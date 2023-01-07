The Duke of Sussex has accused the royal family of a “really horrible reaction” on the day of the Queen’s death.In an interview with Tom Bradby on ITV, Harry spoke of how his family was “on the back foot” when the late monarch died in September, and told the presenter he witnessed “leaking and planting”.His words come after it was reported he claimed in his memoir, Spare, that Meghan was “not welcome” at Balmoral, with the King allegedly telling Harry not to bring his wife.Harry said to his father: “Don’t ever speak about my wife that way,” according to the...

1 DAY AGO