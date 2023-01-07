Read full article on original website
iheart.com
One Injured After Shooting At NE Des Moines Hotel
(Polk County, IA) -- One person is hurt after a shooting outside a northeast Des Moines hotel. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a deputy heard gunshots around 6 o'clock this (Monday) morning. Deputies then found a male gunshot victim in the courtyard area of the Baymont Inn & Suites on NE 14th Street. The Sheriff's Office says deputies and medics treated the victim on scene, before he was taken to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. One suspect, Nathaniel Hoffman is facing several charges and is in custody.
Des Moines hotel shooting suspect identified, charged with attempted murder
DES MOINES, Iowa — Law enforcement has released the name of the man they said shot someone early Monday morning at a hotel on Des Moines’ northeast side. Sgt. Shane Grego with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Nathanial Hoffman is charged with attempted murder and willful injury-causing serious injury in the shooting. A […]
Shooting at Iowa hotel ends with victim hospitalized, suspect in custody
DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — One person is in custody after law enforcement officials say someone was shot early Monday morning at a hotel on Des Moines’ northeast side. Sgt. Shane Grego with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was across the street from the Baymont Inn and Suites at 4685 NE 14th […]
Creston Police Report
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested 27-year-old Laura Lee Lagois, of Sioux City, on Friday on a Union County warrant for Failure to Appear on the original charge of Operating While Under the Influence 1st Offense. Lagois was taken to the Union County Jail where she was released after seeing the Magistrate.
iheart.com
Two Charged with Felony Child Stealing in Downtown Des Moines
(Des Moines, IA) - - Police say a mother stopped two strangers from abducting her child in downtown Des Moines. The child was with the woman who was working at a downtown business Thursday when she says a man and woman grabbed the child and headed out the skywalk. Police...
theperrynews.com
Armed Perry man arrested after tussling with police
An armed Perry man was arrested Saturday after being wrestled to the ground by Perry police officers. Dakota Wylie Armstrong, 29, of 1715 Vine St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault and interference with official acts-firearm. The incident began about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of...
theperrynews.com
Perry man arrested after allegedly lighting woman’s hair on fire
A Perry man allegedly assaulted a Madrid woman in a Perry residence early Sunday. Curtis Wesley Jurgensen, 59, of 1019 Graceland Ave., Perry, was charged with domestic abuse assault-use or display a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. The incident began about 5:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police confiscate record number of illegal guns
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say theyconfiscated a record number of guns in the city last year. They collected 780 guns in 2022. That's a record. Compare it to an average of 640 guns a year in the previous 3 years. “It happens every single day. Every...
theperrynews.com
Minor injuries in high-speed head-on collision Saturday
An SUV and a pickup truck collided head on Saturday afternoon south of Perry, seriously damaging the vehicles but leaving the occupants with only minor injuries. The collision occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on 240th Street (Iowa Highway 44) near K Avenue (County Road P58). The circumstances of the crash...
iheart.com
Two Arrested in Connection to Grinnell Shooting
(Grinnell, IA) -- Grinnell Police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation say two people are under arrest in connection to an argument that escalated into a shooting. Police say 27 year-old Cody McCall and 20 year-old Logan Michael are in custody after the December 29th shooting. Investigators say that afternoon, several adults were arguing, when one pulled a gun and shot an adult male multiple times. The victim is in stable condition.
Restaurant owner accused of hiding GPS tracker in woman’s car
ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny police arrested a well-known restaurant owner after he allegedly followed a woman with an electronic device he hid in her car. Steve McFadden, 52, has been charged with third-degree harassment and violation of a no-contact order. McFadden owns restaurants such as The Grumpy Goat, Tipsy Crow, and Dough Mama Pizzeria. According […]
KCCI.com
Des Moines police investigate hit-and-run on Douglas Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police responded to a crash on Wednesday evening on Douglas Avenue. Police say a car hit a pedestrian and the person has serious injuries. Douglas Avenue was temporarily closed while police investigated. Police say they are investigating this crash as a hit-and-run. Officers...
KCRG.com
Three West Des Moines men honored with Citizen’s Lifesaving Award
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Three West Des Moines men say they were in the right place at the right time when they helped save someone’s life, KCCI reported. It’s all because they missed an exit. Logan Bettis, Drake Plascencia and Henry Loerts say they were on their way home from the Lauridsen Skatepark in downtown Des Moines and forgot to take their exit. While getting back on the right path, they saw someone standing on a bridge.They went to help and were able to keep that person safe until police arrived.
YAHOO!
Newark man identified in abandonment of dog at Des Moines airport. Here are the details
A 24-year-old New Jersey man was the traveler who left a dog tied up Dec. 29 at the Des Moines airport before a cross-country flight, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa said in a news release Tuesday. A complaint by Des Moines police identified him as Charles Bigsen of Newark.
SUV crashes into Hull Avenue Tap as driver tries to flee police
DES MOINES, Iowa – A man fleeing police crashed into the Hull Avenue Tap early Wednesday morning, severing a natural gas line. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said it happened just after 12:00 a.m. when officers were called to a home in the 1400 block of E. 9th Street on a […]
Arrests made in Grinnell shooting that sent one to hospital
GRINNELL, Iowa — Two men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a shooting that sent one of them to the hospital last month. Cody Alan McCall, 27, was arrested and charged with first degree burglary, willful injury – causing bodily injury, and going armed with intent. Logan Michael Moline, 20, was charged with […]
Hammer attack permanently disfigures Des Moines woman, man charged with attempted murder
DES MOINES, Iowa – A Waukee man is charged with attempted murder for allegedly beating a woman so badly with a hammer that she’ll be permanently disfigured — and it’s not the first time he’s used a hammer to attack a woman. It happened Tuesday afternoon at a home on East Dunham Avenue in Des […]
theperrynews.com
Dawson man arrested in Altoona after assaulting Dawson woman
A Dawson man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly assaulting a woman in Dawson and threatening to “shoot her and slit her throat.”. Zachary Earl Smith, 36, of 309 E. Third St., Dawson, was charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault, first-degree harassment, obstruction of emergency communications, interference with official acts and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
KCRG.com
Ex-pastor accused of drugging, abusing Iowa girl
STORY COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A former Iowa church pastor is accused of drugging and sexually abusing a child more than a decade ago. Criminal complaints say 68-year-old Mark Benson abused the girl several times at his home in Cambridge from 2009 to 2012. The victim was between the ages...
theperrynews.com
Clive woman allegedly tries to shoot husband in bed
A Clive woman was arrested Saturday after she allegedly tried to shoot her husband as he lay in bed. Charis Maureen Leonard, 43, of 5700 N.W. 153rd St., Clive, was charged with attempted murder and first-offense domestic abuse assault-display or use of a weapon. The incident occurred about 4:30 a.m....
