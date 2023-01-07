Read full article on original website
A Contestant on The Bachelor Threatens to "Burn the House Down" in Wild New Trailer
Watch: Bachelor in Paradise's Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Are MARRIED!. In an exclusive trailer for season 27 of The Bachelor, starring Zach Shallcross from Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's season of The Bachelorette, our new leading man has no shortage of drama to deal with—including a potential call to the fire department.
Collider
‘The Traitors’ Trailer Turns a Thrilling Murder Mystery Into a Reality Show
Peacock has released a new trailer for The Traitors, a new unscripted reality show hosted by Alan Cumming. The series follows a group of participants who must work to get a huge cash prize, unaware that traitors are plotting to steal the money. The trailer introduces the wild concept of...
Peacock’s New Reality Show, The Traitors, Releases Season 1 Trailer And Shows Reality Stars Being Buried Alive
Peacock has done it again — given us another great reality show to binge in our free time. That’s right –iconic reality stars like Brandi Glanville from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Rachel Reilly from Big Brother will compete in a new competition show that will definitely get fans hyped up. The Traitors […] The post Peacock’s New Reality Show, The Traitors, Releases Season 1 Trailer And Shows Reality Stars Being Buried Alive appeared first on Reality Tea.
Popculture
'NCIS' Casts 'Star Trek' Legend
The first-ever NCIS three-show crossover will feature a familiar face to longtime Star Trek fans. Robert Picardo, who played The Doctor on Star Trek Voyager, plays a key guest role in the action-packed three-hour special. James Morrison, Maya Stojan, and Dawn Olivieri also guest star in the special. Picardo can...
Vanderpump Rules Alum Kristen Doute Is Dating Her Podcast Co-Star
Gather ‘round friends, there is surprising good news to be shared! Many of the veteran cast of Vanderpump Rules are no longer appearing on the show, but that does not stop them from desperately trying to remain relevant and staying in the media. Right Jax Taylor? Pump Rules legend Kristen Doute was known on the show […] The post Vanderpump Rules Alum Kristen Doute Is Dating Her Podcast Co-Star appeared first on Reality Tea.
North West Unveils Jaw-Dropping Transformation as Dad Kanye West
North West is Bound 2 the family legacy. Once again proving she's a makeup pro, the 9-year-old debuted a new transformation on TikTok by dressing as dad Kanye West, complete with full eyebrows, a...
tvinsider.com
‘The Hammer’ Star Reba McEntire Previews Role as ‘Spitfire’ Judge
The first time we see Reba McEntire employ her considerable powers of persuasion as no-nonsense judge Kim Wheeler in a new Lifetime movie, The Hammer, she’s dressing down a deputy pointing a gun at her after she was clocked going over 100 mph on a rural highway. The second time, she’s using her gavel to clean the clock of an angry perp as he rushes the bench. And so south-central Nevada’s new traveling circuit judge earns the nickname “The Hammer.”
Fans defend Prince Harry for speaking about Caroline Flack in bombshell memoir
Fans have rushed to defend Prince Harry for speaking about Caroline Flack in his memoir, Spare, in which he recalls having a brief relationship with the late TV presenter, who died by suicide in 2020.In the tell-all book, which leaked after the memoir was accidentally published in Spain five days early, Harry recalls meeting the former Love Island host in 2009 at a restaurant during a night out with their mutual friend.Describing Flack as “funny”, “sweet”, and “cool”, Harry wrote: “Very soon after [the media] papped me and Flack, those photos set off a frenzy. Within hours a mob...
Reba McEntire’s New Lifetime Movie ‘The Hammer’: Premiere Date, Cast, and More
Reba McEntire plays a no-nonsense traveling judge in Nevada in the new Lifetime movie 'The Hammer,' which premieres Jan. 7.
Harry accuses royal family of ‘horrible reaction’ on day Queen died
The Duke of Sussex has accused the royal family of a “really horrible reaction” on the day of the Queen’s death.In an interview with Tom Bradby on ITV, Harry spoke of how his family was “on the back foot” when the late monarch died in September, and told the presenter he witnessed “leaking and planting”.His words come after it was reported he claimed in his memoir, Spare, that Meghan was “not welcome” at Balmoral, with the King allegedly telling Harry not to bring his wife.Harry said to his father: “Don’t ever speak about my wife that way,” according to the...
Harry calls role as best man at William’s wedding ‘a bare-faced lie’
The Duke of Sussex has claimed he was not the real best man at his brother the Prince of Wales’s wedding.Harry reportedly said the ruse was carried out to save William’s two closest friends, James Meade and Thomas Van Straubenzee, from the attention the role would bring to their private lives.Writing in his highly anticipated memoir, Spare, which was accidentally released early in Spain, the duke describes his apparent role as best man as a “bare-faced lie”, and says Mr Meade and Mr Van Straubenzee gave the traditional speech at the reception.According to the Daily Mirror – one of the...
startattle.com
Chicago P.D. (Season 10 Episode 11) “Long Lost” trailer, release date
A shocking ambush at a funeral leads the team into a heated investigation to find the shooters. Much to Atwater’s surprise, he must rely on someone from his past to help in the investigation, dredging up old memories and revealing new truths. Startattle.com – Chicago P.D. | NBC.
tvinsider.com
‘Big Sky’ Actress T.V. Carpio Joins ‘Chicago Med’ in Recurring Role
T.V. Carpio, the actress who has appeared in shows such as Big Sky and The Client List, has joined the NBC medical drama Chicago Med in a recurring role. As reported by Deadline, Carpio will portray Dr. Grace Song, a new doctor hired by Jack Dayton (Sasha Roiz), and is set to shake things up when the show returns in 2023. The casting comes following several cast departures, including Brian Tee, Asjha Cooper, Sarah Rafferty, Kristen Hager, and Guy Lockard.
Carnival Row Season 2 Teases a New Murder as It Heads to Its Epic Conclusion
Come one, come all—step right up as Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne prepare for their final bow with Carnival Row!. After more than three years, the duo is officially returning to the world of The Burgue and the fae for season two of their Prime Video fantasy drama. Amazon...
Everything Reba McEntire Has Said About Rebooting Her Sitcom ‘Reba’ With Original Cast
For six successful seasons, Reba McEntire led her self-titled sitcom, Reba, with a colorful cast of characters. The country superstar waved goodbye to the program in 2007. Since then, fans of the series have been wondering if the show will ever be rebooted and return to television with its beloved original stars. Keep scrolling to see everything Reba has said about rebooting the popular TV show.
msn.com
'Criminal Minds' Fans Beg for Answers Over Matthew Gray Gubler’s Announcement
Matthew Gray Gubler fans, we may just know why the actor isn't involved with Criminal Minds: Evolution. When Paramount+ announced the Criminal Minds reboot, viewers were devastated to learn that the longtime CBS actor wouldn't be returning to the procedural drama. While Matthew hasn't personally commented about this decision, he gave his followers food for thought about what he might be up to instead.
Prince Harry Braves The Rain In 1st Photo After Book Excerpt About William Allegedly Attacking Him Released
The rain won’t stop Prince Harry! The prince, 38, was seen taking his and Meghan Markle’s dog Pula to play during a downpour in California on Wednesday, January 4. Harry was seen bundled up in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The shots of Harry and Pula were the first photos of the Duke Of Sussex released after an excerpt of his upcoming memoir Spare was detailed by The Guardian.
TV Fanatic
Fire Country Turns Up the Heat With Series High for Shocking Midseason Premiere
S.W.A.T. (5.3 million/0.5) and Blue Bloods (5.9 million/0.4) also turned in solid numbers for C.B.S., but Fire Country dominated the night in total viewers and tied for #1 overall in the demo. News of the strong ratings dropped just a day after C.B.S. ordered up a very early second-season renewal.
Adam Devine Reveals Paramount+ Canceled the Workaholics Movie
There's no easy way to say this, but the Workaholics movie has been unceremoniously let go. According to Adam Devine, the cast and crew of the previously planned follow-up film were only given...
You Season 4 Trailer: Penn Badgley's Joe Gets Stalked
Oh, how the tables have turned. In the trailer for season four of Netflix's You, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) attempts to flee his dark and ominous past by assuming the identity of Professor...
