KRQE Weather Academy visits Rudolfo Anaya Elementary
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was another fun day for the KRQE Weather Academy. This time at Rudolfo Anaya Elementary school.
Chief Meteorologist Grant Tosterud and morning Meteorologist Erica Meyer stopped by to give a lesson on the seasons in New Mexico.
Teachers, if you're interested in having our weather team speak to your class, click here.
