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the murder happened at Pointe Vista Apartments. According to the arrest affidavit, a deputy came to the apartment complex on Thursday morning...
