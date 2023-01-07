ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

U.S. House GOP backs McCarthy as speaker after tense and chaotic late-night session

By Jennifer Shutt
Minnesota Reformer
Minnesota Reformer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rstND_0k6KnBpo00

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: U.S. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (R) Rep.-elect Ralph Norman (R-SC) (2nd R) and Rep.-elect Majorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) in the House Chamber during the fourth day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives is meeting to vote for the next Speaker after McCarthy failed to earn more than 218 votes on 13 ballots over three days; the first time in 100 years that the Speaker was not elected on the first ballot. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House elected Kevin McCarthy speaker early Saturday after most of the chamber’s Republicans finally gathered behind him, ending a four-day stalemate that led to the most rounds of voting for a speaker since before the Civil War.

The California Republican was able to clinch the gavel on the 15th ballot by turning many of the 20 conservative GOP lawmakers who voted against him to his side through a combination of rules changes and promises that his leadership will be different from recent House GOP speakers.

McCarthy received 216 votes to 212 for Democrat Hakeem Jeffries of New York, with six Republican members voting present.

The agreement and the vote allowed the 434 current members of the chamber to be sworn in for the 118th Congress, and will allow other essential steps for the House like adopting the rules, officially forming up committees and passing bills to move forward.

McCarthy’s campaign to become the nation’s 55th speaker ran into a significant roadblock Friday just before midnight on the 14th ballot. Verbal disputes among Republicans that nearly turned physical broke out on the floor when McCarthy fell just short of gaining enough votes.

Tensions surrounding McCarthy’s efforts to clinch the gavel he’s been working towards for years led to a chaotic scene in the chamber as the California Republican walked from his seat to where Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Matt Gaetz of Florida were seated.

The two dissenters had voted present, in what originally seemed like a goodwill gesture to help lower the threshold of votes McCarthy needed to become speaker, without the two having to actually vote for him.

McCarthy and Gaetz appeared to strongly disagree, yelling at each other as North Carolina’s Patrick McHenry tried to intercede to cool tensions and work toward getting McCarthy elected, as he has been for days.

North Carolina’s Richard Hudson had to hold back Alabama’s Mike Rogers from possibly getting into a physical altercation with Gaetz, in a tumultuous moment for the House Republican Conference, which has been in charge of the chamber since just Tuesday.

McHenry then called for the House to adjourn until Monday at noon. Republicans initially voted for adjournment, only switching their votes at the last seconds when McCarthy cheerfully led them in moving to stay in session for the 15th and last ballot.

The last of the Republican holdouts — Andy Biggs of Arizona, Eli Crane of Arizona, Bob Good of Virginia and Matt Rosendale of Montana — voted present on the final ballot, lowering the threshold McCarthy needed to become speaker, but not actually giving him their full support. Boebert and Gaetz also voted present on the last ballot.

Concessions to conservatives

McCarthy has made several concessions to the more conservative members of his party, many of them members of the House Freedom Caucus, including a change to the motion to vacate that will allow any one member to essentially call for a no-confidence vote on the speaker.

McCarthy also promised to cut spending, though he would need to broker a deal with the Democratic Senate and the Biden administration for that to actually happen.

The nominating speech for McCarthy on the 14th ballot came from McHenry, who is slated to become chairman of the powerful House Financial Services Committee.

“I’m one of the few members left on the Republican side who has had the pleasure of serving with Kevin for the entirety of his tenure in the House,” McHenry said. “He’s unflinchingly optimistic, the glass is always half full. That’s been a hell of a trait, especially this week. He’s relentless. The man does not quit.”

California’s Pete Aguilar, House Democrats’ caucus chair, sought to remind Republicans of the two-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump rioters and the implications of GOP rule during a floor speech ahead of the 14th ballot vote.

“Today, we adjourned amidst utter confusion. Only this time, we’re returning in the dark of night — not to cast a vote to bring this country together and to do our jobs, but one that will set the path toward division and default,” Aguilar said before the vote.

Late night after late night

Fifteen GOP holdouts moved to McCarthy’s side during two rounds of voting Friday afternoon, signaling significant movement compared to the votes on Tuesday , Wednesday and Thursday .

But, that wasn’t enough for McCarthy to reach the threshold needed to become speaker. Republicans allied with McCarthy called for the House to adjourn until 10 p.m., when two absent McCarthy supporters were expected to be back in the Capitol.

McCarthy in negotiations has promised changes in the rules of the House to win over his conservative foes. But no GOP leaders, nor the Republicans who switched to backing McCarthy on Friday, have released documents or a clear outline of all the changes by the time voting began, making their details or how they’d be enforced somewhat murky.

House Republicans did release an updated rules package late Friday, but that doesn’t include every concession in writing.

Republican House leaders are reportedly planning to allow any member of the chamber to bring up a so-called motion to vacate, down from a previously planned five-member threshold , for a maneuver that essentially allows a no-confidence vote on the speaker.

In addition, conservatives won concessions about having representation on key committees and getting leaders to reduce spending to the fiscal 2022 level.

Any negotiations that touched on defense spending were of deep concern to defense hawks who represent districts with big Pentagon spending. Moving from the current fiscal 2023 level of about $1.7 trillion back to the roughly $1.5 trillion discretionary spending level of fiscal 2022 would represent significant reductions to nondefense accounts, since Republicans appear unlikely to cut defense spending.

The group also got an agreement to bring annual government funding bills to the floor under an open rule process, which allows any member of the House to offer amendments.

That practice hasn’t been employed in years. Leaders in both parties have allowed the Rules Committee to filter amendments going to the floor for debate and votes, eliminating the risk of “gotcha” amendments or repetitive amendments that essentially make the same change.

McCarthy said after the vote to adjourn Friday afternoon that the ongoing disagreement over whether he should become speaker is actually good for the House GOP Conference

“This is the great part. Because it took this long, now we learned how to govern. So now we’ll be able to get the job done,” he said.

Switching to McCarthy

Dan Bishop of North Carolina, Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma, Michael Cloud of Texas, Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Byron Donalds of Florida, Paul Gosar of Arizona, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, Mary Miller of Illinois, Ralph Norman of South Carolina, Andy Ogles of Tennessee, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Chip Roy of Texas, Keith Self of Texas and Victoria Spartz of Indiana all moved to backing McCarthy on the 12th ballot.

Spartz previously had been voting present in an effort to get the holdouts in a room to work out a deal.

Maryland’s Andy Harris then flipped his vote to McCarthy on the 13th ballot.

“If the agreement we were able to finalize over the last few days is implemented, it will be the greatest change in how the House operates and becomes much more responsive to the American people in at least two generations,” Harris said in a written statement following his changed vote.

Biggs, Crane, Good and Rosendale voted against McCarthy on the 14th ballot, but all switched to present votes, along with Boebert and Good, on the 15th ballot.

Perry and the House Freedom Caucus members who shifted their support to McCarthy said the deal under negotiation will hold the speaker accountable, curb spending and allow for more conservative representation on committees.

“It is critically important that the Rules Committee reflects the body and reflects the will of the people and that is a part of this framework,” Perry said.

Challenging outlook for House

The drawn-out speaker process highlights how challenging it will be for McCarthy to move legislation across the House floor with a four-person majority.

While many of the bills the House Republican Conference plans to move will be partisan and unlikely to get floor votes in the Democratic Senate, Congress has several must-pass bills that House GOP leaders will need to negotiate with Senate Democratic leadership and the Biden administration.

Those bills have been central to the ongoing dispute within the House GOP about how the party will handle its 222-person majority during this Congress.

The more conservative members of the party want to use the dozen annual government funding bills, which are supposed to become law by the start of the fiscal year on Oct. 1, to leverage GOP policy goals.

They’ve also touted the need to raise the nation’s debt limit sometime this year as another chance to hold up legislation in an effort to get some sort of agreement on how much the federal government spends annually.

The two deadlines and issues are separate, though some Republican lawmakers have switched them around or conflated them during interviews this week.

Congress has had several stalemates over government funding go past deadlines, leading to a funding lapse or a partial government shutdown. While the process has a significant impact on federal operations and the economy, it’s nowhere near as catastrophic as a default on the debt would be.

The United States has never defaulted on its debts and just getting close to the deadline in 2011 led to a downgrade of the nation’s credit.

Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi and Assistant Director Bernard Yaros wrote in a September 2021 report released amid the last round of brinkmanship on the debt limit that a default on the debt would “upend” global financial markets and the economy.

They added that “even if resolved quickly, Americans would pay for this default for generations, as global investors would rightly believe that the federal government’s finances have been politicized and that a time may come when they would not be paid what they are owed when owed it.”

‘It will be difficult, no doubt’

Maryland Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer, who is returning to the Appropriations Committee after stepping aside from leadership, said plans to bring the annual government funding bills to the floor under a process that will allow any member to offer amendments could become problematic for GOP leaders.

“Open rules don’t work because what you have is filibuster by amendment,” Hoyer said, noting that many of the amendments will be “gotcha amendments” and not substantive policy proposals.

Oklahoma’s Tom Cole said Friday night before the chamber met for the final round of votes that House Republicans can try to “encourage good behavior” so they don’t get 4,000-page bills, but can’t “impose our will on the Senate.”

“It will be difficult, no doubt. But this is the process. And I always tell people, remember, your first bill that’s passed is just simply your negotiating position,” Cole said. “But it’s going to change as it moves through the Senate. And the administration is certainly in a position to veto things, and you can veto things if you think they spend too little as well as if too much.”

The post U.S. House GOP backs McCarthy as speaker after tense and chaotic late-night session appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

Comments / 0

Related
Minnesota Reformer

Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion funding package Thursday that carries emergency aid for natural disaster recovery and the Ukrainian war effort, pushing past disputes over immigration policy and barely meeting a Friday deadline when current funding runs out. The bill, supported by both Democrats and Republicans, now goes to the […] The post Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

New Minnesota senator calls COVID-19 vaccines a ‘death shot’ at Capitol rally

Newly elected Minnesota state Sen. Nathan Wesenberg, R-Little Falls, suggested Gov. Tim Walz should be jailed and called COVID-19 vaccines a “death shot” during a rally at the state Capitol on Thursday. “I’m not anti-vaccine but I’m anti-COVID-vaccine. It’s not a vaccine, it’s a death shot,” Wesenberg said during the demonstration, which was filmed by […] The post New Minnesota senator calls COVID-19 vaccines a ‘death shot’ at Capitol rally appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

How Minnesota Democrats reversed their fortunes

Minnesota’s DFL party used to be sad. They lost five straight gubernatorial elections between 1990 and 2006, and they were a party in decay. I remember the pathetic election night interviews where Democrats would say, “Let’s wait for the Iron Range vote to come in.” Good luck with that. So how did the DFL turn […] The post How Minnesota Democrats reversed their fortunes appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza

After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Center Square

11 states will cut individual income taxes in 2023

(The Center Square) – Eleven states will reduce their individual income tax rates on Jan. 1. Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, and North Carolina will cut the individual income tax rate on New Year’s Day, according to the Tax Foundation. Over the past two years, more than 20 states have cut individual income tax rates. Three of these states – Arizona, Idaho, and...
IDAHO STATE
freightwaves.com

New legislation provides bathroom access for truck drivers

New legislation would for the first time require commercial warehouses, retailers and ports to allow truck drivers to use their restroom facilities when picking up or dropping off freight. The Trucker Bathroom Access Act, introduced Thursday by U.S. Reps. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) and Chrissy Houlahan (D-Penn.), adds language to federal...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
MINNESOTA STATE
ESPN Sioux Falls

The Biggest Private Landowner in all of South Dakota

Have you ever wondered who is the largest private landowner in the Mount Rushmore State? According to a recent study, it's someone you've probably heard of. Just how much land is it? Around 142,000 acres. Not only is this person the largest private landowner in South Dakota, but they also...
IOWA STATE
KROC News

Minnesota Senator Says Pot Will Be Legalized This Year

People will certainly argue, some may shout, but one Minnesota DFL Senator says pot will be legalized this year. What's the Actual Bill Introduced to Legalize Adult-Use Pot?. You can read the entire bill here: (click to download H. F. No. 100 PDF), but here's the start of the bill certain to cause a lot of debate across Minnesota in 2023.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fortune

DeSantis vs. Disney heats up as governor proposes Florida take control of special district: ‘The corporate kingdom has come to an end’

Ron DeSantis is taking on Disney—and showing off a combative style that resonates with Republicans ahead of an expected presidential run. Gov. Ron DeSantis, widely expected to run for president next year, intensified his feud with Disney on Friday with a plan to take control of the governing board for the company’s sprawling Florida property—and make the entertainment giant assume $700 million in outstanding debt.
FLORIDA STATE
ValueWalk

Gov. Walz Determined To Send Tax Rebates To Minnesotans From $17.6B Surplus

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz seems determined to send tax rebates to residents. Last week, Gov. Walz reasserted his plans to send tax rebates to Minnesotans from the state’s enormous $17.6 billion budget surplus. The governor, however, admitted that the rebate amount could be smaller than he had planned earlier.
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. House GOP plan calls for federal spending cuts, conditions on debt limit increase

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republican leaders during a closed-door meeting Tuesday shared more details of the secret agreements Speaker Kevin McCarthy made with conservative lawmakers last week to secure the votes he needed to hold the gavel.  If adhered to, the so-called handshake deal — displayed on slides during the GOP weekly conference meeting — […] The post U.S. House GOP plan calls for federal spending cuts, conditions on debt limit increase appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Democrats praise U.S. Capitol police and pledge to seek accountability on Jan. 6 anniversary

Two years after a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to undo Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election, Democrats in Congress on Friday vowed to remember the Capitol police officers who died, hold Trump accountable and prevent similar attacks in the future. Democrats applauded the work of the […] The post Democrats praise U.S. Capitol police and pledge to seek accountability on Jan. 6 anniversary appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
COLORADO STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Conservatives in U.S. House tank McCarthy bid to be speaker on multiple ballots

WASHINGTON — Republican control of the U.S. House got off to a rocky start Tuesday when the party was unable to quickly decide who should become speaker amid a sharp disagreement within the party’s more conservative faction.  California Rep. Kevin McCarthy didn’t clinch the backing of the 218 lawmakers he needed to become the head […] The post Conservatives in U.S. House tank McCarthy bid to be speaker on multiple ballots appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
GEORGIA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota Reformer

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minnesota Reformer is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping Minnesotans informed and unearthing stories other outlets can’t or won’t tell. We’re in the halls of government tracking what elected officials are up to — and monitoring the powerful forces trying to influence them. But we’re also on the streets, at the bars and parks, on farms and in warehouses, telling you stories of the people being affected by the actions of government and big business. Minnesota Reformer is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Minnesota Reformer retains editorial independence.

 https://minnesotareformer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy