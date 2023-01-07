ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

Cybertruck Who? Ram Unveils an All-Electric Pickup Concept Loaded With Future-Forward Tech

Ram Trucks may be a little late to the party, but it made it. The Detroit automaker unveiled its first electric truck concept, the 1500 Revolution, this past week at the Consumer Electronics Show. Despite its tardiness, the EV is loaded with new features and gadgets that should help it stand out in an increasingly crowded field. We knew the 1500 Revolution, or at least something like it, was coming. Ram, which used to be a Dodge model line before it was spun off as its own brand, hasn’t hidden that it was working on an electric version of the 1500. That...
TheDailyBeast

Turn Your Resolutions Into Reality With These Goal Journals

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.It’s hard to deny the magical quality that comes with every new year. No matter how dejected one may be, there’s something wonderful about the beginning of a new year that inspires hope and optimism. Of course, turning resolutions into reality is a whole nother thing. Whether it’s finding more joy, moving your body more, or making time to meditate, there are countless goals that people hope to put into action every year. One of the most successful ways they achieve these personal resolutions...

