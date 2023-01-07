Read full article on original website
Related
Police search for customer who shot, killed robber in restaurant
HOUSTON — A customer credited with shooting and killing a robbery suspect at a restaurant left before police arrived. Houston police said a man walked into a taqueria just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday wearing a mask and gloves, KRTK reported. Approximately 10 customers were inside at the time.
TMZ.com
Body Cam Shows Cops Arresting 82-Year-Old Woman For Not Paying $77 Trash Bill
This is so incredibly sad ... cops arresting and handcuffing an old lady who didn't pay her trash bill. Thing is ... the cops were just following protocol, which means someone should start thinking about protocol. 82-year-old Martha Menefield opened the door of her Valley, Alabama home and saw 2 cops with an arrest warrant.
Elderly woman in OC foils armed robbery with pepper spray
An elderly woman taking a Christmas morning stroll in Westminster thwarted an attempted robbery of her purse by squirting the armed perpetrator with pepper spray, authorities said Monday. “Luckily, the suspect did not shoot the victim and instead fled the scene on his bicycle,” said Sgt. Alan Aoki of the...
Comments / 0