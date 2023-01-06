ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

wxxv25.com

Florida man charged with assault of man trying to help him

A Good Samaritan trying to help someone who needed help was assaulted for their efforts Tuesday morning. The man the person tried to help is behind bars. Biloxi Police arrested 26-year-old Jacob Austin Crowson of Orlando, Florida and charged him with aggravated assault and public drunk. He was taken to the Harrison County jail. His bond was set at $50,000.
BILOXI, MS
fox35orlando.com

Resident beaten by armed, masked men in violent home invasion at downtown Orlando high-rise, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are investigating a violent home invasion at a luxury high-rise in downtown Orlando. They said this happened on Church Street at the 55 West Apartments. According to police, someone called 911 saying three masked men carrying guns broke into their apartment. The victim told police he was beaten and claimed the men stole some items before leaving.
ORLANDO, FL
Turnto10.com

Granddaughters' concern led to man's arrest for keeping his elderly mom's body in filth

COCOA, Fla. (TND) — Police made a troubling discovery after making a welfare check on an 80-year-old woman, despite her son’s attempts to prevent it. On New Year’s Day, the woman’s granddaughter called the Cocoa Police Department in Central Florida to check on Kathleen Ruhlander because her son, Robert Ruhlander, “would not allow her access,” according to his latest arrest report.
COCOA, FL
click orlando

Man robs Circle K at gunpoint in Daytona Beach, steals clerk’s car, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police on Sunday said a man had robbed a convenience store at gunpoint that morning and drove away in an employee’s car. Officers responded to the Circle K at 201 Main Street Bridge, which was robbed just before 8 a.m., according to a news release. Police, seeking information from the public, shared photos of the suspect on social media, describing him as a Black man about 6 ft. tall who wore a dark gray, two-tone Russell Athletic zip-up coat with red lettering and a hood, a black durag, dark pants and black shoes.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Driver arrested after Brevard County crash kills woman, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Police said a driver was arrested after a Brevard County crash. On Thursday, two cars crashed in Melbourne on Sarno and Croton roads. A pickup truck was making a left turn onto Croton Road when it struck a Kia eastbound on Sarno Road, according to the Melbourne Police Department.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Paper towel dispenser stolen at local fast food restaurant

7:15 p.m. — 1300 block of Hand Avenue, Ormond Beach. Vandalism. A fast-food restaurant employee was sitting in the back office, which is near the men's restroom, when he heard the paper towel dispenser being utilized. According to a police report, the machine emits a loud sound when it is dispensing paper towels.
ORMOND BEACH, FL

