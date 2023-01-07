KRQE Weather Academy visits Rudolfo Anaya Elementary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was another fun day for the KRQE Weather Academy. This time at Rudolfo Anaya Elementary school.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Tosterud and morning Meteorologist Erica Meyer stopped by to give a lesson on the seasons in New Mexico.

Teachers, if you’re interested in having our weather team speak to your class, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.