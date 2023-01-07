UConn’s game Sunday vs. DePaul postponed as injuries prevent Huskies from dressing enough healthy players

UConn women’s basketball’s game against DePaul on Sunday has been postponed due to the team’s lack of available players.

The No. 5 Huskies are under the conference minimum of seven available scholarship student-athletes due to injuries.

In addition to Aaliyah Edwards suffering an ankle injury, the program announced that Ayanna Patterson was also injured in Thursday’s game at Xavier. The nature of the injury was not disclosed.

Also currently out for the Huskies are Caroline Ducharme (concussion) and Azzi Fudd (right knee). Paige Bueckers (ACL tear) and Ice Brady (Patella tear) suffered season-ending injuries in the months leading up to the season.

“At UConn, the health and wellbeing of our student-athletes will always be our top priority,” director of athletics David Benedict said. “Our women’s basketball program has unfortunately been affected by an unprecedented number of injuries this season. While it’s unfortunate that we need to postpone Sunday’s game, it’s the right call to protect the safety of our student-athletes. We will work with the BIG EAST and DePaul on options to reschedule the game.”

UConn is also currently without head coach Geno Auriemma, who is feeling unwell and taking time away from the team to focus on his health.

The Big East will attempt to reschedule the game, in accordance with the conference’s game cancellation policy.

Fans who purchased tickets to the DePaul game will be able to use them for whenever the game is rescheduled.

“The wellbeing of our players is first and foremost,” associate head coach Chris Dailey said. “We look forward to rescheduling the game with DePaul.”