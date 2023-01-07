ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE Weather Academy visits Rudolfo Anaya Elementary

By Laila Freeman
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was another fun day for the KRQE Weather Academy. This time at Rudolfo Anaya Elementary school.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Tosterud and morning Meteorologist Erica Meyer stopped by to give a lesson on the seasons in New Mexico.

Teachers, if you’re interested in having our weather team speak to your class, click here.

